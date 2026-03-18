FPL GW31 differentials to target, including Kenny Tete, Lewis Hall and Taty Castellanos. Low-owned players who could deliver rank gains in Gameweek 31.

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FPL GW31 Differentials: Best Low-Owned Players to Target

FPL Gameweek 31 is another opportunity to gain rank through well-timed differentials. With several teams blanking this week, targeting low-owned players with secure minutes and favorable fixtures can create a clear edge.

This shortlist highlights the best FPL GW31 differentials, focusing on players owned by fewer than five percent of managers who are stepping into stronger roles or benefiting from favorable matchups.

Check out RotoWire's updated GW31 FPL rankings and FPL tips to improve your squad.

Our FPL GW31 cheat sheets include predicted lineups, team odds, goalscorer odds, set-piece stats, player stats and more.

Best FPL GW31 Differentials (Low-Owned Players)

Here are the best low-owned players to target as FPL GW31 differentials based on fixtures, form and minutes security.

Defenders

Fulham players will be popular buys this week in FPL due to their fixture against Burnley at home where they are the biggest favorite and have the best odds for a clean sheet in GW31.

Burnley have struggled in front of goal, and they have failed to score in four of their last seven Premier League games.

A budget defender will come in handy this week, given the blank fixtures for some teams. At just £4.5m, Kenny Tete represents great value.

Lewis Hall has had a fantastic season and is making a real push to be in Thomas Tuchel's England squad for the World Cup. After missing time early in the season because of injury, he's started 14 of the last 15 league games.

In Gameweek 31, he and Newcastle face a Sunderland team that has scored just three goals in their last six Premier League games.

At just £5.3m, Hall represents fantastic value defensively and also a good chance at an attacking return.

Midfielders

Since Anthony Gordon has moved into a striker role in recent weeks, Harvey Barnes has been first-choice on the left wing for Newcastle.

Barnes has shown over the last year that he's a very patchy player, and his goal-scoring record hasn't been fantastic in the Premier League this season. He's managed just two league goals since November and both of them came in the same game on Jan 7. However, he closed last season strong to finish with nine goals, something he'll look to replicate this campaign. He's on five league goals and six UCL goals in about half the minutes.

Gameweek 31's derby against Sunderland could be the perfect time to find the back of the net, as Barnes has often come up with important goals when needed.

Brentford have been one of the surprise packages of the season in the Premier League, as they sit seventh in the table after their draw against Wolves on Monday.

Along with Igor Thiago, Dango Ouattara has been one of their more impressive forward players. Since joining from Bournemouth in the summer, Ouattara quickly turned into an every-game starter, already on 19 starts despite missing five games due to AFCON.

He has five goals this season and will be looking to extend that record against a struggling Leeds side in Gameweek 31.

Forwards

If you're looking for a super differential forward this week, then West Ham's Taty Castellanos is the perfect option on just 0.1% of teams.

West Ham play an Aston Villa team in Gameweek 31 that's recently struggled in the league and had to play in Europa League on Thursday. They've picked up just one point from their last four games.

Meanwhile, West Ham are on a charge to rise out of the relegation zone, fresh off a draw against Manchester City and a win at Fulham prior to that. As their new starting striker, Castellanos is a good budget pick at £5.5m.

If you want a slightly safer forward option this week, then Raul Jimenez is the pick at £6.2m.

Many will be looking to Wildcard next week with all of the blanks and doubles coming up, making Fulham the perfect team to invest in as they face Burnley this week, but Liverpool and Brentford in Gameweeks 32 and 33.

The Mexican hasn't found the back of the net in his previous three league games, but he has the fixture to put an end to his drought. Despite Rodrigo Muniz returning from injury, Jimenez has remained in the XI albeit with fewer minutes each game.

Final Thoughts: FPL Gameweek 31 Differentials

In a week where several teams blank, Gameweek 31 presents an opportunity to gain rank through well-timed differential picks. The key is balancing upside with reliable minutes, particularly in a tight turnaround where rotation could play a role.

Prioritise confirmed starters in strong fixtures and treat forward punts as ceiling plays rather than safety picks. If one or two of these low-owned players deliver, the upside in FPL GW31 could be significant.

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