FPL GW34 rankings and projections: Fantasy Premier League player tiers for every position. Who to start, captain, buy and avoid in Blank Gameweek 34.

FPL GW34 Player Rankings: Best Picks for Blank Gameweek 34

Welcome to RotoWire's FPL GW34 player rankings for the official Fantasy Premier League game. These rankings highlight the best picks for Gameweek 34, based on predicted starting lineups, form and upcoming fixtures pulled directly from our lineups page.

Gameweek 34 is a blank gameweek, with only seven Premier League fixtures taking place. Thirteen teams are without a game this week, making it essential to prioritise players from the sides that are active. Our rankings reflect the reduced player pool, helping you identify the best captaincy options, differential picks and transfer targets from the teams in action.

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FPL GW34 Fixtures (ET)

Predicted & Confirmed Lineups, Odds, Set-Piece Takers, Team & Player Stats FPL GW34 Cheat Sheet: Lineups, Odds and Set-Piece Takers

FPL GW34 Player Rankings

Below are the full FPL GW34 player rankings based on projected lineups, form and fixtures.

These rankings can be used to guide transfers, captaincy decisions and overall squad planning for FPL Gameweek 34.

Final Thoughts

Blank Gameweek 34 is all about backing the right teams. Liverpool assets lead the way with a home fixture against Crystal Palace, while Arsenal and Tottenham offer strong options against Newcastle and Wolves respectively.

With only seven games on the slate, avoiding blanking players is non-negotiable, those who get this right will have a significant edge heading into the final stretch of the season.

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