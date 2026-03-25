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FPL GW32 Wildcard Draft: Bakar's Initial Team and Strategy

FPL GW32 presents a key opportunity for managers planning their Wildcard, particularly with Double Gameweek 33 and Blank Gameweek 34 approaching. While the full schedule is not yet confirmed, the overall structure is becoming clearer, allowing early Wildcard drafts to take shape.

This initial FPL GW32 Wildcard draft focuses on building a squad that can maximise a Bench Boost in Double Gameweek 33 while remaining flexible for the following blank.

We are entering a crucial phase of the season, and the FA Cup result between Liverpool and Manchester City will play a major role in shaping the optimal approach.

There is one key rule that should guide this Wildcard strategy: any team that doubles in Gameweek 33 will blank in Gameweek 34. That single factor is central to chip strategy, transfer planning and overall squad structure.

Further ahead, Manchester City and Crystal Palace are still very likely to double again in Gameweek 36. If City beat Liverpool in the FA Cup, they could potentially have doubles in both Gameweek 33 and Gameweek 36, which is a significant factor when planning chip usage.

There is still some uncertainty around how the schedule will fall. Fixtures such as West Ham vs Leeds are unlikely to impact the doubles, while others may remain in Gameweek 34 rather than moving to 33.

For the purpose of this draft, I am working with the most likely scenario at this stage: Arsenal, Manchester City and Chelsea progressing. That outcome would result in doubles for Arsenal, City, Chelsea, Brighton, Newcastle and Burnley in Gameweek 33.

This draft is built with a Bench Boost in Double Gameweek 33 and Free Hit in Blank Gameweek 34 in mind.

Based on that expected schedule, this is how the initial FPL GW32 Wildcard draft shapes up.

To help refine this early FPL GW32 Wildcard draft, use the tools below for rankings, injury updates and predicted lineups.

Check out RotoWire's updated FPL GW32 rankings and full FPL strategy guide for this week.

For injury updates on key players, visit our FPL Gameweek 32 Injury News page, updated daily.

Use our Fixture Difficulty Ranker to compare upcoming FPL fixture runs and plan transfers during double gameweeks.

Visit our Predicted Lineups page for GW32, updated throughout the week up to 75 minutes before kickoff.

How This FPL GW32 Wildcard Draft Was Built

This Wildcard squad prioritises:

• Teams with the best fixtures in Gameweek 32, which optimise the Double Gameweek 33 setup

• Players with secure minutes and defined roles

• Penalty and set-piece takers

• Defenders with strong clean sheet odds

• High-upside attackers capable of double-digit hauls

Here is a position-by-position breakdown of the best players to include in an early FPL GW32 Wildcard draft.

Goalkeepers

Bart Verbruggen is a cheap and affordable goalkeeper with a strong run of fixtures to the end of the season. He also has a likely Double Gameweek 33, which makes him very appealing on a Wildcard. Verbruggen ranks third for saves among goalkeepers this season and has a good entry point this week against a Burnley side that is bottom for expected goals.

Martin Dubravka is also included with a similar long-term view. He has a likely Double Gameweek 33 if Manchester City progress, and his low price allows more flexibility across the rest of the squad in order to maximise the Bench Boost. While clean sheets may be limited, Dubravka ranks first for saves this season which helps maintain a steady points floor.

Defenders

Gabriel is probably the best defender in the game to own. He plays in the best defence, offers strong defensive contribution potential and carries consistent goal threat from set pieces.

Jurrien Timber is an important inclusion as doubling up on the Arsenal defence looks essential given their likely Double Gameweek 33 and overall defensive strength. If fit, Timber is an excellent pick as he ranks top among defenders for expected goal involvement this season.

Nico O'Reilly stands out as the best Manchester City defensive option. His flexibility across multiple positions adds to his appeal, and he offers attacking threat, as well. With City likely to double in Gameweek 33 if they progress in the FA Cup, he becomes even more valuable.

Jan Paul van Hecke provides a cheap and reliable option. He offers defensive contributions, carries some goal threat from set plays and has a good run of fixtures to the end of the season, along with a likely Double Gameweek 33.

Maxime Esteve is unlikely to benefit much from clean sheets but can still accumulate defensive contributions. He also has a likely Double Gameweek 33 and comes at an affordable price. Alternatives such as Gabriel Gudmundsson or Joe Rodon could be considered if selecting a single Gameweek defender from Leeds, with Wolves at home in Gameweek 33.

Midfielders

Bruno Fernandes is the standout captain this week. Under Michael Carrick, he's returned in eight of 10 starts and is averaging over eight points per game. His home record is exceptional, with scores of 13, 10, 10, 10 and 10 in his last five at Old Trafford. Even without a Double Gameweek 33, he's worth owning for captaincy in Gameweek 32 alone.

Antoine Semenyo is the default Manchester City midfielder if they double. He has shown excellent form since joining and is averaging around six points per start.

Anthony Gordon continues to impress as a differential. He's playing as a central striker, is on penalties, has scored in three consecutive league games and remains under 10-percent owned. He is also well positioned for a likely Double Gameweek 33.

Declan Rice is the Arsenal midfielder of choice given Bukayo Saka's dip in form and higher price. Rice is nailed for minutes, strong for defensive contributions, benefits from clean sheet points and is involved in set pieces.

Enzo Fernandez provides a cheap entry into the Chelsea attack. He ranks second only to Bruno for expected goal involvement among midfielders this season, is nailed for minutes and has a likely Double Gameweek 33, making it important to have at least one Chelsea attacker.

Forwards

Erling Haaland is an easy inclusion if Manchester City end up doubling. His explosive potential and consistency make him essential.

Igor Thiago ranks second only to Haaland for expected goal involvement among forwards this season. He is a secure and affordable option despite not having a double. His next three fixtures are Everton, Fulham and West Ham at home, all appealing, especially considering Gameweek 34 when Brentford play away to Man United is where many managers will Free Hit.

Danny Welbeck comes into contention due to his price and strong fixture run. He has a good entry point against Burnley, who have conceded the highest expected goals this season, followed by a likely Double Gameweek 33 and favourable fixtures run. Wolves at home in Gameweek 36 and Leeds in Gameweek 37 stand out. His main appeal is price, possible penalty duties and ability to enable upgrades across the squad, which is crucial when planning a Bench Boost in Double Gameweek 33. While he may not start both games in the double due to congestion, the lack of alternatives at his price point makes him a credible option.

Final Thoughts for GW32

Using the Wildcard chip in FPL GW32 allows managers to build a squad that is well-positioned for both Double Gameweek 33 and Blank Gameweek 34. With uncertainty still surrounding the exact schedule, maintaining flexibility while targeting likely doubles is key.

As more information becomes available, this draft can be refined, but the core structure provides a strong foundation for navigating the upcoming schedule.

As always, monitor team news and predicted lineups before the deadline. Team news over the international break can still impact the optimal FPL GW32 Wildcard draft.

Bakar's Initial Gameweek 32 Wildcard draft

More FPL Tips for Gameweek 32

FPL Gameweek 32 Rankings

FPL GW32 Captain Picks

FPL GW32 Differentials

FPL GW32 Wildcard Team