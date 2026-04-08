Low-owned FPL GW32 differentials for Gameweek 32. Target the best picks with strong fixtures, minutes security and upside to gain rank.

FPL GW32 Differentials: Best Low-Owned Players to Target for Gameweek 32

Gameweek 32 is one of the best opportunities to gain rank, with several teams blanking and ownership condensed around a smaller player pool.

Targeting the right differentials can create immediate rank gains. This shortlist focuses on low-owned FPL GW32 picks with strong fixtures, secure minutes and clear upside.

For more GW32 planning, check out RotoWire's FPL rankings and full Gameweek 32 tips.

Our FPL GW32 cheat sheets include predicted lineups, team odds, goalscorer odds, set-piece stats, player stats and more.

Best FPL GW32 Differentials: Low-Owned Players With Upside

Here are the best low-owned players to target as FPL GW32 differentials based on fixtures, form and minutes security.

Defenders

Lewis Hall keeps his place in this article from Gameweek 31 despite only producing one point for his owners.

In Gameweek 32, Newcastle face a Crystal Palace attack that hasn't been firing lately, so a clean sheet could be on the cards. The Eagles also host Fiorentina on Thursday in the Europa Conference League.

Given how little Oliver Glasner usually rotates, they'll likely be somewhat fatigued Sunday, making Newcastle players great options this week.

It's surprising that Michael Kayode only has one attacking return this season from 30 appearances. He's naturally an attacking full-back and has a dangerous long throw. His long throws add attacking value, but since they often create second-ball chances in the box, they unfortunately don't lead to assists in those cases.

Nevertheless, Brentford have a home fixture against Everton in Gameweek 32. In the reverse fixture, the Bees scored four goals, so loading up on their players this week could prove fruitful.

Midfielders

Since coming back into the Brighton team recently, Yankuba Minteh has performed brilliantly, scoring against Sunderland and helping his team beat Liverpool before the international break.

Brighton arguably have the best fixture in Gameweek 32, facing Burnley. Despite being at Turf Moor, Burnley have allowed multiple goals to Brentford, West Ham and Tottenham in recent home games.

Minteh is a riskier pick as there's no guarantee that he starts with other wingers in Kaoru Mitoma and Diego Gomez performing well too. Minteh was starting over Mitoma on the left wing who seems to be fully fit following an ankle knock.

If Minteh starts, he offers clear goal and assist upside.

Dango Ouattara is the second player to keep his place in this week's article despite blanking in Gameweek 31. He's cheap at just £6.0m in addition to having a nice fixture against Everton.

Ouattara started on the bench against Leeds last time out, but he's likely to return to the starting XI and remains a strong differential at just 3.8% ownership.

Notably, Ouattara was dropped to the bench partly due to a formation change for an away game, in addition to it also being the end of Ramadan.

Forwards

Sunderland's summer signing, Brian Brobbey, has impressed this season with six goals in the Premier League. He missed a few games due to injury recently, but he was back fit to score in the all-important derby against Newcastle.

Sunderland face a Tottenham team in disarray after losing 3-0 against Nottingham Forest before the international break. While Roberto De Zerbi enters the picture, it's still a new management style and one that seems unlikely to lead to an immediate clean sheet.

At just £5.3m, Brobbey could provide great value this week.

Everton are fresh off the back of one of their most impressive performances of the season, beating Chelsea 3-0. Beto scored two and assisted the third in this game, and looks to have secured the starting striker spot ahead of Thierno Barry for now.

The last time Everton and Brentford played each other in the league, it was a six-goal thriller. Targeting attackers from either team could provide the points that you're looking for in Gameweek 32, and Beto is a logical option at the top of the list.

Final Thoughts: FPL Gameweek 32 Differentials

In a week with multiple blanks, Gameweek 32 presents a strong opportunity to gain rank through well-timed differentials.

Prioritise players with secure minutes in strong fixtures, and treat forward punts as ceiling plays. If even one or two of these picks return, the upside in FPL GW32 is significant.

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