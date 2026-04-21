Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 34

FPL GW34 rankings and projections: Fantasy Premier League player tiers for every position. Who to start, captain, buy and avoid in Blank Gameweek 34.
April 21, 2026
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 34
April 21, 2026
Fantasy Premier League Rankings

FPL GW34 Player Rankings: Best Picks for Blank Gameweek 34

Welcome to RotoWire's FPL GW34 player rankings for the official Fantasy Premier League game. These rankings highlight the best picks for Gameweek 34, based on predicted starting lineups, form and upcoming fixtures pulled directly from our lineups page.

Gameweek 34 is a blank gameweek, with only seven Premier League fixtures taking place. Thirteen teams are without a game this week, making it essential to prioritise players from the sides that are active. Our rankings reflect the reduced player pool, helping you identify the best captaincy options, differential picks and transfer targets from the teams in action.

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FPL GW34 Fixtures (ET)

Predicted & Confirmed Lineups, Odds, Set-Piece Takers, Team & Player Stats

FPL GW34 Cheat Sheet: Lineups, Odds and Set-Piece Takers

FPL GW34 Player Rankings

Below are the full FPL GW34 player rankings based on projected lineups, form and fixtures.

These rankings can be used to guide transfers, captaincy decisions and overall squad planning for FPL Gameweek 34.

