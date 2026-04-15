Low-owned FPL GW33 differentials for Gameweek 33. Target the best Double Gameweek picks with strong fixtures, minutes security and upside.

FPL GW33 Differentials: Best Low-Owned Players to Target for Gameweek 33

Gameweek 33 is one of the most important weeks of the season, with six teams playing twice and ownership heavily concentrated around a small group of popular picks.

That makes it the perfect opportunity to gain rank through well-timed differentials. This FPL GW33 shortlist highlights low-owned players with Double Gameweek upside, secure minutes and the potential to deliver across two fixtures.

With multiple teams playing twice, targeting low-owned players with Double Gameweek upside can create a major edge.

For more GW33 planning, check out RotoWire's FPL rankings and full Gameweek 33 tips.

Our FPL GW33 cheat sheets include predicted lineups, team odds, goalscorer odds, set-piece stats, player stats and more.

Best FPL GW33 Differentials: Low-Owned Players With Upside

Here are the best low-owned players to target as FPL GW33 differentials based on fixtures, minutes security and clear upside.

Defenders

Jayden Bogle had a terrific game against Man United on Monday, picking up an assist and a bonus point en route to six FPL points.

Leeds' Double Gameweek consists of Wolves at home and Bournemouth away, making it one of the better pairings in Gameweek 33.

Leeds players also work well long-term as they play Burnley, Spurs, Brighton and West Ham from GW35 onwards, making Bogle a solid differential defender. He's started 10 of the last 11 league games following a minor injury.

Chelsea also double this week, but their fixtures aren't quite as nice as Leeds' with games against Man United and Brighton in Gameweek 33.

The obvious Chelsea picks, as usual, are Joao Pedro and Cole Palmer, but picking a third is tricky with centre-back Trevoh Chalobah out injured. Reece James also looks set to miss both games, making Malo Gusto the natural pick at right-back.

While the fixtures are not ideal, he remains the most logical third Chelsea option and should carry low ownership.

Midfielders

If you want a third attacker, and someone other than Gusto, then Pedro Neto is the safest option.

He and Estevao have been the starting wingers in recent games, and if one of them were to start both games, I'd expect it to be the Portuguese international. Neto has started nine of the last 13 league games, missing two of those because of a red card.

The main selling point for Neto is that he is relatively cheap at just £7.0m and would be a differential attacking option in less than five percent of teams.

An even cheaper midfield option is Leeds attacker Noah Okafor, who found the back of the net twice against Man United on Monday and is priced at just £5.5m.

Okafor had been out for a few weeks due to injury, but he's impressed when on the pitch, scoring two goals in his two games against Nottingham Forest and Chelsea.

Leeds have a great double of Wolves and Bournemouth, so if you're looking for a differential midfielder, then Okafor is a logical route, especially if you want to pair with Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Forwards

Evanilson isn't having the most fruitful goalscoring season with just six Premier League goals, four fewer than he had the prior campaign. He has still contributed assists recently against Manchester United and Arsenal.

Outside of this week's obvious forward picks in Erling Haaland, Joao Pedro and Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Evanilson is the best option if you want a differential, as he faces Newcastle and Leeds.

The last player is the only one who doesn't have a Double Gameweek, but don't let that put you off buying him. Igor Jesus hasn't lived up to the hype that we expected from a striker deputising for Chris Wood this season, totaling just three league goals.

However, if you need a forward for the upcoming weeks, then the Brazilian is the perfect option as he plays Burnley and then Sunderland. Wood is expected to be eased back from injury, which should help maintain Jesus' minutes in the short term.

Final Thoughts: FPL Gameweek 33 Differentials

In a Double Gameweek, Gameweek 33 presents a strong opportunity to gain rank through well-timed differentials.

Prioritise players with secure minutes across two fixtures and treat forward punts as ceiling plays. If even one or two of these picks return, the upside in FPL GW33 is significant.

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