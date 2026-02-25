FPL Gameweek 28 fixture analysis highlighting the best teams to target for attacking returns, clean sheets and value over the next five Gameweeks.

FPL Gameweek 28: Best Teams to Target for Upcoming Fixtures (Next 5 GWs)

Gameweek 28 marks a point in the season where fixture analysis can be applied with real confidence. Form has stabilised, roles are clearer, and managers can begin planning proactively by targeting teams with favourable runs ahead.

Below, we break down the best teams to target from Gameweek 28 onwards, using fixture difficulty to highlight those well positioned for attacking returns, clean sheets, and steady output over the next five Gameweeks.

RotoWire's Fixture Difficulty Ranker

Using RotoWire's Fixture Difficulty Ranker, which evaluates upcoming matches based on league position, goals scored and goals conceded, here are the best teams to target heading into Gameweek 28 and beyond.

Best Teams to Target for Upcoming Fixtures (GW28–GW32)

Liverpool

Liverpool's upcoming fixtures read West Ham, Wolves, Tottenham, Brighton and Fulham, which is about as good as it gets over a medium-term period. For managers willing to take a slightly aggressive approach, even a triple-up could be justified here. Virgil van Dijk remains the standout defensive pick, combining defensive contributions with attacking threat, and he is now coming off back-to-back double-digit hauls. Ibrahima Konate could prove to be a cheaper alternative for those needing to save funds.

Dominik Szoboszlai remains a reasonable hold given the fixtures, although positional switches during matches can occasionally limit both his defensive contribution potential and attacking involvement. Mohamed Salah may be the most intriguing option in the entire squad. His form appears to be returning, making him an explosive differential for those who can afford him alongside Erling Haaland.

Florian Wirtz is also worth monitoring if declared fit, as improved minutes in recent weeks have brought renewed attacking threat. Hugo Ekitike remains a straightforward hold given how favourable this fixture run looks.

Brentford

Brentford are another side benefiting from a fixture swing, with Burnley, Bournemouth, Wolves and Leeds United up next. Igor Thiago stands out as the primary target for non-owners. He is very affordable and ranks second only to Haaland for expected goal involvement this season, allowing managers to upgrade elsewhere.

Dango Ouattara is emerging as a serious differential with ownership below two percent, three consecutive 90-minute appearances and strong underlying data. With all four upcoming opponents ranking in the bottom five for expected goals conceded and Brentford sitting among the top three teams for expected goals over the last ten matches, the appeal is obvious.

Kevin Schade should also return to the starting lineup and could be an option for the maverick managers looking to triple up on the Brentford attack. Defensively, Caoimhin Kelleher remains the only realistic option for those seeking coverage.

Fulham

Fulham's fixtures against Tottenham, West Ham, Nottingham Forest and Burnley are strong, with the Burnley home fixture in Blank Gameweek 31 particularly important for squad depth planning. Joachim Andersen remains the pick of the defense, ranking fourth among defenders for defensive contributions and offering consistent bonus potential at an affordable price.

Harry Wilson's prospects have improved following Kevin's injury, which should enhance his expected minutes and potentially bring penalty duties when Raul Jimenez is not on the pitch. Jimenez continues to tick along but the return of Rodrigo Muniz may lead to earlier substitutions.

Bournemouth

Bournemouth's schedule over the coming weeks offers a solid opportunity to reassess their assets after a more difficult run recently. Minutes for the forwards remain uncertain, which makes them slightly tricky to invest in from an attacking standpoint for now. However, Marcus Tavernier's return is significant as he offers penalty duties at an affordable price, although the short turnaround between fixtures may limit his starts.

Rayan is emerging as an interesting differential option in midfield. In defense, Marcos Senesi continues to rank first for defensive contributions this season and offers a reliable floor in most fixtures. James Hill also remains a viable cheaper entry into the defense with improving performances in recent weeks.

Newcastle United

Newcastle's upcoming fixtures are appealing, especially with Everton at home this week followed by the crucial Sunderland fixture in Blank Gameweek 31, a match that could prove vital for managers relying on squad depth. Newcastle have been decent defensively at home this season, which enhances the appeal of their defensive options.

Lewis Hall continues to be involved in set pieces and carries attacking potential from wide areas, making him a strong pick at his price point. Malick Thiaw also offers a budget route into a defense that has shown resilience in favourable matchups. Anthony Gordon remains the standout attacking option, with penalty duties and strong underlying numbers keeping him firmly on the radar.

Final Thoughts

Targeting teams with favourable upcoming fixtures remains one of the most reliable ways to generate consistent returns in Fantasy Premier League, particularly as the season moves deeper into its planning phase. Liverpool and Brentford stand out for sustained upside, while Fulham, Bournemouth and Newcastle United offer a strong mix of value, differentials and budget enablers.

Use these fixture runs alongside predicted lineups, injury updates and chip strategy to maximise points over the next five Gameweeks.

