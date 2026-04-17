FPL GW33: 6 Essential Players to Own for Gameweek 33

Double Gameweek 33 is one of the most important weeks of the FPL season, offering a major opportunity to gain rank with multiple teams playing twice.

In a Gameweek where points can compound quickly, success comes from targeting the right players, not just loading up on doubles. Prioritising players with secure minutes, penalty and set-piece roles, and strong attacking involvement is key to maximising returns.

This FPL GW33 guide highlights six essential players to own for Gameweek 33, focusing on high-upside picks with the best fixtures and most reliable roles across two matches.

For confirmed lineups, check our FPL GW33 predicted lineups before the deadline.

For a full breakdown of the best Double Gameweek 33 fixtures, see our FPL GW33 Teams to Target guide.

FPL GW33 Essential Picks (Quick View)

These are the core players to build your squad around ahead of the GW33 deadline.

Karl Darlow stands out as a budget goalkeeper option. He is cheap, offers strong save potential and has one of the best fixture combinations this week. The bookmakers give Leeds close to a 55-percent chance of keeping at least one clean sheet this week, and goalkeepers have historically done well in double Gameweeks due to save volume alongside clean sheet potential.

Cole Palmer remains one of the standout midfield picks. He is on penalties and set pieces, and even though Chelsea are out of form, some level of Chelsea coverage is necessary for the double. His ability to deliver even in tougher games through possible defensive contributions keeps his floor high.

For lower-owned alternatives, check out our FPL GW33 Differentials.

Joao Pedro is another Chelsea asset worth backing. Similar to Palmer, Chelsea's form is not ideal, but the double Gameweek means coverage is important. Games against Man United and Brighton aren't prohibitive and goals should be available. His role in the attack and price make him a strong option with upside across two fixtures.

Marcus Tavernier stands out as Bournemouth's best attacking pick. He offers strong expected minutes, is on set pieces, and could share penalties with Junior Kroupi. Among Bournemouth attackers, he looks like the most reliable one for consistent returns.

Antoine Semenyo is part of a Manchester City side worth investing in heavily right now. With no European distractions and a favourable fixture against Burnley, City attackers look primed for returns. His form and role make him close to essential.

Erling Haaland is the standout captain this week. With Manchester City pushing for the title and facing Burnley as one of their Double Gameweek fixtures, his explosive potential, penalties and consistency make him a non-negotiable pick.

You can also use our FPL GW33 rankings to finalise your squad and help with captaincy.

Best Captain for FPL GW33

Erling Haaland is the standout captain for Double Gameweek 33. With penalties, elite underlying numbers and a favourable fixture against Burnley, he offers the highest ceiling on the slate.

Managers looking to chase rank could consider Cole Palmer as an alternative, particularly given his penalty role across two fixtures.

Final Thoughts

Gameweek 33 is one of the most important opportunities to gain rank this season, with Double Gameweek fixtures creating massive upside.

Building around these essential players provides a strong foundation, combining secure minutes, high involvement and multiple routes to points. Final decisions should focus on captaincy, bench strength and late team news before the deadline.

More FPL Tips for Gameweek 33

FPL GW33 6 Essential Players to Own