Build the best FPL GW35 Free Hit team with top picks, captaincy options, and fixture-based strategy. Full Gameweek 35 draft using stats, xG and clean sheet odds.

FPL GW35 Free Hit Team: Best Draft, Picks & Strategy for Gameweek 35

The Free Hit chip in Gameweek 35 offers Fantasy Premier League managers a rare opportunity to target a one-week-only team built entirely around fixtures, form, and expected minutes. With no long-term squad constraints, the focus shifts to maximising upside through favourable matchups, set-piece roles, and high projected xGI players.

This guide breaks down the best FPL GW35 Free Hit team, using underlying statistics, clean sheet odds, attacking data, and confirmed roles to build a strong Gameweek 35 draft across all positions.

How This FPL GW35 Free Hit Team Was Built

This Free Hit squad prioritises:

• Teams with the best GW35 fixtures

• Players with secure minutes and defined roles

• Penalty and set-piece takers

• Defenders with strong clean sheet odds

• High-upside attackers capable of double-digit hauls

Below is a position-by-position breakdown of the optimal FPL GW35 Free Hit team.

Best FPL GW35 Free Hit Team (Draft)

Goalkeeper

David Raya is the standout option between the sticks this week. Arsenal have nearly a 50 percent clean sheet probability, the highest among all teams. They have been the best defence to own all season and now face a Fulham side that has struggled for goals in recent weeks, scoring one goal in their last three matches.

Defenders

Gabriel is an obvious partner to Raya. Doubling up on the Arsenal defence makes sense given their consistency and the limited pool of reliable teams this week. He combines defensive contributions with genuine attacking threat from set pieces, giving him both a strong floor and upside.

Nico O'Reilly is another easy inclusion. He offers points potential at both ends of the pitch, with clean sheet chances backed by attacking involvement.

Marcos Senesi looks well placed for returns. Bournemouth have a strong fixture, and with Crystal Palace likely to rotate due to European commitments, this is a good opportunity to target them. Senesi is top among defenders for defensive contributions this season and continues to carry threat from set pieces.

Pascal Struijk completes the defence. Leeds have the second strongest clean sheet odds this week at almost 45 percent, and the fixture against Burnley is as good as it gets given they are the worst side in the league for xG (expected goals). Struijk offers a solid base through defensive contributions with added set-piece threat.

Midfielders

Bruno Fernandes is one of the easiest picks in the team. His consistency under Michael Carrick has been outstanding, and he continues to deliver through multiple routes including penalties, creativity, and bonus accumulation.

Declan Rice is a steady inclusion. He is nailed for 90 minutes, contributes defensively, and plays an important role on set pieces, aligning well with Arsenal's strengths.

Marcus Tavernier is the Bournemouth attacker to own. He is affordable, involved in set pieces, and has a great fixture at home to a Palace side that could rotate.

Forwards

Erling Haaland is the default captain and an easy inclusion. He leads the anytime goalscorer odds this week and remains the most explosive player in the game.

Igor Thiago is another strong pick. He is nailed, on penalties and has a favourable home fixture against West Ham. His consistency this season makes him one of the best forwards to own.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin completes the attack. He is affordable, secure for minutes, on penalties and faces a Burnley defence that has been one of the worst in the league for xGc (expected goals conceded).

Final Thoughts for GW35 Free Hit

The key to a successful Free Hit in Gameweek 35 is maximising short-term upside without worrying about future fixtures or squad structure. This allows you to target premium attackers with strong captaincy potential, stack elite defences in high clean sheet probability fixtures, and fill remaining spots with secure-minute value picks.

Arsenal and Bournemouth provide the most reliable defensive foundations this week, while attacking options like Haaland and Fernandes remain essential for ceiling potential. Mid-priced enablers such as Tavernier and Struijk help balance the squad while still offering clear routes to returns.

As always, monitor team news closely before the deadline, as late rotation updates and injury news can significantly impact optimal Free Hit structure.

More FPL Gameweek 35 Tips, Picks and Predictions