FPL GW34 Player Rankings: Best Picks for Blank Gameweek 34
Welcome to RotoWire's FPL GW34 player rankings for the official Fantasy Premier League game. These rankings highlight the best picks for Gameweek 34, based on predicted starting lineups, form and upcoming fixtures pulled directly from our lineups page.
Gameweek 34 is a blank gameweek, with only seven Premier League fixtures taking place. Thirteen teams are without a game this week, making it essential to prioritise players from the sides that are active. Our rankings reflect the reduced player pool, helping you identify the best captaincy options, differential picks and transfer targets from the teams in action.
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FPL GW34 Fixtures (ET)
- 3:00 pm: Sunderland vs. Nottingham Forest
- 7:30 am: Fulham vs. Aston Villa
- 10:00 am: Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace
- 10:00 am: West Ham United vs. Everton
- 10:00 am: Wolverhampton vs. Tottenham Hotspur
- 12:30 pm: Arsenal vs. Newcastle United
- 3:00 pm: Manchester United vs. Brentford
Predicted & Confirmed Lineups, Odds, Set-Piece Takers, Team & Player Stats
FPL GW34 Player Rankings
Below are the full FPL GW34 player rankings based on projected lineups, form and fixtures.
These rankings can be used to guide transfers, captaincy decisions and overall squad planning for FPL Gameweek 34.
|Overall Rank
|FW Rank
|MID Rank
|DEF Rank
|GK Rank
|Player
|Team
|Matchup
|Pos
|Price
|TSB%
|Pts
|1
|1
|Dominic Solanke
|TOT
|TOT at WOL
|F
|7.2
|1.1
|6.66
|2
|1
|Mohamed Salah
|LIV
|LIV v. CRY
|M
|14.0
|14.0
|6.50
|3
|2
|Bruno Fernandes
|MUN
|MUN v. BRE
|M
|10.3
|44.8
|6.48
|4
|2
|Kai Havertz
|ARS
|ARS v. NEW
|F
|7.3
|0.5
|5.98
|5
|3
|Dominik Szoboszlai
|LIV
|LIV v. CRY
|M
|7.1
|13.1
|5.86
|6
|1
|Daniel Ballard
|SUN
|SUN v. NFO
|D
|4.7
|3.2
|5.61
|7
|3
|Jarrod Bowen
|WHU
|WHU v. EVE
|F
|7.6
|10.0
|5.60
|8
|4
|Alexander Isak
|LIV
|LIV v. CRY
|F
|10.3
|3.5
|5.57
|9
|2
|Virgil van Dijk
|LIV
|LIV v. CRY
|D
|6.3
|31.9
|5.39
|10
|5
|Benjamin Sesko
|MUN
|MUN v. BRE
|F
|7.4
|6.3
|5.34
|11
|4
|James Garner
|EVE
|EVE at WHU
|M
|5.3
|4.3
|5.34
|12
|3
|Jeremie Frimpong
|LIV
|LIV v. CRY
|D
|5.7
|5.2
|5.33
|13
|6
|Rodrigo Muniz
|FUL
