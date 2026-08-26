Find the best FPL fixture runs from GW2, with teams and players to target from Liverpool, Man City, Man United, Newcastle and Brentford.

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FPL GW2: Best Fixture Runs and Teams to Target

Gameweek 1 gave us the first real look at roles, minutes and team form, but the fixture map matters just as much heading into GW2. Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle and Brentford all have appealing upcoming runs, making them the teams I'm targeting over the next few weeks.

Set your squad before the Gameweek 2 deadline on Friday, Aug. 28 at 6:30 PM UK time (90 minutes before the Crystal Palace vs Man City kickoff).

Using RotoWire's Fixture Difficulty Ranker, which evaluates upcoming matches based on league position, goals scored and goals conceded, here are the best teams to target heading into Gameweek 2 and beyond.

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Best FPL Teams to Target from GW2

Team Upcoming Run Best Targets Liverpool Forest, Ipswich, Fulham Szoboszlai, Isak, Van Dijk Man City Coventry, Sunderland Haaland, Foden, Gvardiol Man United Ipswich + improving run Fernandes, Mbeumo, Shaw Newcastle Spurs + promoted sides ahead Wissa, Thiaw, Hall Brentford Leeds, Bournemouth, Sunderland Thiago, Sangare, Ajer

For individual player order rather than team schedules, see our FPL Gameweek 2 Rankings.

Liverpool

Liverpool have probably the most consistent fixture run of any side in the opening weeks. Forest at home in GW2, followed by Ipswich and Fulham, makes for an appealing sequence. Dominik Szoboszlai took the penalty in Gameweek 1, giving real assurance that he is Liverpool's designated taker, adding yet another route to points alongside his set piece involvement and defensive contributions.

Alexander Isak is an intriguing differential in attack. He was hampered by injuries last season but is now fully fit after a complete preseason and already has a strong Premier League track record. In defence, Virgil van Dijk remains the pick of the team, safe and reliable as ever, quietly accumulating points week after week through defensive contributions and set piece involvement.

Manchester City

Coventry and Sunderland at home in Gameweeks 3 and 5 are the standout fixtures to target. Erling Haaland is the obvious starting point given his ownership and those fixtures, and going without him carries real risk across those particular weeks. In midfield, Antoine Semenyo is already popular while Phil Foden is worth monitoring closely. If minutes look secure, he carries upside, especially for those planning a Gameweek 3 Wildcard.

Josko Gvardiol is the cheapest reliable option in the City defence, fully fit after a complete pre-season and already off the mark with a Gameweek 1 goal. Nico O'Reilly played in an advanced midfield role in Gameweek 1 and could carry significant upside in the weeks ahead if his minutes remain secure.

Check the latest Premier League injuries and predicted lineups before making transfers.

Manchester United

Humbled by Hull in Gameweek 1, it's important to remain patient. United now have their opening home game of the season against another promoted side in Ipswich, and whichever United assets you own heading into Gameweek 2, the advice is simple: keep them and play them.

Bruno Fernandes is the obvious anchor, the highest scoring FPL player since Michael Carrick took over and a model of consistency, returning in 14 of his 18 matches under him. Bryan Mbeumo looks the more appealing attacking option ahead of Matheus Cunha, with significantly more pre-season minutes under his belt.

In defence, Luke Shaw represents serious value at his price, while Harry Maguire offers defensive contributions alongside genuine set piece goal threat for just half a million more. Senne Lammens is also worth considering in goal as a steady and reliable performer.

Newcastle

Newcastle looked impressive against Liverpool in Gameweek 1, and now that tough opener is out of the way, the upcoming fixtures look considerably more promising. Spurs away this week is followed by two of the promoted sides in their next five. Yoane Wissa is an intriguing differential at under 3% ownership, and the fact that he played 90 minutes in Gameweek 1 bodes well for his minutes going forward. In defence, Malick Thiaw and Lewis Hall both offer good value at their respective price points for those looking to tap into a Newcastle side who should find things easier in the coming weeks.

Brentford

Brentford were arguably the most impressive side in Gameweek 1, and the fixtures ahead suggest there is plenty more to come. Leeds, Bournemouth and Sunderland in the next three is a very workable run. Igor Thiago was unlucky to miss a penalty in Gameweek 1, but as the second highest scoring forward in the game last season behind Haaland, he's still expected to deliver.

Mamadou Sangare could be one of the breakout enablers of the season, hitting defensive contributions comfortably in Gameweek 1 while also chipping in with two attacking returns. Kristoffer Ajer steps into a more prominent role with Sepp van den Berg sidelined, hit defensive contributions in the opening week and has the track record to suggest he can keep that up across a kind run of fixtures.

Final Thoughts

Liverpool and Brentford stand out for the strongest immediate fixture runs, while Manchester City become more appealing from Gameweek 3 onward. Manchester United are a hold rather than a sell after one poor result, and Newcastle look better once the opening schedule settles. The key is not to chase Gameweek 1 points blindly; prioritize secure minutes, defined roles and teams with multiple favorable fixtures ahead.

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