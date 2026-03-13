FPL GW30 Best Teams to Target for Upcoming Fixtures

FPL GW30 fixtures analysis: the best teams to target over the next five Gameweeks, including Liverpool, Brentford, Nottingham Forest and Fulham.

Gameweek 30 marks an important point in the FPL calendar where fixture planning becomes increasingly valuable. With Blank Gameweek 31 approaching and several double Gameweeks expected later in the season, identifying teams with favourable upcoming runs can provide a significant edge.

This article looks at the best FPL teams to target based on their upcoming fixtures across the next five Gameweeks, highlighting players who could benefit from strong matchups and increased attacking or defensive potential.

RotoWire's Fixture Difficulty Ranker

Using RotoWire's Fixture Difficulty Ranker, which evaluates upcoming matches based on league position, goals scored and goals conceded, here are the best teams to target heading into Gameweek 30 and beyond.

Best FPL Teams to Target (GW30–GW34 Fixtures)

Liverpool

Liverpool continue to sit near the top of the fixture ticker with Tottenham, Brighton, Fulham and Everton to come. The schedule is strong enough that even a triple up could be justified for managers willing to take a slightly aggressive approach.

Virgil van Dijk remains the standout defensive pick. He combines solid defensive contribution numbers with aerial threat from set pieces and continues to deliver steady returns. Dominik Szoboszlai remains a solid midfield hold who keeps ticking along with points thanks to his involvement in set pieces and general attacking play. Mohamed Salah is arguably the most intriguing option in the squad right now. He has been somewhat overlooked this season, but he could be a powerful differential. Hugo Ekitike is already popular and could even emerge as an option for those considering selling Erling Haaland.

Brentford

Brentford are another team benefitting from a favourable run of fixtures with Wolves, Leeds and Everton ahead. Igor Thiago stands out as the obvious target for managers who don't already own him. He is very affordable and sits second only to Haaland for expected goal involvement this season, which makes him an excellent value option while freeing up funds elsewhere.

Both Dango Ouattara and Kevin Schade look secure for minutes and offer strong differential appeal in midfield. Brentford have produced strong attacking numbers in recent weeks which further strengthens the case for targeting their forwards. Defensively they remain less convincing, making their back line a difficult investment. Caoimhin Kelleher is likely the only realistic option if managers want any defensive exposure.

Leeds United

Leeds are quietly moving back onto the FPL radar with fixtures against Crystal Palace, Brentford and Wolves in three of their next four matches. Dominic Calvert-Lewin has emerged as the standout attacking option. He's back to full fitness, expected to be on penalties and should lead the line for Leeds during this favourable run. His affordability only increases his appeal.

Importantly, Leeds also face Brentford at home in Blank Gameweek 31 which could prove valuable for managers needing reliable squad depth. Anton Stach could also emerge as a budget midfield option capable of chipping in with steady points.

Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest have three home fixtures against Fulham, Aston Villa and Burnley in their next four which makes them an appealing team to target. They also avoid the Blank Gameweek 34 and have favourable fixtures around that period, making them particularly attractive for managers who have used their Wildcards and are planning a Bench Boost in Double Gameweek 33.

Elliot Anderson remains the standout pick. Under new manager Vitor Pereira, he's playing in a more advanced role while still maintaining strong defensive contribution numbers. He also shares set pieces and currently ranks first in the league for defensive contributions.

Fulham

Fulham's appeal is driven mainly by two fixtures, starting with Nottingham Forest and most importantly Burnley at home in Blank Gameweek 31. That Burnley fixture stands out as one where Fulham will have the best clean sheet odds of the Gameweek.

Joachim Andersen is likely more of a hold than a buy due to slight uncertainty over his place in the starting lineup. Kenny Tete currently looks like the most secure defensive option. Harry Wilson's fitness remains a concern, while Raul Jimenez is expected to share minutes with Rodrigo Muniz which slightly limits his reliability.

Final Thoughts

Targeting teams with favourable fixtures remains one of the most reliable ways to generate consistent returns in FPL, particularly as the season moves closer to the final run of Gameweeks. Managers who align their transfers with strong fixture runs can create both short-term points potential and long-term squad flexibility.

As Blank Gameweek 31 approaches and future double Gameweeks come into focus, using fixture analysis alongside predicted lineups and injury updates can help maximise points across the next five Gameweeks.