Overall RankFW RankMID RankDEF RankGK RankPlayerTeamMatchupPosPriceTSB%Pts
11   Dominic SolankeTOTTOT at WOLF7.21.16.66
2 1  Mohamed SalahLIVLIV v. CRYM14.014.06.50
3 2  Bruno FernandesMUNMUN v. BREM10.344.86.48
42   Kai HavertzARSARS v. NEWF7.30.55.98
5 3  Dominik SzoboszlaiLIVLIV v. CRYM7.113.15.86
6  1 Daniel BallardSUNSUN v. NFOD4.73.25.61
73   Jarrod BowenWHUWHU v. EVEF7.610.05.60
84   Alexander IsakLIVLIV v. CRYF10.33.55.57
9  2 Virgil van DijkLIVLIV v. CRYD6.331.95.39
105   Benjamin SeskoMUNMUN v. BREF7.46.35.34
11 4  James GarnerEVEEVE at WHUM5.34.35.34
12  3 Jeremie FrimpongLIVLIV v. CRYD5.75.25.33
136   Rodrigo MunizFULFUL v. AVLF5.30.75.32
14 5  CasemiroMUNMUN v. BREM5.73.25.31
15 6  Martin OdegaardARSARS v. NEWM7.81.55.30
16 7  Ryan GravenberchLIVLIV v. CRYM5.54.55.28
17 8  Florian WirtzLIVLIV v. CRYM8.39.05.23
18  4 MurilloNFONFO at SUND5.22.25.19
19  5 Pedro PorroTOTTOT at WOLD5.19.45.19
20 9  Elliot AndersonNFONFO at SUNM5.67.95.18
217   Igor ThiagoBREBRE at MUNF7.333.95.16
22 10  Eberechi EzeARSARS v. NEWM7.27.75.16
23 11  Noni MaduekeARSARS v. NEWM6.80.95.14
248   Ollie WatkinsAVLAVL at FULF8.58.25.13
25  6 GabrielARSARS v. NEWD7.242.15.13
26 12  Declan RiceARSARS v. NEWM7.224.75.10
27 13  Mathys TelTOTTOT at WOLM6.20.15.09
28 14  Yves BissoumaTOTTOT at WOLM5.20.05.09
29 15  Morgan RogersAVLAVL at FULM7.422.35.09
30  7 Ibrahima KonateLIVLIV v. CRYD5.54.15.08
31 16  Ibrahim SangareNFONFO at SUNM4.90.15.07
32 17  Matheus CunhaMUNMUN v. BREM8.08.35.05
33 18  Alexis Mac AllisterLIVLIV v. CRYM6.32.25.05
34  8 Nordi MukieleSUNSUN v. NFOD4.56.85.01
359   BetoEVEEVE at WHUF5.02.95.00
3610   Chris WoodNFONFO at SUNF7.14.54.99
37 19  Rodrigo BentancurTOTTOT at WOLM5.20.24.96
38 20  Xavi SimonsTOTTOT at WOLM6.51.24.93
39 21  Mateus FernandesWHUWHU v. EVEM5.50.44.93
40 22  Harry WilsonFULFUL v. AVLM6.122.14.93
4111   Brian BrobbeySUNSUN v. NFOF5.30.74.87
4212   Jean-Philippe MatetaCRYCRY at LIVF7.56.74.84
4313   Taty CastellanosWHUWHU v. EVEF5.50.14.78
44  9 Harry MaguireMUNMUN v. BRED4.41.44.77
45 23  Iliman NdiayeEVEEVE at WHUM6.24.14.75
46 24  Kiernan Dewsbury-HallEVEEVE at WHUM5.14.64.72
47 25  Conor GallagherTOTTOT at WOLM5.00.14.72
48  10 Nikola MilenkovicNFONFO at SUND5.13.24.70
49  11 Neco WilliamsNFONFO at SUND4.73.64.69
50  12 Ayden HeavenMUNMUN v. BRED3.72.14.67
51 26  Samuel ChukwuezeFULFUL v. AVLM5.30.14.64
52 27  Joao GomesWOLWOL v. TOTM5.30.44.64
53 28  Emiliano BuendiaAVLAVL at FULM5.30.44.62
54 29  Youri TielemansAVLAVL at FULM5.90.64.62
55 30  Granit XhakaSUNSUN v. NFOM5.13.24.60
56  13 Milos KerkezLIVLIV v. CRYD5.63.14.58
57  14 Micky van de VenTOTTOT at WOLD4.418.34.57
58 31  Crysencio SummervilleWHUWHU v. EVEM5.51.44.57
59 32  Martin ZubimendiARSARS v. NEWM5.03.34.57
6014   Igor JesusNFONFO at SUNF5.81.34.55
6115   Mateus ManeWOLWOL v. TOTF4.31.44.52
62 33  Amad DialloMUNMUN v. BREM6.21.44.52
63  15 Ben WhiteARSARS v. NEWD5.10.54.51
64 34  Enzo Le FeeSUNSUN v. NFOM4.91.14.49
65 35  Mikkel DamsgaardBREBRE at MUNM5.60.84.49
66 36  Tomas SoucekWHUWHU v. EVEM5.70.34.46
67  16 Joachim AndersenFULFUL v. AVLD4.64.84.46
68  17 Kevin DansoTOTTOT at WOLD4.20.14.46
69 37  Yehor YarmolyukBREBRE at MUNM5.00.14.44
70  18 James TarkowskiEVEEVE at WHUD5.711.74.43
71  19 Rodrigo GomesWOLWOL v. TOTD4.40.14.43
72 38  Jefferson LermaCRYCRY at LIVM4.90.14.42
73 39  Kevin SchadeBREBRE at MUNM7.01.74.40
74 40  AndreWOLWOL v. TOTM5.20.14.40
75 41  Dango OuattaraBREBRE at MUNM6.02.84.39
76 42  Ismaila SarrCRYCRY at LIVM6.33.94.37
77  20 Piero HincapieARSARS v. NEWD5.10.74.35
78 43  Idrissa GueyeEVEEVE at WHUM5.40.14.34
79 44  Tom CairneyFULFUL v. AVLM4.80.04.34
80 45  Amadou OnanaAVLAVL at FULM4.80.74.28
81 46  Morgan Gibbs-WhiteNFONFO at SUNM7.45.24.28
8216   Adam ArmstrongWOLWOL v. TOTF5.20.14.26
8317   Will OsulaNEWNEW at ARSF5.40.24.22
84  21 Diogo DalotMUNMUN v. BRED4.64.64.21
85 47  Harvey BarnesNEWNEW at ARSM6.11.14.20
86   1Freddie WoodmanLIVLIV v. CRYG3.90.24.19
87  22 Konstantinos MavropanosWHUWHU v. EVED4.40.54.16
88  23 Nathan CollinsBREBRE at MUND4.92.84.15
