FPL GW36 Buy, Hold or Sell: Best Transfer Decisions for Double Gameweek 36

Double Gameweek 36 presents one of the final major opportunities to gain rank this season, but it also creates several difficult transfer decisions.

With rotation, fixture congestion and minutes management all becoming bigger factors late in the campaign, knowing which players to buy, hold or sell is crucial. This guide breaks down the biggest FPL GW36 transfer dilemmas ahead of the Double Gameweek, focusing on form, fixtures, security of starts and long-term value.

With only three Gameweeks remaining, transfer decisions become increasingly aggressive and short-term focused.

For lineups, check our FPL GW36 predicted lineups before the deadline.

FPL GW36 Buy, Hold or Sell (Quick View)

BUY

HOLD

SELL

TRANSFER DEPENDENT

Crystal Palace defence

Antoine Semenyo's recent role is not quite the same as what it was earlier in the season at Bournemouth and even during his early matches with Manchester City. He is spending far more time hugging the touchline, getting into fewer central goalscoring positions, and perhaps most importantly, being substituted earlier than usual. A large part of his appeal was always the security of minutes, and while he still looks first choice, the reduced minutes are a concern.

I quite like the move from Semenyo to Rayan Cherki this week. Cherki looks considerably safer for minutes at the moment, is £1.5m cheaper, and the extra cash can be extremely useful to strengthen elsewhere, particularly for Arsenal assets ahead of Burnley in Gameweek 37.

Since Gameweek 32, Cherki owners have already gained 19 points over Semenyo owners, with Cherki scoring 28 points compared to Semenyo's nine in the last four games.

Rayan Cherki is comfortably the Manchester City midfielder I would want right now. His form has been strong, his role looks better, and crucially his minutes appear safer than Semenyo's.

Manchester City's Double Gameweek only strengthens the appeal, especially with Cherki continuing to have a role on set pieces and being involved more centrally than Semenyo.

If you already own Bukayo Saka, I think he is a straightforward hold. However, if you do not own him, I am not convinced he is an essential buy this week. Saka being substituted early in the Champions League semi-final suggests Arsenal are trying to manage his workload carefully.

He should still start in Gameweek 36 because of the importance of the fixtures, but another early substitution would not be surprising. If the title is wrapped up before Gameweek 37 or 38, there is every chance Arsenal continue managing his minutes. Burnley in Gameweek 37 is the fixture that really appeals.

For aggressive rank-chasing options, check out our FPL GW36 Differentials.

As frustrating as Cole Palmer and Chelsea have been recently, I still think he is worth holding for one more week. Palmer is still likely to get 90 minutes and remain on penalties, both of which Saka is unlikely to have right now. Liverpool's defence has also looked vulnerable, so Palmer still has a chance of producing a return.

If I was buying a defender this week, Gabriel would be my priority, even ahead of the Palace double Gameweek defenders. West Ham have conceded the second most goals from corners this season, which massively boosts Gabriel's appeal given Arsenal's set-piece strength.

He also has Burnley next, which only strengthens the case further. It genuinely feels like one of those weeks where not owning him could be dangerous.

I quite like holding Joao Pedro. He still feels like the best Chelsea attacker to own and the home fixture against Spurs next week is appealing. Viktor Gyokeres could emerge as a replacement option, but I believe he could be susceptible to early substitutions with Kai Havertz available again.

Beyond that, the forward alternatives are not particularly convincing either. Igor Thiago has Manchester City away while Jarrod Bowen faces Arsenal. Right now, I prefer investing in Arsenal defence and midfield over their attack because most FPL squads look weaker in those areas.

HOLD: Crystal Palace attack

I have very little interest in the Crystal Palace attackers right now. Ismaila Sarr appears to be rotating with Brennan Johnson, while Jean-Philippe Mateta also looks susceptible to reduced minutes with Jorgen Strand Larsen in the team. If you already own them, I would probably hold, but I would not actively buy.

FREE TRANSFER DEPENDENT: Crystal Palace defence

I love a Double Gameweek, but Palace genuinely feel like a trap. Europe is clearly the priority, early substitutions or full rotations look likely, and one of the fixtures is away to Manchester City. Gameweeks 37 and 38 are not especially appealing either, with Palace playing Brentford away and then Arsenal in the final game of the season.

The defence still feels safer than the attack for minutes security. Whether or not you invest probably depends on the number of free transfers you have. If you have three or fewer, I would be tempted to ignore them completely and try and save them for loading up on Arsenal before Burnley in Gameweek 37. Those with more free transfers could consider Dean Henderson or Maxence Lacroix, who are the two Palace players I trust most for minutes.

Final Thoughts

Double Gameweek 36 is less about long-term planning and more about maximizing immediate upside.

Prioritising players with secure minutes, strong fixtures and defined roles is key, especially with rotation becoming increasingly common late in the season. Balancing patience with aggression could make the difference across the final three Gameweeks.

More FPL Gameweek 36 Tips, Picks and Predictions