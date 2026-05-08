FPL GW36 Free Hit team for Double Gameweek 36. Best draft, captain picks and top players with strong fixtures, secure minutes and DGW upside.

FPL GW36 Free Hit Team: Best Draft, Picks & Strategy for Gameweek 36

Double Gameweek 36 is one of the final opportunities to make major rank gains, and the Free Hit chip provides a chance to fully attack the best fixtures without worrying about long-term squad structure.

Building the optimal Free Hit team comes down to balancing secure minutes with explosive upside. This FPL GW36 draft focuses on Double Gameweek players, elite captaincy options and attackers with the highest projected returns.

For managers using the Free Hit chip, maximizing Double Gameweek players is the priority.

How This FPL GW36 Free Hit Team Was Built

This Free Hit squad prioritises:

• Teams with the best GW36 fixtures

• Players with secure minutes and defined roles

• Penalty and set-piece takers

• Defenders with strong clean sheet odds

• High-upside attackers capable of double-digit hauls

Below is a position-by-position breakdown of the optimal FPL GW36 Free Hit team.

Best FPL GW36 Free Hit Team (Draft)

Goalkeeper

Dean Henderson is the preferred goalkeeper on this Free Hit. He is in place for Crystal Palace's double and should be secure for minutes across both fixtures. Goalkeepers are generally safe from rotation, and historically they tend to benefit from extra fixtures through saves and bonus potential.

Defenders

Maxence Lacroix looks like the safest Palace defender to own. His security of starts in the double and consistency for defensive contributions give him a strong floor, which is important in a week where minutes matter.

Daniel Munoz provides the upside within the Palace defence. Even though his minutes are not as secure as Lacroix's, his attacking threat is such that even one attacking return can significantly boost his output.

Gabriel is an easy inclusion from Arsenal. Playing in the best defence in the league, he continues to deliver both defensive contributions and attacking returns. The matchup also works in his favour, with West Ham having conceded the second most goals from corners this season, which enhances his set-piece threat.

Nico O'Reilly is another straightforward pick due to Manchester City's double. He offers points potential at both ends of the pitch, combining clean sheet chances with attacking involvement.

Jan Paul van Hecke completes the defence. He has a favourable home fixture against Wolves, who have scored just once in their last four league games and have little left to play for. Van Hecke offers aerial threat from set pieces and can also accumulate defensive contribution points.

Midfielders

Bruno Fernandes remains one of the easiest selections in the entire squad. His consistency under Michael Carrick has been exceptional, making him close to essential given his multiple routes to points.

Pascal Gross is the Brighton midfielder of choice. He offers a reliable stream of returns through open play, set pieces and bonus accumulation. His security of minutes further strengthens his appeal.

Rayan Cherki looks like the Manchester City midfielder to target. His form and improved minutes give him the edge over alternatives, and his affordability helps balance the squad.

Forwards

Erling Haaland is the standout captain this week. With home fixtures against Brentford and Crystal Palace, and City pushing hard in the title race, his ceiling is unmatched.

Danny Welbeck is a strong differential option. He faces a Wolves side in poor form and should start after a full week of rest. With low ownership and a favourable fixture, he offers significant upside.

Final Thoughts for GW36 Free Hit

The key to a successful Free Hit in Double Gameweek 36 is maximizing upside without worrying about future planning. Prioritising Double Gameweek players, secure starters and strong captaincy options can create a major advantage late in the season.

As always, monitor injury news and predicted lineups before the deadline, as rotation and late team updates can quickly change the optimal setup.

More FPL Gameweek 36 Tips, Picks and Predictions