Best FPL GW32 Free Hit team for Gameweek 32. Optimised draft with top picks, captain options and players with the best fixtures and upside.

FPL GW32 Free Hit Team: Best Draft and Picks for Gameweek 32

The FPL GW32 Free Hit chip offers a key opportunity to maximise points in a single Gameweek, especially with several strong fixtures on the schedule.

Building the optimal Free Hit team comes down to targeting secure starters in the best matchups, with a focus on attacking upside and clean sheet potential. This FPL Gameweek 32 draft highlights the top picks to give managers an edge.

How This FPL GW32 Free Hit Team Was Built

This Free Hit squad prioritises:

• Teams with the best GW32 fixtures

• Players with secure minutes and defined roles

• Penalty and set-piece takers

• Defenders with strong clean sheet odds

• High-upside attackers capable of double-digit hauls

Here is a position-by-position look at the best players to include in an FPL GW32 Free Hit team.

Best FPL GW32 Free Hit Team (Draft)

Goalkeeper

Bart Verbruggen is one of the best goalkeeper picks this week. He ranks among the top three goalkeepers for saves this season, which gives him a strong baseline for points. Brighton are also among the top three teams for clean sheet odds this Gameweek, and with Burnley sitting bottom for expected goals, this fixture sets up well for both save points and a potential clean sheet.

Defenders

Jan Paul van Hecke is the most secure Brighton defender for minutes and offers a solid combination of defensive contributions and goal threat from set plays. Doubling up on the Brighton defence makes sense given the quality of the fixture and their clean sheet probability.

Gabriel continues to be one of the standout defenders in the game. He's the top-scoring defender this season and plays in the league's best defence. His ability to deliver through both defensive contributions and attacking returns makes him a reliable and high-ceiling option.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka provides an affordable route into the West Ham defence. He has a favourable home fixture against a Wolves side that has scored the fewest goals in the league by a significant margin, boosting his clean sheet potential this week.

Midfielders

Bruno Fernandes is arguably the best captain in GW32. Under Michael Carrick, he has returned in eight of his 10 starts and is averaging over eight points per game. His home record is exceptional, with scores of 13, 10, 10, 10 and 10, and he has not dropped below double digits in any of his last five home matches.

Matheus Cunha profiles as the second-best Manchester United midfield option behind Fernandes this week. His minutes have improved in recent weeks and he benefits from a favourable home fixture against an injury-hit Leeds team.

Declan Rice remains the Arsenal midfielder of choice. He is nailed for minutes, contributes through defensive contributions, benefits from clean sheet points and is involved in set pieces, which gives him a consistent points floor.

Dominik Szoboszlai appears to be the most in-form Liverpool attacker. He is nailed for minutes, contributes both defensively and offensively, and has involvement in set pieces, with penalties also a possibility with or without Mohamed Salah on the pitch.

Forwards

Erling Haaland is an easy inclusion as always. His consistency and explosive potential make him one of the most reliable picks in any Gameweek.

Jarrod Bowen stands out as West Ham's talisman. He is nailed for 90 minutes, is on penalties and has a must-win game against a Wolves side sitting bottom of the league. This looks like a prime opportunity for returns.

Igor Thiago completes the forward line. He ranks second only to Haaland for expected goal involvement this season and offers a secure and affordable option at home to Everton.

Final Thoughts for GW32

This Free Hit team focuses entirely on maximising Gameweek 32 upside, targeting the best fixtures without long-term constraints.

Prioritising secure minutes, set-piece roles and attacking involvement is key. Monitor team news and predicted lineups before the deadline, as late updates can still impact the optimal draft.

More FPL Tips for Gameweek 32

FPL GW32 Free Hit Team