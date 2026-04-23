Best FPL GW34 teams to target for Blank Gameweek 34 and beyond. Identify top fixture runs, key players and teams with strong schedules to end the season.

FPL GW34 Teams to Target: Best Fixtures for Gameweek 34-38

Blank Gameweek 34 is a key planning point, with fewer matches on the schedule and fixture runs becoming increasingly important for the final stretch of the season.

With form stabilising and roles clearer, this is an ideal time to target teams with strong schedules. This guide highlights the best FPL GW34 teams to target based on fixture difficulty, expected returns and long-term upside.

With only seven matches in Gameweek 34, targeting teams with favourable fixtures becomes even more important.

RotoWire's Fixture Difficulty Ranker

Using RotoWire's Fixture Difficulty Ranker, which evaluates upcoming matches based on league position, goals scored and goals conceded, here are the best teams to target heading into Gameweek 34 and beyond.

Best FPL GW34 Teams to Target (Fixtures GW34-GW38)

Here are the best FPL teams to target based on the upcoming GW34-GW38 fixture run:

Arsenal

Arsenal have the best run of fixtures between now and the end of the season according to the Fixture Difficulty Ranker based on league position. Newcastle, Fulham, West Ham, Burnley and Crystal Palace are all winnable games, which makes heavy investment look like a priority.

The immediate focus is the home fixture against Newcastle, a side that has struggled away from home and could be without Anthony Gordon and Valentino Livramento. Clean sheet potential remains high given Arsenal's defensive record this season. David Raya, Gabriel and Declan Rice look like the standout options, and a triple-up feels close to essential given both the fixture and the consistency they have shown.

For low-owned alternatives, see our FPL GW34 Differentials.

Tottenham

Spurs have been underwhelming for most of the campaign, but the fixture run to close the season gives them a chance to deliver. Wolves, Aston Villa, Leeds, Chelsea and Everton form a much kinder schedule, even if backing Spurs still feels uncomfortable.

Pedro Porro stands out due to his set-piece involvement and attacking threat, highlighted by his recent goal. Kevin Danso offers a cheap route into the defence and has been reliable for defensive contributions. Dominic Solanke looks like the best attacking option, with secure minutes and likely penalty duties, while Xavi Simons is one to watch as a differential for those chasing.

Manchester United

Manchester United have a mixed run overall, but the next two home fixtures are particularly appealing. Brentford and Liverpool away are followed by Sunderland and Nottingham Forest at home, which should offer strong opportunities for returns.

Bruno Fernandes remains the standout pick and is close to essential. He is the top scoring midfielder in the game and has been exceptional at home under Michael Carrick, delivering consistent double-digit hauls. Matheus Cunha looks like the next best midfield option if fit, offering secure minutes and attacking involvement.

Fulham

Fulham's fixtures are decent, starting with Aston Villa at home. Villa are likely to have one eye on European commitments which could work in Fulham's favour. Harry Wilson remains the standout attacking option with set-piece involvement and has a stronger guarantee for minutes than Raul Jimenez and Rodrigo Muniz. Joachim Andersen continues to be a reliable budget defender, offering consistent defensive contributions and a steady stream of points.

Everton

Everton have a mixed fixture run, but this week's trip to West Ham provides a solid entry point. Iliman Ndiaye stands out as the main attacking option. He is affordable, secure for minutes, likely on penalties and can also contribute defensively, which gives him a strong floor. Ending with Crystal Palace (who are battling in Europe), Sunderland and Tottenham is also favourable.

Final Thoughts

Gameweek 34 is a pivotal point in the season, especially in a reduced slate where team selection becomes even more important.

Focusing on sides with strong fixture runs can provide both immediate returns and long-term upside. Prioritise players with secure minutes and defined roles, and use these fixture runs to plan effectively for the final stretch of the season.

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