FPL GW30 Wildcard Team: Best Players for Gameweek 30

The FPL GW30 Wildcard is a powerful chip that can reshape your squad for the final stretch of the season. With Blank Gameweek 31 approaching and several double gameweeks expected later in the campaign, Gameweek 30 is a key moment for managers looking to maximize rank gains.

This FPL Gameweek 30 Wildcard team focuses on players with strong fixtures, reliable minutes and long-term upside across the remaining schedule.

Why Use the FPL GW30 Wildcard

Many managers will consider using their FPL Wildcard in Gameweek 30 to navigate Blank Gameweek 31 while preparing for future double gameweeks. Building a balanced squad now allows flexibility while targeting strong fixture runs across multiple teams.

FPL GW30 Wildcard Squad

Here is a position-by-position look at the best players to include in an FPL GW30 Wildcard team.

Goalkeepers

Since Gameweek 19, only three goalkeepers have scored more FPL points than Kelleher's 44. Two of those keepers are more expensive, and all three have played more games than him. Kelleher has kept seven clean sheets this season, with five coming in his last 12 Premier League matches. In this spell, he's also saved two penalties and hasn't conceded more than two goals since September. Brentford start this next spell with a home game against Wolves and follow with games against Leeds, Everton, Fulham and West Ham in the next six.

Dubravka is one of the simple options for any wildcard team. At $4.0m, he's the cheapest starting keeper. While he has only kept three clean sheets this season, Kelleher has been consistent enough that you can start him every Gameweek.

Defenders

Gabriel is the top-scoring defender in FPL and will likely be essential for the remainder of the season, even with a blank in Gameweek 31. He's scored three goals and provided four assists this season, and Arsenal have the most clean sheets in the league with 14. Despite some difficult fixtures coming up, Arsenal have a nice finish to the campaign with games against Fulham, West Ham, Burnley and Crystal Palace in the last four matches. Arsenal won't have to leave London for any of the last five Premier League games of the season.

Van Dijk's three goals this season have come in the last seven Gameweeks. Liverpool's defence has been inconsistent, but they've kept two clean sheets in their last three away games. Liverpool have an excellent run of fixtures starting with a home game against struggling Spurs. According to RotoWire's fixture tracker , Liverpool have the joint-best defensive fixtures over the next five Gameweeks.

O'Reilly is the top-scoring defender in the last five Gameweeks despite having only played four games. He blanks in Gameweek 31, but that will also lead to double gameweeks coming later in the season. He's been playing further forward in recent weeks, but he still picks up the clean sheet points as a defender. In his last three Premier League games, he's scored three goals, taken nine shots with five on target.

Ezri Konsa - Aston Villa, $4.4m

Aston Villa have had a difficult few games, conceding four against Chelsea and losing to Wolves in the last two. Konsa will likely be a bench option most weeks, but he has a great home fixture against West Ham in blank Gameweek 31. In the five games after, Villa also have a great run, playing three of the teams sitting 16th or below in the table.

Senesi is the top defender in the league for Defensive Contributions (DEFCON) and has picked up nine bonus points this season. Bournemouth start this spell with a strong fixture against Burnley and also have home fixtures against Man United and Leeds in the next five games. With 126 points, he's the top-scoring FPL defender priced at $5.0m or less.

Midfielders

Bruno Fernandes - Manchester United, $10.1m

Fernandes is one of the most in-form players in the Premier League right now. The creative player has only blanked once in 20 games since the middle of October. In the last six games, he's taken 14 shots and created 28 chances, including eight in Gameweek 29. United start this run of fixtures at home to Aston Villa, who conceded four in Gameweek 29.

Only Erling Haaland and Antoine Semenyo have scored more points than Bruno this season, and with the Premier League being United's only focus, they will have a nice advantage compared to some of the other big teams.

Antoine Semenyo - Manchester City, $8.2m

Semenyo has been the second-highest scorer in FPL this season and has been in incredible form since joining Man City. He's scored five goals in the eight Premier League games since joining City. He's scored in his last two Premier League games and has put at least one shot on target in each of the last seven games in the Premier League. He blanks in Gameweek 31, but he won't lock too much budget on the bench.

Morgan Rogers - Aston Villa, $7.5m

Rogers has scored eight goals and provided five assists this season, but he's been in a poor run of form. Aston Villa have struggled recently, but they face four of the bottom five teams in the league before Gameweek 36. He is the top-scoring Aston Villa player in FPL this season. He's taken 13 shots in his last four Premier League matches but has failed to score in any of these games.

Gibbs-White has been in great form, scoring in the last two matches away to Man City and Brighton. He's taken at least two shots in 11 of the last 13 matches and has also created 21 chances across his last seven Premier League games. He will likely end up on the bench quite often in this team, but he has strong fixtures against Spurs, Burnley and Sunderland in the next five that can be targeted.

Szoboszlai has scored four and provided three assists this season and has been one of Liverpool's consistent sources of shots and chances. In the last 13 games in all competitions, he's created at least one chance in each game and scored five and provided three assists in this time. He's averaging two shots per game and just under one shot on target.

Forwards

Ekitike has scored 11 goals and provided four assists this season, but he's has been a difficult player to predict when the goals will come. He scored one and provided two assists in Liverpool's most recent home game against West Ham. They start this next run with a home game against Spurs, and Liverpool have scored 17 in the last four meetings between the teams at home.

According to RotoWire's Fixture Difficulty Ranker, Brentford have the joint-best attacking fixtures over the next five games. The run starts with a game against Wolves at home. Thiago has 18 league goals this season and has been a funnel for the Bees in the front of their attack.

Pedro has scored 14 goals and provided five assists this season, scoring three and providing one assist in Gameweek 29 against Aston Villa. He's scored 11 goals and provided two assists in his last 11 games in all competitions, proving himself as one of the most influential forwards in the league.

