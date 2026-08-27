FPL GW2 Free Hit Team: Best Squad for Gameweek 2

Using the Free Hit chip in FPL Gameweek 2 means attacking the best one-week fixtures without worrying about long-term squad structure. This team is built around clean-sheet odds, secure minutes, set-piece roles and the highest-upside attacking spots on the board.

The XI below is my preferred FPL GW2 Free Hit team, based on expected goals data, clean-sheet probability and projected returns.

Set your squad before the Gameweek 2 deadline on Friday, Aug. 28 at 6:30 PM UK time (90 minutes before the Crystal Palace vs Man City kickoff).

For more on when to use the chip, see ourFPL chip strategy guide.

Recommended FPL GW2 Free Hit Team

XI: Raya; Gabriel, White, Maguire, Van Dijk; Bruno Fernandes (C), Palmer, Mbeumo, Szoboszlai; Joao Pedro, Calvert-Lewin

For the full player order rather than a one-week chip squad, see our FPL Gameweek 2 Rankings.

Goalkeeper

In goal, David Raya (£6.0m) is the obvious choice. Reliable, dependable and playing behind the best defensive unit in the league. He also carries the top clean sheet odds of any goalkeeper this week.

Defenders

The defensive unit is loaded with players from Arsenal, Manchester United and Liverpool, the three sides with the strongest clean sheet odds on the board. Gabriel (£8.0m) anchors the back line as the top scoring FPL defender last season, bringing aerial threat and defensive contribution potential in equal measure. Ben White (£5.5m) has made the right-back position his own with Jurrien Timber injured, and his attacking threat was there for all to see in Gameweek 1, where he picked up an assist and could easily have had more. Arsenal conceded the fewest expected goals of any team last season, and with Villa managing just 0.29 xG in their opening fixture, tripling up on the Arsenal defence could be viable.

Harry Maguire (£5.0m) comes in with Manchester United carrying the second best clean sheet odds this week. United were poor in Gameweek 1 but backing them to respond at home against newly promoted Ipswich feels reasonable, and Maguire brings goal threat and defensive contributions from set pieces. Virgil van Dijk (£6.5m) completes the defence as the Liverpool representative, safe and reliable as ever, quietly accumulating points week after week through defensive contributions and set-piece involvement.

Midfielders

In midfield, Bruno Fernandes (£12.0m) gets the captaincy. He's returned in 14 of his 18 Premier League starts under Michael Carrick and after a lacklustre Gameweek 1 against Hull, a bounce back at home to Ipswich feels very much on the cards.

Cole Palmer (£9.5m) showed early signs of returning to his best in Gameweek 1 with a goal and assist, looking sharp under Xabi Alonso with a full week of rest ahead and no European fixtures to disrupt his minutes.

Bryan Mbeumo (£8.0m) gets another chance to deliver at home against a promoted side after blanking in Gameweek 1, with the fixture firmly in his favour. Dominik Szoboszlai (£7.0m) took the penalty in Gameweek 1, giving real assurance that he is Liverpool's designated taker, adding yet another route to points alongside his set piece involvement and defensive contributions.

Forwards

Up front, Joao Pedro (£7.5m) carries his Gameweek 1 form into another favourable fixture, leading Chelsea's attack with no European commitments eating into his minutes and already showing he can deliver at the top end of his potential.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£6.0m) completes the squad, nailed to start, on penalties and hosting Brentford at home. Sixteen attacking returns last season at an affordable price with a kind fixture to boot, he is another shrewd selection.

Check RotoWire's predicted lineups and injury report in the days before the deadline to confirm all starters, and keep an eye on any late fitness news that could affect the picks above.

Best Gameweek 2 Free Hit Team Pictured

Final Thoughts

This Free Hit draft leans into the strongest combination of clean-sheet odds, secure minutes and captaincy upside in Gameweek 2. Arsenal and Manchester United provide the defensive core, while Bruno Fernandes headlines the midfield as the preferred captain. As always with a chip week, confirm starting lineups and late injury news before finalizing the team.

More FPL Gameweek 2 Tips