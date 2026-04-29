Discover the best FPL GW35 differentials under 5% ownership. Target low-owned players with strong fixtures and upside for Fantasy Premier League Gameweek 35.

FPL GW35 Differentials: Best Low-Owned Picks for Gameweek 35

Finding the right differentials can be the fastest way to climb the ranks in Fantasy Premier League, and Gameweek 35 offers another key opportunity to gain an edge. With rotation, fixture congestion and team motivation all playing major roles, targeting low-owned players with secure minutes and upside is crucial.

This guide highlights the best FPL GW35 differentials (under 5% ownership), focusing on players who are nailed for starts, trending into more advanced roles or benefiting from favorable matchups. These are high-risk, high-reward options designed for managers looking to make aggressive rank gains.

For more GW35 planning, check out RotoWire's FPL rankings and full Gameweek 35 tips.

Our FPL GW35 cheat sheets include predicted lineups, team odds, goalscorer odds, set-piece stats, player stats and more.

Best FPL GW35 Differentials (Under 5%): High-Upside Picks

These low-owned FPL GW35 differentials offer strong upside based on form, fixtures and expected minutes.

Defenders

Leeds defenders have been popular in recent weeks, especially after a Double Gameweek in GW33. Their form has also been fantastic, pushing them six points clear of 17th-placed Tottenham.

A win this weekend would all but secure their place in the Premier League, and this looks likely as they face Burnley at home. Burnley, already relegated, have lost six of their last seven matches.

Jayden Bogle is just £4.4m and is playing in an attacking wing-back role, so he has potential for points at both ends of the pitch.

Matheus Nunes has become an integral part of the Man City defence this season, starting 28 league matches, all at right-back. Only a year ago, he opened 2024/25 as a midfielder until he moved to right-back in January resulting in 19 starts.

City are hitting form at the right time and are pushing to close the gap on Arsenal in the title race. They face Everton this week, who haven't scored in three of the last four meetings between these teams.

Nunes and City will be looking for another clean sheet to put pressure on their North London rivals.

Midfielders

Bournemouth are one of the most in-form teams in the Premier League having gone 14 games unbeaten as they push for a European place.

Rayan has been a big part of this impressive run, having never lost a Premier League match in a Bournemouth shirt.

The Cherries will be expecting to extend this run at the weekend as they play Crystal Palace, who have a European semi-final either side of this fixture. In recent weeks, they've rotated both midfield and attacking positions.

I'd expect Bournemouth to get a result, and Rayan will be looking to grab his third attacking return in as many games.

Noah Okafor is one of the most in-form attackers in the Premier League, totaling three goals and one assist in his last three games. More impressive, it comes after a month-long injury in which he missed four league matches.

Leeds play Burnley at home in Gameweek 35 and will be more motivated than ever as they are not far off from cementing their place in the Premier League for next season.

Okafor is just £5.5m, and he makes the perfect differential, whether you are including him on your Wildcard or looking for a midfielder to buy.

Forwards

Wolves have struggled massively in recent weeks and have failed to score in their last three Premier League games, making this pick extremely risky. However, if you need a cheap forward, then Adam Armstrong is the ultimate differential this week.

Despite the results, his performances haven't been bad, and he faces a Sunderland team that appear to have taken their foot off the gas. In a game in which neither team has much motivation, goals could be had by anyone on the pitch.

At only £5.2m, Armstrong may be worth a punt, having taken 11 shots in his last four starts and going at least 90 minutes in the last two.

Evanilson has been a regular in these picks, so it's no surprise to see him included again.

Bournemouth face Crystal Palace, who will be more focused on their European tie than their Premier League fixtures.

For this reason, Evanilson could be the forward of choice if you need to make up ground on your mini-league rivals.

Final Thoughts: FPL Gameweek 35 Differentials

With template teams becoming increasingly similar at this stage of the season, Gameweek 35 is an ideal spot to take calculated risks on low-owned players. Targeting starters with strong fixtures and clear roles can provide immediate rank gains, especially if popular picks underperform.

Defensive options like Bogle and Nunes offer budget-friendly upside, while Okafor, Evanilson and Rayan bring attacking potential with favorable matchups. Just be sure to monitor team news and predicted lineups before the deadline to confirm minutes.

Ultimately, these differentials should be viewed as high-upside plays — not safe picks — but they can be decisive if you're chasing in your mini-leagues or overall rank.

More FPL Gameweek 35 Tips, Picks and Predictions

FPL GW35 Differentials