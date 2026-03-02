FPL Gameweek 29 fixture analysis highlighting the best teams to target for attacking returns, clean sheets and value over the next five Gameweeks.

FPL Gameweek 29: Best Teams to Target for Upcoming Fixtures (Next 5 GWs)

As the season progresses into Gameweek 29, fixture analysis becomes increasingly reliable. With form trends more established and tactical roles clearer, managers are better placed to plan medium-term moves by targeting teams entering favourable fixture runs.

Below, we examine the teams to prioritise, using fixture difficulty to highlight those best positioned for goals, clean sheets and consistent FPL returns across the next five Gameweeks.

RotoWire's Fixture Difficulty Ranker

Using RotoWire's Fixture Difficulty Ranker, which evaluates upcoming matches based on league position, goals scored and goals conceded, here are the best teams to target heading into Gameweek 29 and beyond.

Best Teams to Target for Upcoming Fixtures (GW29–GW33)

Liverpool

Liverpool's upcoming run of fixtures includes Wolves, Tottenham, Brighton, Fulham and Everton. The schedule is strong enough that even a triple-up could be viable for those willing to be aggressive. Virgil van Dijk remains the standout defensive option with a steady stream of defensive contributions and three strong recent returns. Ibrahima Konate could emerge as a cheaper alternative for those seeking value. Dominik Szoboszlai continues to tick along in midfield and remains a solid hold.

Mohamed Salah is arguably the most interesting pick in the entire team right now. His minutes have improved and he offers explosive upside for those willing to go there. He could even emerge as a captaincy option in the coming weeks. Hugo Ekitike is already popular after his recent 15 point haul and could even be considered as a potential Erling Haaland replacement.

Brentford

Another side benefiting from a clear fixture swing is Brentford with Bournemouth, Wolves, Leeds United, Everton and Fulham to follow. Igor Thiago remains the obvious target for non-owners. He is very affordable, ranks second only to Erling Haaland for expected goal involvement this season and enables upgrades elsewhere in the squad.

Both Dango Ouattara and Kevin Schade should also see secure minutes and offer strong differential appeal. Brentford rank among the top three teams for expected goals over the last ten matches, which further boosts their attacking prospects. Defensively, however, they remain a firm avoid with Caoimhin Kelleher probably the only realistic option.

Leeds United

Fixtures against Sunderland, Crystal Palace and Brentford have brought Leeds United back onto the FPL radar. Two of their next three matches are at home which increases their appeal. Dominic Calvert-Lewin has emerged as the standout pick due to his affordability, secure minutes and likely penalty duties.

Unlike the other promoted sides, Leeds United rank among the top ten teams for expected goals accumulated which makes their attack worth investing in. Anton Stach could offer value as a midfield enabler while Gabriel Gudmundsson provides the cheapest route into their defence.

Fulham

Fulham face West Ham, Nottingham Forest and Burnley next which is a very encouraging run. The Burnley fixture in particular is quite pertinent as it is scheduled in Blank Gameweek 31. Joachim Andersen remains the pick of the defence due to his strong defensive contribution numbers and reliability for bonus accumulation.

Harry Wilson's expected minutes have improved following Kevin's injury and there is a chance he could assume penalty duties when Raul Jimenez is not on the pitch. Jimenez himself continues to tick along although Rodrigo Muniz's return could result in earlier substitutions.

Bournemouth

A fixture swing beginning with Brentford at home followed by Burnley away makes Bournemouth assets more appealing again. The forward line remains difficult to trust for minutes but Marcus Tavernier is now back to full fitness and offers penalty duties at an affordable price. Rayan is emerging as an interesting differential given his recent performances. Marcos Senesi continues to rank first for defensive contributions this season while James Hill offers a cheaper route into the defence with decent defensive contribution potential.

Final Thoughts

Targeting teams with favourable upcoming fixtures in FPL GW29 and beyond remains one of the most reliable ways to generate consistent returns in Fantasy Premier League, particularly as the season moves deeper into its planning phase. Aligning your FPL GW29 transfers with fixture concentration over the next five Gameweeks can create both short-term returns and structural flexibility ahead of Blank Gameweek 31.

Use these fixture runs alongside predicted lineups, injury updates and chip strategy to maximise points over the next five Gameweeks.