|FUL v. AVL
|F
|5.3
|0.7
|5.32
|14
|5
|Casemiro
|MUN
|MUN v. BRE
|M
|5.7
|3.2
|5.31
|15
|6
|Martin Odegaard
|ARS
|ARS v. NEW
|M
|7.8
|1.5
|5.30
|16
|7
|Ryan Gravenberch
|LIV
|LIV v. CRY
|M
|5.5
|4.5
|5.28
|17
|8
|Florian Wirtz
|LIV
|LIV v. CRY
|M
|8.3
|9.0
|5.23
|18
|4
|Murillo
|NFO
|NFO at SUN
|D
|5.2
|2.2
|5.19
|19
|5
|Pedro Porro
|TOT
|TOT at WOL
|D
|5.1
|9.4
|5.19
|20
|9
|Elliot Anderson
|NFO
|NFO at SUN
|M
|5.6
|7.9
|5.18
|21
|7
|Igor Thiago
|BRE
|BRE at MUN
|F
|7.3
|33.9
|5.16
|22
|10
|Eberechi Eze
|ARS
|ARS v. NEW
|M
|7.2
|7.7
|5.16
|23
|11
|Noni Madueke
|ARS
|ARS v. NEW
|M
|6.8
|0.9
|5.14
|24
|8
|Ollie Watkins
|AVL
|AVL at FUL
|F
|8.5
|8.2
|5.13
|25
|6
|Gabriel
|ARS
|ARS v. NEW
|D
|7.2
|42.1
|5.13
|26
|12
|Declan Rice
|ARS
|ARS v. NEW
|M
|7.2
|24.7
|5.10
|27
|13
|Mathys Tel
|TOT
|TOT at WOL
|M
|6.2
|0.1
|5.09
|28
|14
|Yves Bissouma
|TOT
|TOT at WOL
|M
|5.2
|0.0
|5.09
|29
|15
|Morgan Rogers
|AVL
|AVL at FUL
|M
|7.4
|22.3
|5.09
|30
|7
|Ibrahima Konate
|LIV
|LIV v. CRY
|D
|5.5
|4.1
|5.08
|31
|16
|Ibrahim Sangare
|NFO
|NFO at SUN
|M
|4.9
|0.1
|5.07
|32
|17
|Matheus Cunha
|MUN
|MUN v. BRE
|M
|8.0
|8.3
|5.05
|33
|18
|Alexis Mac Allister
|LIV
|LIV v. CRY
|M
|6.3
|2.2
|5.05
|34
|8
|Nordi Mukiele
|SUN
|SUN v. NFO
|D
|4.5
|6.8
|5.01
|35
|9
|Beto
|EVE
|EVE at WHU
|F
|5.0
|2.9
|5.00
|36
|10
|Chris Wood
|NFO
|NFO at SUN
|F
|7.1
|4.5
|4.99
|37
|19
|Rodrigo Bentancur
|TOT
|TOT at WOL
|M
|5.2
|0.2
|4.96
|38
|20
|Xavi Simons
|TOT
|TOT at WOL
|M
|6.5
|1.2
|4.93
|39
|21
|Mateus Fernandes
|WHU
|WHU v. EVE
|M
|5.5
|0.4
|4.93
|40
|22
|Harry Wilson
|FUL
|FUL v. AVL
|M
|6.1
|22.1
|4.93
|41
|11
|Brian Brobbey
|SUN
|SUN v. NFO
|F
|5.3
|0.7
|4.87
|42
|12
|Jean-Philippe Mateta
|CRY
|CRY at LIV
|F
|7.5
|6.7
|4.84
|43
|13
|Taty Castellanos
|WHU
|WHU v. EVE
|F
|5.5
|0.1
|4.78
|44
|9
|Harry Maguire
|MUN
|MUN v. BRE
|D
|4.4
|1.4
|4.77
|45
|23
|Iliman Ndiaye
|EVE
|EVE at WHU
|M
|6.2
|4.1
|4.75
|46
|24
|Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall
|EVE
|EVE at WHU
|M
|5.1
|4.6
|4.72
|47
|25
|Conor Gallagher
|TOT
|TOT at WOL
|M
|5.0
|0.1
|4.72
|48
|10
|Nikola Milenkovic
|NFO
|NFO at SUN
|D
|5.1
|3.2
|4.70
|49
|11
|Neco Williams
|NFO
|NFO at SUN
|D
|4.7
|3.6
|4.69
|50
|12
|Ayden Heaven
|MUN
