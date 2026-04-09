Best FPL GW32 teams to target for Gameweek 32–36. Fixture analysis, Double Gameweeks and key picks to maximise points and plan ahead.

FPL GW32 Teams to Target: Best Fixtures for Gameweek 32–36

Gameweek 32 is a key planning point, with fixture swings, Double Gameweeks and blanks all coming into play.

Targeting the right teams over the next five Gameweeks can drive consistent returns and give managers a clear edge in chip strategy planning. This guide highlights the best FPL GW32 teams to target based on fixtures, minutes security and long-term upside.

RotoWire's Fixture Difficulty Ranker

Using RotoWire's Fixture Difficulty Ranker, which evaluates upcoming matches based on league position, goals scored and goals conceded, here are the best teams to target heading into Gameweek 32 and beyond.

Best FPL GW32 Teams to Target (Fixtures GW32–GW36)

Here are the best FPL teams to target based on the upcoming GW32–GW36 fixture run:

Brighton

Brighton have one of the standout fixtures this week away to Burnley, which immediately puts them on the radar. That is followed by a Double Gameweek 33 and another favourable home fixture against Wolves in Gameweek 36, making them a strong medium-term investment. Bart Verbruggen is a cheap and effective entry point in goal, ranking third for saves this season while facing a Burnley attack this week that is bottom for expected goals.

Jan Paul van Hecke offers a similarly appealing route into defence. He is affordable, offers strong defensive contributions and carries some threat from set plays. In midfield, Pascal Gross and Kaoru Mitoma are both viable. Gross offers greater security of minutes, while Mitoma arguably has the higher attacking ceiling. Danny Welbeck is a potential budget forward option, although his minutes may be managed during the upcoming double.

Leeds United

Leeds face a difficult trip to Manchester United this week, but their appeal lies in what follows. A Double Gameweek is on the horizon along with a strong end to the season, including Burnley at home in Gameweek 35 and an out-of-form Spurs side in Gameweek 36. Karl Darlow provides a cheap and secure goalkeeping option, who rotates well with Verbruggen on a Wildcard.

In defence, Pascal Struijk stands out as the default pick given injuries elsewhere. He offers defensive contributions, some goal threat and affordability. Dominic Calvert-Lewin is expected to lead the line and should be on penalties. With full fitness restored and a favourable run of fixtures ahead, he represents strong value and helps enable a well-balanced Bench Boost in Gameweek 33.

Arsenal

Arsenal may not have a double, but their fixtures remain strong enough to justify holding their key assets. Their defence continues to lead the league for both goals conceded and expected goals conceded. David Raya remains a reliable set-and-forget goalkeeper, while Gabriel offers both defensive consistency and attacking threat. Declan Rice also continues to provide steady returns through defensive contributions, set pieces and clean sheet points.

Brentford

Brentford continue to benefit from a favourable fixture run with Everton, Fulham, Manchester United and West Ham to come. Even the Manchester United fixture falls in a Gameweek where many managers are likely to Free Hit. Igor Thiago remains the standout option, ranking second only to Erling Haaland for expected goal involvement this season while remaining affordable.

Dango Ouattara did not start in the previous Gameweek but is still expected to see good minutes moving forward. Defensively, Brentford remain less appealing, with Caoimhin Kelleher the only realistic option for coverage.

Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest have two strong home fixtures against Aston Villa and Burnley, and they also avoid the Blank Gameweek 34. Their schedule in this period makes them ideal for managers planning a Bench Boost in Double Gameweek 33. Elliot Anderson remains the standout pick. He's playing in a more advanced role under Vitor Pereira, contributes on set pieces and ranks first in the league for defensive contributions, giving him both a high floor and potential for additional returns.

Final Thoughts

Targeting teams with favourable fixtures remains one of the most reliable ways to generate consistent returns in FPL, especially during the final stretch of the season. Aligning transfers with fixture runs, Double Gameweeks and blanks can create both immediate upside and long-term flexibility.

As future double and blank Gameweeks come into focus, using fixture analysis alongside predicted lineups and injury updates can help maximise points across the next five Gameweeks.

More FPL Tips for Gameweek 32

FPL GW32 Teams to Target