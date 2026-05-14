FPL GW37 Buy, Hold or Sell: Best Transfer Decisions for Gameweek 37

With only two Gameweeks remaining, transfer decisions become increasingly aggressive and short-term focused in Fantasy Premier League.

Gameweek 37 presents a major opportunity to attack strong fixtures, move away from rotation risks and target players with secure minutes and high upside. This guide breaks down the biggest FPL GW37 buy, hold and sell decisions ahead of the deadline.

For lineups, check our FPL GW37 predicted lineups before the deadline.

For more GW37 planning, check out RotoWire's FPL rankings and full Gameweek 37 tips.

FPL GW37 Buy, Hold or Sell (Quick View)

BUY

HOLD

SELL IF YOU CAN

Crystal Palace assets

Cole Palmer

Bukayo Saka looks like one of the standout buys this week. He appears back to full fitness and now faces a Burnley side that has conceded the highest expected goals in the league this season. Arsenal are still fully motivated in the title race and should create plenty of chances at home. Saka's upside in this fixture is enormous and for managers chasing rank, he even emerges as a genuine captaincy option.

Joao Pedro is still probably the Chelsea attacker I would want most. Holding him for the Spurs fixture still feels sensible, especially given the lack of realistic alternatives in his price bracket. Igor Thiago is a possible replacement, but Liverpool away in Gameweek 38 is not ideal. Keeping Joao Pedro also leaves flexibility to move to someone like Jarrod Bowen at home in the final Gameweek if needed.

SELL IF YOU CAN: Crystal Palace assets

Now that the Double Gameweek is out of the way, Crystal Palace assets become much less appealing. Brentford away in Gameweek 37 followed by Arsenal at home in Gameweek 38 is not a good fixture run at all. The European final is clearly Palace's priority and because of that, minutes security is questionable across the squad. Unless you have the luxury of benching them, I would be looking to move away.

SELL IF YOU CAN: Cole Palmer

Cole Palmer has been frustrating for much of the season and now feels like the easiest route to Bukayo Saka. Chelsea also have an FA Cup final before the Spurs fixture, which creates additional uncertainty around both form and minutes. With Saka available in a similar price range and carrying more upside this week, the switch makes sense.

Nico O'Reilly missing out in midweek is not something I would overreact to. The expectation is that he was simply rested, especially given that Erling Haaland, Rayan Cherki and Jeremy Doku were also benched. Assuming there are no negative updates, I would fully expect him to return to Manchester City's starting XI.

The Manchester City fixture is difficult on paper, but Bournemouth then have a much better matchup against Nottingham Forest in Gameweek 38. Bournemouth are also still pushing hard for Europe and are in excellent form. Tavernier remains affordable, secure enough for minutes, and for most managers there are likely bigger fires to put out elsewhere in the squad.

William Saliba is one of the best defenders to target this week. Arsenal remain the strongest defence in the league and have a huge 59 percent clean sheet probability at home to Burnley. The fixture against Palace in Gameweek 38 also looks favourable, and Saliba should remain fully secure for minutes across both games.

Iliman Ndiaye stands out as one of the best differentials on the board. He has a favourable home fixture against Sunderland, is likely on penalties, completely nailed for minutes, and remains owned by fewer than five percent of managers. In Everton's final home game of the season, the upside is definitely there.

Final Thoughts

Gameweek 37 is less about long-term planning and more about maximizing immediate upside.

Prioritising players with secure minutes, strong fixtures and defined roles is key, especially with rotation becoming increasingly common late in the season. Balancing patience with aggression could make the difference across the final two Gameweeks.

More FPL Gameweek 37 Tips, Picks and Predictions