|MUN v. BRE
|D
|3.7
|2.1
|4.67
|51
|26
|Samuel Chukwueze
|FUL
|FUL v. AVL
|M
|5.3
|0.1
|4.64
|52
|27
|Joao Gomes
|WOL
|WOL v. TOT
|M
|5.3
|0.4
|4.64
|53
|28
|Emiliano Buendia
|AVL
|AVL at FUL
|M
|5.3
|0.4
|4.62
|54
|29
|Youri Tielemans
|AVL
|AVL at FUL
|M
|5.9
|0.6
|4.62
|55
|30
|Granit Xhaka
|SUN
|SUN v. NFO
|M
|5.1
|3.2
|4.60
|56
|13
|Milos Kerkez
|LIV
|LIV v. CRY
|D
|5.6
|3.1
|4.58
|57
|14
|Micky van de Ven
|TOT
|TOT at WOL
|D
|4.4
|18.3
|4.57
|58
|31
|Crysencio Summerville
|WHU
|WHU v. EVE
|M
|5.5
|1.4
|4.57
|59
|32
|Martin Zubimendi
|ARS
|ARS v. NEW
|M
|5.0
|3.3
|4.57
|60
|14
|Igor Jesus
|NFO
|NFO at SUN
|F
|5.8
|1.3
|4.55
|61
|15
|Mateus Mane
|WOL
|WOL v. TOT
|F
|4.3
|1.4
|4.52
|62
|33
|Amad Diallo
|MUN
|MUN v. BRE
|M
|6.2
|1.4
|4.52
|63
|15
|Ben White
|ARS
|ARS v. NEW
|D
|5.1
|0.5
|4.51
|64
|34
|Enzo Le Fee
|SUN
|SUN v. NFO
|M
|4.9
|1.1
|4.49
|65
|35
|Mikkel Damsgaard
|BRE
|BRE at MUN
|M
|5.6
|0.8
|4.49
|66
|36
|Tomas Soucek
|WHU
|WHU v. EVE
|M
|5.7
|0.3
|4.46
|67
|16
|Joachim Andersen
|FUL
|FUL v. AVL
|D
|4.6
|4.8
|4.46
|68
|17
|Kevin Danso
|TOT
|TOT at WOL
|D
|4.2
|0.1
|4.46
|69
|37
|Yehor Yarmolyuk
|BRE
|BRE at MUN
|M
|5.0
|0.1
|4.44
|70
|18
|James Tarkowski
|EVE
|EVE at WHU
|D
|5.7
|11.7
|4.43
|71
|19
|Rodrigo Gomes
|WOL
|WOL v. TOT
|D
|4.4
|0.1
|4.43
|72
|38
|Jefferson Lerma
|CRY
|CRY at LIV
|M
|4.9
|0.1
|4.42
|73
|39
|Kevin Schade
|BRE
|BRE at MUN
|M
|7.0
|1.7
|4.40
|74
|40
|Andre
|WOL
|WOL v. TOT
|M
|5.2
|0.1
|4.40
|75
|41
|Dango Ouattara
|BRE
|BRE at MUN
|M
|6.0
|2.8
|4.39
|76
|42
|Ismaila Sarr
|CRY
|CRY at LIV
|M
|6.3
|3.9
|4.37
|77
|20
|Piero Hincapie
|ARS
|ARS v. NEW
|D
|5.1
|0.7
|4.35
|78
|43
|Idrissa Gueye
|EVE
|EVE at WHU
|M
|5.4
|0.1
|4.34
|79
|44
|Tom Cairney
|FUL
|FUL v. AVL
|M
|4.8
|0.0
|4.34
|80
|45
|Amadou Onana
|AVL
|AVL at FUL
|M
|4.8
|0.7
|4.28
|81
|46
|Morgan Gibbs-White
|NFO
|NFO at SUN
|M
|7.4
|5.2
|4.28
|82
|16
|Adam Armstrong
|WOL
|WOL v. TOT
|F
|5.2
|0.1
|4.26
|83
|17
|Will Osula
|NEW
|NEW at ARS
|F
|5.4
|0.2
|4.22
|84
|21
|Diogo Dalot
|MUN
|MUN v. BRE
|D
|4.6
|4.6
|4.21
|85
|47
|Harvey Barnes
|NEW
|NEW at ARS
|M
|6.1
|1.1
|4.20
|86
|1
|Freddie Woodman
|LIV
|LIV v. CRY
|G
|3.9
|0.2
|4.19
|87
|22
|Konstantinos Mavropanos
|WHU
|WHU v. EVE
|D
|4.4
