FPL GW29 differentials featuring low-owned players under five percent ownership with secure minutes and strong fixtures for Gameweek 29.

FPL Gameweek 29 Differentials: Low-Owned Players to Consider

Differentials can define a Gameweek, particularly at this stage of the season when ownership is heavily concentrated around a small group of template picks. In Gameweek 29, where fixture concentration and rotation risk both play a role, identifying low-owned starters with secure minutes and clear upside can create immediate rank gains.

This shortlist focuses on players owned by fewer than five percent of managers who are either benefitting from favourable matchups, stepping into stronger roles, or positioned to capitalise on specific tactical advantages. In a compressed schedule, even a single return from the right differential can shift momentum significantly.

Best FPL Differentials for Gameweek 29

Defenders

Last week, Matheus Nunes featured here after Manchester City kept a clean sheet against Leeds. In that game, Rayan Ait-Nouri not only kept a clean sheet but also assisted the goal, finishing with 11 FPL points.

Manchester City host Nottingham Forest in Gameweek 29, another spot that could produce points for City defenders. Forest have struggled to score recently and City have some of the best odds to keep a clean sheet this week.

Milos Kerkez endured a turbulent start to life at Liverpool, leading to questions about his signing and whether Andrew Robertson was going to start every other match. However, the Hungarian has grown into his role and is now the regular first-team left-back.

Liverpool have kept two clean sheets in their last three Premier League games and travel to Wolves in Gameweek 29. Wolves have looked better under Rob Edwards, but that doesn't mean they're a top-half team. Another clean sheet is more than possible for Kerkez and the Liverpool back line.

Midfielders

Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard have typically shared minutes on the left wing for Arsenal this season. However, it's been relatively predictable as to which player will start.

The Belgian started against Chelsea on Sunday, so you'd expect it to be the Brazilian's turn against Brighton midweek.

Martinelli hasn't performed in the league this season, but his substitute appearance against Chelsea showed promise, so I'd expect him to kick on from that Wednesday. This is more of a FPL GW29 play given the schedule, but with Champions League play picking up, Martinelli could get more league starts as the games stack up.

Marcus Tavernier keeps his place in this article from last week after registering an assist on his first start since returning from injury.

This week, Bournemouth host Brentford, who just conceded three goals to Burnley's struggling attack.

I'd expect goals in this game, and Tavernier could be one of the Bournemouth attackers to profit, especially since he seems like the team's PK taker when on the pitch.

Forwards

Thierno Barry and Beto were both on the scoresheet in Everton's 3-2 win at Newcastle in Gameweek 28.

The two strikers have shared minutes this season, rarely playing together, with Barry being the main benefactor of starts. I'd expect Barry to start the next game after Beto started at the weekend.

The fixture couldn't be better as Everton host Burnley, who just conceded four goals to Brentford and haven't looked right defensively since losing their engine in the midfield, Josh Cullen.

A Spurs player probably isn't at the top of anyone's thinking in FPL due to their poor form and ugly outlook the rest of the season.

Whilst I agree that, in general, Spurs players shouldn't be targeted, Dominic Solanke could prove to be a nice differential for Gameweek 29. They face a Crystal Palace side that will be without the suspended Maxence Lacroix, and haven't been able to replace Marc Guehi or injured Jefferson Lerma.

If Tottenham have any hope of survival, they will need a win and a good performance Thursday.

Final Thoughts: FPL Gameweek 29 Differentials

With ownership increasingly clustered among a predictable core of assets, Gameweek 29 presents an opportunity to apply pressure through calculated differential picks. The key is balancing upside with realistic minutes security, particularly in a tight turnaround where rotation could surprise managers.

Prioritise confirmed starters in strong fixtures and treat forward punts as ceiling plays rather than safety picks. If one or two of these low-owned options deliver, the upside in FPL GW29 could be substantial.

