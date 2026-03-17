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FPL GW31 Captain Picks: Best Captain Options for Gameweek 31

FPL Gameweek 31 presents a unique captaincy challenge with both Arsenal and Manchester City blanking due to the Carabao Cup final. With two of the most popular captaincy options unavailable, managers will need to look elsewhere for reliable returns.

Here are the best FPL GW31 captain picks, focusing on players with strong fixtures, consistent returns and high involvement in their teams' attacking output.

Check out RotoWire's updated GW31 FPL rankings and FPL tips to improve your squad.

Our FPL GW31 cheat sheets include predicted lineups, team odds, goalscorer odds, set-piece stats, player stats and more.

Best Captain Picks for FPL Gameweek 31

Bruno Fernandes vs Bournemouth (FPL GW31 Captain Pick)

Bruno Fernandes has been in incredible form with four assists and a goal in his last three games. Not only is he a threat for goal involvement points, but he has also won eight bonus points in those last three games. He's picked up 33 bonus points in 30 games this season, meaning that he averages more than one bonus point per match. With captaincy choices in Gameweeks like this, it can sometimes just be important to get some sort of return. Bruno Fernandes has scored at least five points in eight of the last 10 Premier League games.

The Portuguese midfielder has created 20 chances in the last three matches. This is the most in the league, and the next best in this period was nine. Of these chances, six were classified as big chances. Fernandes has 16 assists this season, and with eight games remaining, he will be aiming to break the record for the most assists in a single Premier League season.

Joao Pedro vs Everton

Joao Pedro had been in exceptional form up until Gameweek 30 where he failed to get any of his four shots on target against Newcastle. Even still, he's provided a return in seven of the last nine matches. In four of them, he's hit double-digit FPL points.

Joao Pedro has taken at least three shots in his last six starts, and the game against Newcastle was the only one in which he failed to register a shot on target. The lone downside for Gameweek 31 is that this game comes after the second leg against PSG on Tuesday. He's started the last six league games and ahead of the international break, is expected to start again, making him a top captain option.

Igor Thiago vs Leeds

Igor Thiago has scored 19 goals in 30 Premier League games this season and scored against Wolves on Monday. He also scored twice in Brentford's recent FA Cup win.

This week's opponent, Leeds, haven't won any of their last five Premier League games. Only Erling Haaland has scored more goals than Thiago this season and with Haaland absent, it can be logical to back the next highest scorer.

Morgan Gibbs-White vs Spurs

Spurs have conceded more goals than anyone in the last seven games. That includes a 1-1 draw at Anfield in Gameweek 30. Gibbs-White has scored in two of his last three Premier League games, picking up eight and nine points in those games.

Before the quiet game against Fulham, Gibbs-White had taken three shots in three games in a row, and he's also created 25 chances in his last nine starts.

Gibbs-White and Forest have a big away game in the Europa League this midweek and that could have an impact on the team's energy levels. However, with Tottenham and Forest only one point apart and the risk of relegation, this game should be an easy one for the players to get up for.

Jarrod Bowen vs Aston Villa

Bowen has been in brilliant form for West Ham, providing an assist in each of his last three Premier League games. He's created four big chances in this spell, which is only bettered by Bruno Fernandes. He also scored twice in the recent FA Cup game against Brentford.

Aston Villa hold a narrow one-goal lead going into their Europa League second leg against Lille, and that could have an impact on how they prepare in addition to what the starting lineup looks like against West Ham.

Bowen has scored eight goals and provided six assists in the Premier League this season. Including the FA Cup, he's scored four and assisted five in the last nine games.

Final Thoughts

With Arsenal and Manchester City assets unavailable, FPL GW31 captaincy becomes more open than usual. Prioritising players with consistent returns, penalty duties and strong underlying numbers can reduce risk while still offering upside.

Bruno Fernandes stands out as the safest captain option, while players like Joao Pedro and Igor Thiago provide higher-risk, higher-reward captain picks depending on team structure.

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