|0.5
|4.16
|88
|23
|Nathan Collins
|BRE
|BRE at MUN
|D
|4.9
|2.8
|4.15
|89
|48
|Emile Smith Rowe
|FUL
|FUL v. AVL
|M
|5.6
|0.5
|4.13
|90
|24
|El Hadji Malick Diouf
|WHU
|WHU v. EVE
|D
|4.1
|2.4
|4.11
|91
|49
|John McGinn
|AVL
|AVL at FUL
|M
|5.3
|0.6
|4.11
|92
|50
|Kobbie Mainoo
|MUN
|MUN v. BRE
|M
|4.7
|1.2
|4.10
|93
|51
|Yeremy Pino
|CRY
|CRY at LIV
|M
|5.8
|0.2
|4.06
|94
|25
|Michael Keane
|EVE
|EVE at WHU
|D
|4.5
|3.0
|4.06
|95
|26
|Destiny Udogie
|TOT
|TOT at WOL
|D
|4.3
|0.3
|4.04
|96
|52
|Sasa Lukic
|FUL
|FUL v. AVL
|M
|4.9
|0.1
|4.03
|97
|53
|Omari Hutchinson
|NFO
|NFO at SUN
|M
|5.4
|0.1
|4.01
|98
|54
|Daichi Kamada
|CRY
|CRY at LIV
|M
|5.0
|0.1
|4.00
|99
|55
|Lewis Miley
|NEW
|NEW at ARS
|M
|4.4
|1.8
|3.98
|100
|27
|Ola Aina
|NFO
|NFO at SUN
|D
|4.7
|2.4
|3.94
|101
|2
|Robin Roefs
|SUN
|SUN v. NFO
|G
|4.8
|7.7
|3.94
|102
|28
|Timothy Castagne
|FUL
|FUL v. AVL
|D
|4.3
|0.1
|3.93
|103
|29
|Antonee Robinson
|FUL
|FUL v. AVL
|D
|4.9
|0.8
|3.92
|104
|56
|Jacob Murphy
|NEW
|NEW at ARS
|M
|5.9
|0.6
|3.91
|105
|57
|Mathias Jensen
|BRE
|BRE at MUN
|M
|4.9
|0.1
|3.89
|106
|3
|Antonin Kinsky
|TOT
|TOT at WOL
|G
|3.9
|1.6
|3.86
|107
|58
|Habib Diarra
|SUN
|SUN v. NFO
|M
|5.3
|0.1
|3.86
|108
|59
|Dwight McNeil
|EVE
|EVE at WHU
|M
|5.5
|0.2
|3.84
|109
|4
|Caoimhin Kelleher
|BRE
|BRE at MUN
|G
|4.8
|12.8
|3.79
|110
|18
|Pablo Felipe
|WHU
|WHU v. EVE
|F
|5.4
|0.0
|3.76
|111
|5
|Matz Sels
|NFO
|NFO at SUN
|G
|4.6
|4.9
|3.73
|112
|30
|William Saliba
|ARS
|ARS v. NEW
|D
|6.1
|13.7
|3.72
|113
|31
|Axel Disasi
|WHU
|WHU v. EVE
|D
|4.5
|0.1
|3.69
|114
|32
|Luke Shaw
|MUN
|MUN v. BRE
|D
|4.5
|0.8
|3.69
|115
|33
|Daniel Munoz
|CRY
|CRY at LIV
|D
|5.8
|7.4
|3.68
|116
|34
|Lucas Digne
|AVL
|AVL at FUL
|D
|4.5
|1.6
|3.67
|117
|35
|Maxence Lacroix
|CRY
|CRY at LIV
|D
|5.1
|4.9
|3.66
|118
|36
|Malick Thiaw
|NEW
|NEW at ARS
|D
|5.1
|6.4
|3.66
|119
|37
|Sven Botman
|NEW
|NEW at ARS
|D
|4.9
|0.4
|3.63
|120
|60
|Bruno Guimaraes
|NEW
|NEW at ARS
|M
|6.8
|4.4
|3.61
|121
|6
|David Raya
|ARS
|ARS v. NEW
|G
|6.0
|33.3
|3.61
|122
|38
|Chris Richards
|CRY
|CRY at LIV
|D
|4.4
|2.4
|3.59
|123
|39
|Matty Cash
|AVL
|AVL at FUL
|D
|4.7
|8.2
|3.58
|124
|40
|Santi Bueno
|WOL
|WOL v. TOT
|D
|4.4
|0.1
|3.52
|125
|41