89 48  Emile Smith RoweFULFUL v. AVLM5.60.54.13
90  24 El Hadji Malick DioufWHUWHU v. EVED4.12.44.11
91 49  John McGinnAVLAVL at FULM5.30.64.11
92 50  Kobbie MainooMUNMUN v. BREM4.71.24.10
93 51  Yeremy PinoCRYCRY at LIVM5.80.24.06
94  25 Michael KeaneEVEEVE at WHUD4.53.04.06
95  26 Destiny UdogieTOTTOT at WOLD4.30.34.04
96 52  Sasa LukicFULFUL v. AVLM4.90.14.03
97 53  Omari HutchinsonNFONFO at SUNM5.40.14.01
98 54  Daichi KamadaCRYCRY at LIVM5.00.14.00
99 55  Lewis MileyNEWNEW at ARSM4.41.83.98
100  27 Ola AinaNFONFO at SUND4.72.43.94
101   2Robin RoefsSUNSUN v. NFOG4.87.73.94
102  28 Timothy CastagneFULFUL v. AVLD4.30.13.93
103  29 Antonee RobinsonFULFUL v. AVLD4.90.83.92
104 56  Jacob MurphyNEWNEW at ARSM5.90.63.91
105 57  Mathias JensenBREBRE at MUNM4.90.13.89
106   3Antonin KinskyTOTTOT at WOLG3.91.63.86
107 58  Habib DiarraSUNSUN v. NFOM5.30.13.86
108 59  Dwight McNeilEVEEVE at WHUM5.50.23.84
109   4Caoimhin KelleherBREBRE at MUNG4.812.83.79
11018   Pablo FelipeWHUWHU v. EVEF5.40.03.76
111   5Matz SelsNFONFO at SUNG4.64.93.73
112  30 William SalibaARSARS v. NEWD6.113.73.72
113  31 Axel DisasiWHUWHU v. EVED4.50.13.69
114  32 Luke ShawMUNMUN v. BRED4.50.83.69
115  33 Daniel MunozCRYCRY at LIVD5.87.43.68
116  34 Lucas DigneAVLAVL at FULD4.51.63.67
117  35 Maxence LacroixCRYCRY at LIVD5.14.93.66
118  36 Malick ThiawNEWNEW at ARSD5.16.43.66
119  37 Sven BotmanNEWNEW at ARSD4.90.43.63
120 60  Bruno GuimaraesNEWNEW at ARSM6.84.43.61
121   6David RayaARSARS v. NEWG6.033.33.61
122  38 Chris RichardsCRYCRY at LIVD4.42.43.59
123  39 Matty CashAVLAVL at FULD4.78.23.58
124  40 Santi BuenoWOLWOL v. TOTD4.40.13.52
125  41 Calvin BasseyFULFUL v. AVLD4.40.73.51
126  42 Sepp van den BergBREBRE at MUND4.61.33.45
127   7Senne LammensMUNMUN v. BREG5.12.83.43
128 61  Noah SadikiSUNSUN v. NFOM4.90.13.43
129  43 ReinildoSUNSUN v. NFOD3.82.83.41
130  44 Jaydee CanvotCRYCRY at LIVD4.50.23.37
131  45 Kyle Walker-PetersWHUWHU v. EVED4.20.23.37
132  46 Trai HumeSUNSUN v. NFOD4.50.33.35
133 62  Chris RiggSUNSUN v. NFOM4.70.03.32
134  47 Keane Lewis-PotterBREBRE at MUND4.81.63.32
135  48 Toti GomesWOLWOL v. TOTD4.20.13.28
136   8Bernd LenoFULFUL v. AVLG4.91.83.24
137  49 Hugo BuenoWOLWOL v. TOTD4.30.23.20
138  50 Vitaliy MykolenkoEVEEVE at WHUD4.90.63.18
139  51 Jake O'BrienEVEEVE at WHUD4.90.73.13
140 63  Sandro TonaliNEWNEW at ARSM5.31.13.12
141   9Emiliano MartinezAVLAVL at FULG5.14.63.10
142  52 Ladislav KrejciWOLWOL v. TOTD4.50.13.05
143   10Mads HermansenWHUWHU v. EVEG4.20.53.02
144   11Dean HendersonCRYCRY at LIVG5.18.13.01
145   12Jordan PickfordEVEEVE at WHUG5.613.32.90
146  53 Jackson TchatchouaWOLWOL v. TOTD4.40.02.89
147  54 Ezri KonsaAVLAVL at FULD4.47.92.87
148  55 Pau TorresAVLAVL at FULD4.30.32.79
149  56 Lewis HallNEWNEW at ARSD5.44.02.72
150  57 Michael KayodeBREBRE at MUND4.61.12.70
151   13Aaron RamsdaleNEWNEW at ARSG4.80.82.70
152  58 Tyrick MitchellCRYCRY at LIVD5.02.22.62
153   14Daniel BentleyWOLWOL v. TOTG3.90.52.57
154  59 Kieran TrippierNEWNEW at ARSD4.91.42.41

Final Thoughts

Blank Gameweek 34 is all about backing the right teams. Liverpool assets lead the way with a home fixture against Crystal Palace, while Arsenal and Tottenham offer strong options against Newcastle and Wolves respectively. 

With only seven games on the slate, avoiding blanking players is non-negotiable, those who get this right will have a significant edge heading into the final stretch of the season.

More FPL Tips for Gameweek 34

FPL Gameweek 34 Rankings

FPL Gameweek 34 Injury News

FPL GW34 Predicted Lineups

RotoWire's Fixture Difficulty Ranker

FPL GW34 Differentials

FPL GW34 Teams to Target

FPL GW34 Free Hit Draft

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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Adam Zdroik
Adam, a multiple-time finalist for FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He runs RotoWire's Bracketology and partakes in various NFL content. He previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
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