Best FPL GW34 differentials for Blank Gameweek 34. Six low-owned picks with secure minutes and attacking upside: Isak, Ndiaye, Simons and more.

FPL GW34 Differentials: Best Low-Owned Picks for Blank Gameweek 34

Gameweek 34 is a Blank Gameweek with only seven matches on the schedule and six teams not in action, making it a key opportunity to gain rank. Ownership is heavily concentrated around a small group of popular picks, so this FPL GW34 shortlist highlights low-owned players with secure minutes and attacking upside in a reduced player pool.

For more GW34 planning, check out RotoWire's FPL rankings and full Gameweek 34 tips.

Our FPL GW34 cheat sheets include predicted lineups, team odds, goalscorer odds, set-piece stats, player stats and more.

Best FPL GW34 Differentials: Low-Owned Players With Upside

With fewer matches available, simply identifying low-owned players who start can provide a significant advantage.

Defenders

Manchester United got back to winning ways against Chelsea at the weekend with a slim 1-0 victory. Up next for the Red Devils is Brentford, who haven't won a game since February, drawing their last six contests in all competitions.

Diogo Dalot has started three of the last four matches, going 90 in all of his starts. There is some concern on Noussair Mazraoui starting over him, but Dalot has had the overall leg up at right-back under Michael Carrick.

Spurs have looked a lot better under Robert De Zerbi across the last two games, even if it hasn't resulted in a much-needed three points.

Although Kevin Danso did make the mistake for Brighton's equalising goal Saturday, he had played well up to that point.

Danso is great for defensive contributions, and Spurs face a Wolves team that are coming off the back of two big losses to West Ham and Leeds. On barely any teams, Danso is a perfect differential with clean sheet upside.

Midfielders

Spurs have a lovely fixture in GW34 against Wolves, and it's a must-win for them at this stage. Xavi Simons was at the heart of everything good that Spurs created against Brighton, as he scored a goal and provided an assist in Gameweek 33.

If Spurs are to get anything from this Wolves fixture, Simons will likely be involved, which makes him a nice differential this week.

After being dropped in recent games, he went 90 against Brighton and finished with four shots and two chances created.

Iliman Ndiaye has been in and out of the thinking all season and now finds himself in just 4.4% of FPL teams. The Senegalese international has nine goal involvements this season, including six goals.

Everton, who have a fantastic away record this season, go to the London Stadium to face West Ham in Gameweek 34. Both teams are looking for three points despite being in different places in the table.

Whether you're on free hit or just looking for a midfielder to buy this week, Ndiaye is definitely one to look at.

Forwards

Alexander Isak has returned from his long-term injury and managed to start the Merseyside derby against Everton, going 72 minutes while producing one shot on target.

In Gameweek 34, Liverpool face Crystal Palace, who appear to be focusing more on their European fixtures than the Premier League at the moment. Following this game, they travel to Poland on Thursday to face Shakhtar Donetsk.

Due to Hugo Ekitike's injury, Isak should start this game, making him an interesting differential as he's in just 3.9% of FPL teams.

Brian Brobbey has found himself in this differentials article on multiple occasions this season while producing six goals.

The Black Cats face Nottingham Forest, who struggled in the first half against Burnley and found themselves 1-0 down at half-time. Forest are potentially without Murillo at centre-back for this game, meaning they may lack pace in defence, which Brobbey could exploit.

If you're looking for a differential forward, the Dutch striker could be the answer at just £5.3m.

Final Thoughts: FPL Gameweek 34 Differentials

In a Blank Gameweek, Gameweek 34 presents a strong opportunity to gain rank through well-timed differentials.

Prioritise players with secure minutes in a reduced slate, and treat forward punts as ceiling plays. If even one or two of these picks return, the upside in FPL GW34 can be significant.

More FPL Tips for Gameweek 34

FPL GW34 Differentials

FPL GW34 Teams to Target

FPL GW34 Free Hit Draft