|Calvin Bassey
|FUL
|FUL v. AVL
|D
|4.4
|0.7
|3.51
|126
|42
|Sepp van den Berg
|BRE
|BRE at MUN
|D
|4.6
|1.3
|3.45
|127
|7
|Senne Lammens
|MUN
|MUN v. BRE
|G
|5.1
|2.8
|3.43
|128
|61
|Noah Sadiki
|SUN
|SUN v. NFO
|M
|4.9
|0.1
|3.43
|129
|43
|Reinildo
|SUN
|SUN v. NFO
|D
|3.8
|2.8
|3.41
|130
|44
|Jaydee Canvot
|CRY
|CRY at LIV
|D
|4.5
|0.2
|3.37
|131
|45
|Kyle Walker-Peters
|WHU
|WHU v. EVE
|D
|4.2
|0.2
|3.37
|132
|46
|Trai Hume
|SUN
|SUN v. NFO
|D
|4.5
|0.3
|3.35
|133
|62
|Chris Rigg
|SUN
|SUN v. NFO
|M
|4.7
|0.0
|3.32
|134
|47
|Keane Lewis-Potter
|BRE
|BRE at MUN
|D
|4.8
|1.6
|3.32
|135
|48
|Toti Gomes
|WOL
|WOL v. TOT
|D
|4.2
|0.1
|3.28
|136
|8
|Bernd Leno
|FUL
|FUL v. AVL
|G
|4.9
|1.8
|3.24
|137
|49
|Hugo Bueno
|WOL
|WOL v. TOT
|D
|4.3
|0.2
|3.20
|138
|50
|Vitaliy Mykolenko
|EVE
|EVE at WHU
|D
|4.9
|0.6
|3.18
|139
|51
|Jake O'Brien
|EVE
|EVE at WHU
|D
|4.9
|0.7
|3.13
|140
|63
|Sandro Tonali
|NEW
|NEW at ARS
|M
|5.3
|1.1
|3.12
|141
|9
|Emiliano Martinez
|AVL
|AVL at FUL
|G
|5.1
|4.6
|3.10
|142
|52
|Ladislav Krejci
|WOL
|WOL v. TOT
|D
|4.5
|0.1
|3.05
|143
|10
|Mads Hermansen
|WHU
|WHU v. EVE
|G
|4.2
|0.5
|3.02
|144
|11
|Dean Henderson
|CRY
|CRY at LIV
|G
|5.1
|8.1
|3.01
|145
|12
|Jordan Pickford
|EVE
|EVE at WHU
|G
|5.6
|13.3
|2.90
|146
|53
|Jackson Tchatchoua
|WOL
|WOL v. TOT
|D
|4.4
|0.0
|2.89
|147
|54
|Ezri Konsa
|AVL
|AVL at FUL
|D
|4.4
|7.9
|2.87
|148
|55
|Pau Torres
|AVL
|AVL at FUL
|D
|4.3
|0.3
|2.79
|149
|56
|Lewis Hall
|NEW
|NEW at ARS
|D
|5.4
|4.0
|2.72
|150
|57
|Michael Kayode
|BRE
|BRE at MUN
|D
|4.6
|1.1
|2.70
|151
|13
|Aaron Ramsdale
|NEW
|NEW at ARS
|G
|4.8
|0.8
|2.70
|152
|58
|Tyrick Mitchell
|CRY
|CRY at LIV
|D
|5.0
|2.2
|2.62
|153
|14
|Daniel Bentley
|WOL
|WOL v. TOT
|G
|3.9
|0.5
|2.57
|154
|59
|Kieran Trippier
|NEW
|NEW at ARS
|D
|4.9
|1.4
|2.41
Final Thoughts
Blank Gameweek 34 is all about backing the right teams. Liverpool assets lead the way with a home fixture against Crystal Palace, while Arsenal and Tottenham offer strong options against Newcastle and Wolves respectively.
With only seven games on the slate, avoiding blanking players is non-negotiable, those who get this right will have a significant edge heading into the final stretch of the season.