Planning an FPL GW31 Wildcard? This Gameweek 31 draft targets the best players for upcoming fixtures, blanks and double Gameweeks.

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FPL GW31 Wildcard Team: Best Draft for Gameweek 31

The FPL GW31 Wildcard is a key opportunity to restructure your squad ahead of upcoming blank and double Gameweeks. With fixture swings becoming clearer and schedule changes approaching, building a balanced team for both immediate returns and long-term planning is essential.

This FPL Gameweek 31 Wildcard draft focuses on players with strong fixtures, secure minutes and high upside, while also preparing for Blank Gameweek 34 and likely Double Gameweek 33.

How This FPL GW31 Wildcard Team Was Built

This Wildcard squad prioritises:

• Teams with the best fixtures in Gameweek 31

• Players with secure minutes and defined roles

• Penalty and set-piece takers

• Defenders with strong clean sheet odds

• High-upside attackers capable of double-digit hauls

Here is a position-by-position breakdown of the best players to include in an FPL GW31 Wildcard team for both short-term and long-term planning.

Goalkeepers

Bernd Leno is the standout goalkeeper for GW31 with a home fixture against Burnley. Fulham have the best clean sheet odds of the Gameweek and face a Burnley attack that ranks bottom of the league for expected goals. That gives Leno both a strong floor and clear clean sheet potential.

Gianluigi Donnarumma is included with a long-term view in mind. Manchester City are very likely to have a Double Gameweek 33 and Donnarumma represents the most secure route into their defence for minutes. He also rotates well with Leno, allowing flexibility depending on fixtures.

Defenders

Malick Thiaw is a key inclusion given the importance of Newcastle assets ahead of a likely Double Gameweek 33. The immediate fixture is also strong. Thiaw is averaging over nine defensive contributions per game and recorded 22 in the reverse fixture against Sunderland. He also carries goal threat and ranks among the top three defenders for expected goals this season.

Joachim Andersen is one of the best defenders to own this week. He ranks in the top five for defensive contributions and benefits from a home fixture against a Burnley side that has struggled badly in attack.

Kenny Tete complements Andersen and Leno well and appears to be the safest Fulham defender for minutes after Andersen, making the defensive double-up appealing.

Gabriel is included with an eye on the fixtures after the blank, including a likely Double Gameweek 33. He remains one of the best defenders in the game due to his combination of defensive contribution points and consistent attacking threat.

Jurrien Timber adds a second Arsenal defender to the squad. He's expected to be fit in time for Gameweek 32 and ranks among the top defenders for expected goal involvement this season. Doubling up on Arsenal's defence makes sense given their underlying numbers.

Midfielders

Cole Palmer is the standout Chelsea attacker. He's on both penalties and set pieces and benefits from a likely Double Gameweek 33 which makes him a key long-term pick in addition to facing Everton in GW31.

Bruno Fernandes is arguably the best captain this week. Under Michael Carrick, he's returned in seven of nine starts and is averaging close to eight FPL points per match. The fixture against Bournemouth looks ideal, and he also stands out as a captaincy option in Gameweek 32 at home against Leeds.

Matheus Cunha looks like the second best Manchester United attacker to own. His minutes appear more secure than teammate Bryan Mbeumo and the fixtures are strong. He's gone at least 89 minutes in four straight, getting four shots on target in that period.

Anthony Gordon offers a high-upside differential. He's been playing as a striker, is on penalties, and faces a favourable home fixture versus Sunderland. He could also be useful for a likely Double Gameweek 33.

Declan Rice provides a safe and consistent option ahead of a likely double. He's nailed, contributes defensively and benefits from set pieces, making him a reliable points accumulator.

Forwards

Jarrod Bowen provides further stability and faces a struggling Aston Villa defence in GW31. He's secure for minutes, on penalties, has reasonable fixtures and is likely to play in Blank Gameweek 34 which increases his value.

Igor Thiago continues to offer exceptional value. He ranks second only to Erling Haaland for expected goal involvement this season and provides a reliable and affordable forward option.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is a strong differential. Even if penalty duties are uncertain after his recent miss, he remains the focal point of the Leeds attack and has a good run of fixtures ahead.

Final Thoughts for GW31

Using the Wildcard chip in FPL GW31 allows managers to build a squad that is well-positioned for both immediate fixtures and upcoming schedule changes. With Blank Gameweek 34 and likely Double Gameweek 33 ahead, balancing short-term upside with long-term structure is key.

Prioritising players with secure minutes, strong underlying numbers and favourable fixture runs can provide a solid foundation for the remainder of the season.

As always, monitor team news and predicted lineups before the deadline. Late team news can still impact the optimal FPL GW31 Wildcard team.

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