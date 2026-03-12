FPL GW30 differentials to consider, including Truffert, Kerkez and Gibbs-White. Low-owned players who could deliver rank gains in Gameweek 30.

Prepare for your baseball season with RotoWire's MLB Draft Kit including rankings, auction value support, and mock draft simulator.

FPL GW30 Differentials: Best Low-Owned Players to Target

FPL Gameweek 30 is another opportunity to gain rank through well-timed differentials. With ownership concentrated around a small group of template picks, targeting low-owned players with secure minutes and favorable fixtures can quickly shift momentum.

This shortlist highlights players owned by fewer than five percent of managers who are stepping into stronger roles, benefiting from good matchups or offering tactical upside in Gameweek 30.

Check out RotoWire's updated GW30 FPL rankings and FPL tips to improve your squad.

Our FPL GW30 cheat sheets include predicted lineups, team odds, goalscorer odds, set-piece stats, player stats and more.

Best FPL GW30 Differentials (Low-Owned Players)

Defenders

The Bournemouth defense has been a tricky one to gauge this season. After losing key pieces in the summer, it was expected that they would struggle defensively.

Bournemouth started the season as one of the better defensive teams in the Premier League and have now conceded just one goal across their last three matches.

Adrien Truffert has come in and not only provided some defensive security but also some real attacking threat.

It's Burnley away for Bournemouth in Gameweek 30, who will be looking to extend their impressive defensive run, so Truffert is worth considering this week.

Milos Kerkez keeps his place in this article from last week despite coming off early in Gameweek 29. The early substitution actually helped Kerkez, as he left the pitch before Wolves scored and therefore kept his clean-sheet points.

The Hungarian keeps his place as Liverpool face Spurs at home this weekend, who are by far the worst team in the league right now, fresh off a loss in Madrid.

Midfielders

Nottingham Forest have struggled recently and have failed to pick up a win in their last six Premier League games. Morgan Gibbs-White has still produced returns, scoring three goals during that stretch.

It's Fulham at home this weekend for Forest. Fulham struggled in Gameweek 29 without Harry Wilson, so I would back Gibbs-White and Forest to pick up some much-needed points.

Marcus Tavernier is another who keeps his place in this article from last week, where he only scored two points against Brentford. Tavernier owners were unlucky last week, as he produced 1.37 expected goals against Brentford without a return, hitting the post multiple times.

Following his return from injury, Tavernier has gone 81 and 90 minutes in back-to-back starts.

Bournemouth face a struggling Burnley side this weekend, so at just £5.3m, Tavernier is worth considering if you need a midfielder.

Forwards

Danny Welbeck's form this season has been extremely inconsistent. He started the season well and then had a dry spell from Gameweek 13 to Gameweek 26, where he failed to score.

However, the Englishman has now scored two goals in his last two starts against Brentford and Nottingham Forest. Welbeck is already at 10 goals for the season, the total he hit last campaign.

Sunderland away this week looks tough on paper, but the Black Cats haven't been as impressive lately, making Welbeck a nice differential forward option.

Jorgen Strand Larsen has found himself in these differential articles on multiple occasions this season.

He's started well at Crystal Palace, scoring three goals in his last four Premier League matches.

After an impressive victory against Spurs last time out, the Eagles welcome Leeds United to Selhurst Park on Sunday, who have struggled away from home this season.

Final Thoughts: FPL Gameweek 30 Differentials

With ownership increasingly clustered among a predictable core of assets, Gameweek 30 presents an opportunity to apply pressure through calculated differential picks. The key is balancing upside with realistic minutes security, particularly in a tight turnaround where rotation could surprise managers.

Prioritise confirmed starters in strong fixtures and treat forward punts as ceiling plays rather than safety picks. If one or two of these low-owned options deliver, the upside in FPL GW30 could be substantial.

More FPL Tips for Gameweek 30

FPL GW30 Differentials

FPL GW30 Best Teams to Target for Upcoming Fixtures

FPL GW30 Best Free Hit