Best FPL GW33 teams to target for Gameweek 33–37. Identify top Double Gameweek fixtures, key players and teams with the best upcoming runs.

FPL GW33 Teams to Target: Best Fixtures for Gameweek 33–37

Gameweek 33 is a key planning point, with Double Gameweeks, fixture swings and rotation all coming into focus.

Targeting the right teams over the next five Gameweeks can create a major edge, especially with multiple sides playing twice. This guide highlights the best FPL GW33 teams to target based on fixtures, minutes security and long-term upside.

RotoWire's Fixture Difficulty Ranker

Using RotoWire's Fixture Difficulty Ranker, which evaluates upcoming matches based on league position, goals scored and goals conceded, here are the best teams to target heading into Gameweek 33 and beyond.

Best FPL GW33 Teams to Target (Fixtures GW33–GW37)

Here are the best FPL teams to target based on the upcoming GW33–GW37 fixture run:

Leeds United

Leeds have arguably the best Double Gameweek on paper with a home fixture against Wolves followed by an away trip to Bournemouth. Both present strong opportunities for returns. The appeal does not stop there with Burnley at home in Gameweek 35 and an out-of-form Spurs side in Gameweek 36. Tripling up looks like a viable strategy.

Karl Darlow is a cheap, secure starter who rotates well with Bart Verbruggen. In defence, Pascal Struijk and Jaka Bijol offer strong defensive contribution potential along with goal threat from set plays, while Gabriel Gudmundsson operates as a wing-back, which adds attacking upside. Dominic Calvert-Lewin is expected to lead the line, is likely on penalties and now back to full fitness. His price makes him a key enabler while still offering strong potential.

Brighton

Brighton offer a similar level of appeal, particularly due to their Double Gameweek and strong underlying metrics. Following the Double Gameweek, they have a favourable fixture against Wolves in Gameweek 36. Bart Verbruggen remains a strong goalkeeper option given his save potential and affordability. Jan Paul van Hecke offers a cheap defensive route with steady defensive contributions and some goal threat from set plays.

Pascal Gross remains the standout attacking option due to his security of minutes and guarantee of set pieces. He could operate in a more advanced role later in matches and may even take penalties if others are not on the pitch. Danny Welbeck is a tempting budget forward but carries clear risk. He has not started midweek games all season which raises concerns about his minutes in the second fixture.

Manchester City

This is a good time to invest heavily in Manchester City as they push for the title. With no European distractions, rotation should be minimal. One of their fixtures this week is against Burnley which is as good as it gets.

Erling Haaland and Antoine Semenyo are close to essential given their form and role. Nico O'Reilly also looks like a strong pick if fit, offering both clean sheet potential and attacking threat. He subbed off early last match and his status will need to be monitored ahead of GW33 lock. Rayan Cherki is an exciting differential with low ownership and a high ceiling, while Marc Guehi provides a safer defensive option with secure minutes.

Chelsea

Despite inconsistent form, Chelsea remain relevant due to their Double Gameweek. The fixtures beyond that are also encouraging with home games against Nottingham Forest and Spurs. Joao Pedro and Cole Palmer remain the standout picks due to their roles and attacking involvement. Enzo Fernandez could be an interesting differential following his two-game team suspension. Recent comments from Liam Rosenoir suggest he should return to the XI as usual going forward, making him a viable option at his price. The defence still looks unreliable and is best avoided.

Bournemouth

Bournemouth have a Double Gameweek followed by a strong home fixture against Crystal Palace in Gameweek 35. With Palace likely to prioritise European fixtures around that time, Bournemouth assets could benefit. Marcos Senesi and James Hill offer excellent value in defence through their defensive contributions. Marcus Tavernier stands out as the attacking pick due to his expected minutes and overall involvement.

Final Thoughts

Gameweek 33 is a pivotal point in the season, with Double Gameweeks creating clear opportunities to gain an edge through smart team targeting.

Focusing on sides with strong fixture runs and multiple matches can maximise both short-term returns and long-term planning. Prioritise players with secure minutes and defined roles, and use these fixture swings to set up the final stretch of the season.

As future double and blank Gameweeks come into focus, using fixture analysis alongside predicted lineups and injury updates can help maximise points across the next five Gameweeks.

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