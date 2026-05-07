FPL GW36 Differentials: Best Low-Owned Picks for Gameweek 36

Double Gameweek 36 is one of the final opportunities to gain rank this season, with two teams playing twice and ownership heavily concentrated around popular picks.

That makes it an ideal week to target differentials. This FPL GW36 shortlist focuses on low-owned players (under 5%) with secure minutes, strong roles and the potential to deliver across multiple fixtures.

With limited Double Gameweek options available, finding the right low-owned players can create a significant edge.

For more GW36 planning, check out RotoWire's FPL rankings and full Gameweek 36 tips.

Our FPL GW36 cheat sheets include predicted lineups, team odds, goalscorer odds, set-piece stats, player stats and more.

Best FPL GW36 Differentials (Under 5%): High-Upside Differential Picks

These low-owned FPL GW36 differentials offer strong upside based on form, fixtures and expected minutes.

Defenders

Matheus Nunes keeps his place in this article from last week, as Manchester City are one of the two teams with a Double Gameweek. Finding a differential Man City player that is likely to start both games is difficult, but Nunes is likely to be the best option.

Nunes has five assists this season and has started the last 12 matches in league play.

Nico O'Reilly will be a popular defensive pick given his attacking threat, but if you want to go for something different, then the Portuguese international is also viable.

Crystal Palace are the second team that plays twice in Gameweek 36, so naturally, their players will be popular. Unfortunately, Oliver Glasner has shown that he is not afraid to rotate at this stage of the season with Crystal Palace all but safe from relegation and playing in the UEFA Conference League semi-finals.

Chris Richards was rested in Gameweek 35 (played 14 minutes off the bench), which potentially suggests he will start both games this week. Nothing is guaranteed for this Palace group, but given he was one of the few rotated in GW35, he may be the best budget defender to choose if you want a Crystal Palace option.

Midfielders

Crystal Palace attackers are even more difficult to pick than their defenders at the moment, but Brennan Johnson doesn't fall into that category because he is behind Ismaila Sarr in the depth chart and has played just 17 minutes across the last three Conference League matches (prior to Thursday's game).

That being the case, Johnson has started the last five league games and taken corners in two of those. There is still plenty of risk in picking him, as he doesn't have an attacking return in his last six starts for Crystal Palace.

Targeting Wolves has been a fruitful strategy in recent weeks, making Brighton players great options in Gameweek 36.

Brighton have scored in each of their last six Premier League matches, and I would expect that to continue at home against Wolves.

With Diego Gomez still out injured, Yankuba Minteh's starting spot should be secure, making him a great differential at just £5.5m.

Minteh has been splitting corners with Pascal Gross and it seems inevitable that he'll finally get another goal involvement in this matchup.

Forwards

Will Osula has become a recent favourite of Eddie Howe's as he has started the last four games for Newcastle. In that time, he has repaid the manager's faith in him by scoring three goals, including one against Brighton last weekend.

It's clear no one in FPL trusts the starts to continue looking at Osula's ownership, but if he's scoring goals, there's no reason to drop him.

Newcastle face Nottingham Forest on Sunday after their opponent plays in an important European semi-final on Thursday, making Osula a potential bargain at just £5.4m.

Evanilson keeps his place in this article from last week after picking up an assist against Crystal Palace. Bournemouth are one of the most in-form teams in the country, having not lost a league game since Jan. 3 against Arsenal.

The Cherries face Fulham, who just conceded three goals against Arsenal.

Evanilson and Bournemouth also play Wolves in Gameweek 37, so if you're looking for a differential forward for the rest of the season, then look no further than Evanilson.

Final Thoughts: FPL Gameweek 36 Differentials

With template teams becoming increasingly similar late in the season, Double Gameweek 36 is an ideal opportunity to take calculated risks on low-owned players.

Prioritising starters with strong fixtures and clear roles can deliver immediate rank gains, especially across multiple matches. These differentials carry risk, but they offer the upside needed to make meaningful moves in mini-leagues and overall rank.

More FPL Gameweek 36 Tips, Picks and Predictions

FPL GW36 Differentials