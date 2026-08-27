Find 10 FPL differentials for GW2, all under 5% ownership, including low-owned players who impressed in Gameweek 1 and could offer value going forward.

FPL GW2 Differentials: 10 Low-Owned Players to Target

Gameweek 1 produced several big scores from low-owned FPL players, but the key now is deciding which performances are worth chasing and which were one-off returns. These 10 GW2 differentials are all under 5% ownership and stood out in the opening weekend.

Each pick is assessed on role, minutes, underlying involvement and whether the Gameweek 1 performance looks repeatable.

For the full player order, see ourFPL Gameweek 2 Rankings.

Check RotoWire's predicted lineups and injury report in the days before the deadline to confirm all starters, and keep an eye on any late fitness news that could affect the picks below.

Best FPL GW2 Differentials Under 5% Ownership

Arsenal had a great start to their title defence, but it was the expected players who got the returns. One potential differential option could be Myles Lewis-Skelly. The youngster has started Arsenal's first two matches of the season, and while Bruno Guimaraes and Declan Rice are more experienced, it'll be tough to take Lewis-Skelly out of the XI.

Hull City 2-0 Manchester United: Oliver McBurnie £5.5m (1.5%)

This was the surprise result of the weekend as Hull defeated Manchester United in their long awaited return to the Premier League. There aren't many forward options available which means getting someone in your third forward position like McBurnie could be a great value option. He's a massive physical presence in the box and caused chaos with United's back line. McBurnie assisted the opening goal with both of Hull's goals coming from crosses sent into the box.

Everton 2-0 Crystal Palace: Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall £6.5m (4.3%)

Dewsbury-Hall had a great first season at Everton and the onus on his attacking abilities is only going to grow. He finished 2025/26 with eight goals and seven assists and started this season with a goal in the win over Crystal Palace. The midfielder was also pushing towards DEFCON with eight in this game and could be a nice bonus when he picks up an extra two points.

Ipswich 2-1 Sunderland: Julio Enciso £5.5m (0.4%)

Enciso made a return to the Premier League, having played for Strasbourg in Ligue 1 the season prior. He scored 12 goals and provided nine assists across all competitions at Strasbourg and started the new campaign with an assist for the newly promoted Ipswich side in a strong win over Sunderland.

Nottingham Forest 0-1 Leeds: Tarik Muharemovic £5.0m (3.4%)

Muharemovic made a promising Premier League debut for Leeds, securing a clean sheet and highlighting his potential for multi-source fantasy returns. Even without goals or assists, he collected 25 BPS in the victory over Nottingham Forest, establishing a solid baseline for bonus potential. He also recorded seven defensive contributions in a match where the Leeds defence was rarely tested, suggesting DEFCON points will flow regularly as fixture difficulty increases. Further, he forced a save from Matz Sels via a sharp header, underlining his role as a target on set pieces.

Lewis-Potter had a strong start to the season, scoring the opening goal in Brentford's 3-0 victory over Spurs. Although listed as a midfielder, he often plays at left-back in the current system, a bit of a tactical drawback for fantasy managers, but his attacking tendencies more than offset the position. He consistently pushes forward and drives into the box, as proven by his goal against Spurs, making him a distinctively undervalued option at his price point.

Brighton 4-0 Aston Villa: Jack Hinshelwood £6.0m (1.4%)

Hinshelwood played in an attacking role behind Georginio Rutter in the opener, a role he seems locked into. He scored twice to gain 16 points for the minority that selected him for Gameweek 1. This could, however, be a case where he's already scored his peak amount of points and may not be worth it. Brighton made the signing of Promise David, which could see the midfielder either pushed deeper into midfield or out of the team as Rutter will then provide competition as a No. 10.

Manchester City 2-1 Bournemouth: Marcus Tavernier £6.0m (2.1%)

Finding a Manchester City asset who is lower than 5% owned is difficult and that's why I'm looking at Bournemouth. Tavernier had a strong 26/27 season for Bournemouth and despite the changes at the club, he played a full 90 minutes in the opener. He scored seven and assisted four last season and looked strong playing with Adrien Truffert on Bournemouth's left flank.

Newcastle 2-2 Liverpool: Anthony Elanga £6.0m (1.1%)

Newcastle caught Liverpool on the counterattack twice and that looks like an area they can continue to build on in the coming weeks. Elanga showed electric pace and quality for the first goal as he got on the outside of Milos Kerkez and finished expertly into the corner. He had another shot on target and made four progressive carries, all great stats to build on against weaker opposition.

Fulham 2-3 Chelsea: Gonzalo Garcia £6.0 (2.7%)

Garcia comes to the Premier League with a certain calibre thanks to his displays in the 2025 Club World Cup for Real Madrid, where he scored four goals in six games. He has followed Arbeloa to Fulham and therefore, I feel, will be the guaranteed first choice. He started his Premier League campaign with a goal, playing the full 90 minutes. He took three shots in the game, two from inside the box.

Final Thoughts

The biggest mistake after Gameweek 1 is chasing points without checking whether the role is sustainable. Dewsbury-Hall, Enciso and Garcia have the clearest combination of minutes and attacking involvement, while Lewis-Skelly and Hinshelwood carry more uncertainty despite strong opening performances. The best GW2 differentials are the players whose roles can continue, not simply the ones who scored last weekend.

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