FPL GW34: 6 Essential Players to Own for Blank Gameweek 34

Blank Gameweek 34 is one of the most challenging weeks of the season, with only seven matches on the schedule and several teams not in action.

In a reduced slate like this, simply finding reliable starters can provide a major edge. Prioritising players with secure minutes, set-piece involvement and strong fixtures becomes key, as opportunities are limited across the board.

This guide highlights six essential players to own for FPL GW34, focusing on high-impact picks who offer the best combination of reliability and upside.

With only seven matches available, identifying the right core players is crucial for Gameweek 34.

For confirmed lineups, check our FPL GW34 predicted lineups before the deadline.

For a full breakdown of the best Blank Gameweek 34 fixtures, see our FPL GW34 Teams to Target guide.

FPL GW34 Essential Picks (Quick View)

Gabriel continues to be one of the best defenders to own this season. Arsenal are among the bookmakers' favourites for a clean sheet in GW34 and have been the standout defence all campaign. He offers a strong mix of defensive contributions and attacking threat from set pieces. The fixture against a struggling Newcastle side, with Anthony Gordon a doubt, further strengthens his appeal.

Pedro Porro offers both clean sheet potential and attacking upside. Spurs are among the top teams for clean sheet odds this week and face a Wolves attack that has scored the fewest goals in the league. With a share of set pieces and clear attacking intent as shown against Brighton, Porro has multiple routes to returns in this fixture.

Mohamed Salah has not quite hit his usual heights this season but still carries huge upside. He has scored in each of his last two fixtures and now faces a Crystal Palace side with little to play for in the league. He is still likely on penalties and, with lower ownership than earlier in the season, is a strong captaincy option.

Bruno Fernandes is one of the easiest inclusions this week and a leading captaincy option. He has not blanked in any of his six home games under Michael Carrick and has delivered double-digit returns in five of those. With penalties, creativity and bonus potential, he offers multiple routes to points.

Jarrod Bowen remains West Ham's talisman. He is a guaranteed starter, on penalties, and has a 45 percent goal involvement this season, highlighting his importance. At home to Everton with so much to play for, he stands out as one of the best attacking options in a week with limited forward options.

Dominic Solanke is an ideal Free Hit differential. With low ownership, likely penalty duties, and a favourable fixture against one of the weakest defences in the league, he offers good upside. His secure minutes and lack of standout alternatives make him a strong punt.

Final Thoughts

Gameweek 34 is less about chasing upside and more about securing reliable points in a limited slate.

Building around these essential players provides a strong foundation, combining secure minutes, high involvement and multiple routes to returns. Final decisions should focus on captaincy and confirmed lineups ahead of the deadline.

More FPL Tips for Gameweek 34

FPL GW34 6 Essential Players