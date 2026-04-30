Find the best FPL GW35 differentials under 15% ownership. Safer low-owned picks with strong fixtures, secure minutes and high upside for Gameweek 35.

FPL GW35 Differentials: Best Low-Owned Picks Under 15% Ownership

As the season enters its final stretch, finding the right differentials becomes even more important in Fantasy Premier League. In Gameweek 35, expanding your search to players under 15% ownership rather than just ultra-differential picks can uncover strong options with both upside and reliable minutes.

For those low-owned punts, see our FPL GW35 differentials under 5% ownership guide.

For lineups, check our FPL GW35 predicted lineups before the deadline.

Rayan Cherki looks like the Manchester City midfielder to target right now. His recent form and improved minutes give him the edge over teammate Antoine Semenyo, while his cheaper price helps free up funds across the rest of the squad, especially for those setting up a Bench Boost in Double Gameweek 36.

With City still pushing hard and facing favourable fixtures, Cherki offers a strong combination of value and upside. He would be a priority pick for those activating their Wildcard this week.

Marcus Tavernier stands out as Bournemouth's best attacking option. He is affordable, has some involvement in set pieces, and benefits from a strong home fixture against a Crystal Palace side that could rotate due to European commitments. His expected minutes are among the best in the Bournemouth attack, which is crucial at this stage of the season where reliability matters just as much as upside.

Pascal Struijk is one of the standout defensive differentials this week. Leeds have the second strongest clean sheet odds close to 45 percent, and the fixture against Burnley is as good as it gets, especially against a Burnley side already relegated. Struijk offers a solid floor through defensive contributions and also carries threat from set pieces, which gives him real haul potential.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is a strong option in a week where forward choices are limited. He is affordable, secure for minutes and likely on penalties. The matchup against Burnley is particularly appealing, as they have conceded the highest expected goals in the league this season. That gives Calvert-Lewin a clear opportunity to deliver attacking returns.

James Hill offers a great route into the Bournemouth defence at a lower ownership than teammate Marcos Senesi. With Palace expected to rotate, Bournemouth defenders are well placed for returns. That makes Hill the ideal alternative for those chasing rank. He offers similar clean sheet potential, comes at a cheaper price, and still has the ability to tick along through defensive contributions.

Final Thoughts: FPL GW35 Differentials (Under 15%)

Expanding your differential pool beyond ultra-low ownership can open up more reliable paths to points in Gameweek 35. Players in the 5-15% range often combine strong minutes security with favourable fixtures, making them especially useful for managers looking to balance risk and consistency.

Whether you're on a Wildcard, planning a Bench Boost, or simply chasing rank, these options provide a solid middle ground between safe template picks and high-risk punts.

More FPL Gameweek 35 Tips, Picks and Predictions