FPL GW37 Differentials: Best Low-Owned Picks for Gameweek 37

Gameweek 37 is one of the final opportunities to gain rank this season, with rotation, motivation and late-season form all playing a major role in Fantasy Premier League decisions.

That makes it an ideal week to target differentials. This FPL GW37 shortlist focuses on low-owned players (under 5%) with secure minutes, strong roles and favorable fixtures who can provide a major edge late in the campaign.

For more GW37 planning, check out RotoWire's FPL rankings and full Gameweek 37 tips.

Our FPL GW37 cheat sheets include predicted lineups, team odds, goalscorer odds, set-piece stats, player stats and more.

Best FPL GW37 Differentials (Under 5% Ownership)

These low-owned FPL GW37 differentials offer strong upside based on form, fixtures and expected minutes.

Defenders

Over the last few weeks, Mikel Arteta has put his trust in Myles Lewis-Skelly to fill the midfield role over Martin Zubimendi next to Declan Rice. Despite not getting many minutes this season, most of them at left-back, the Englishman has repaid that faith with some brilliant performances.

He started three straight games in the matter of nine days, including the UCL semi-final against Atletico Madrid.

He's playing in a midfield role but is classed as a defender in FPL, and at just £5.0m, could be a bargain given Arsenal face Burnley this week.

After an impressive period last season, Antonee Robinson hasn't managed to replicate it in 2025/26, mainly due to injuries. The American international has started the last couple of games due to Ryan Sessegnon's injury, and despite not registering an attacking return, he has looked back to his old self.

In Gameweek 37 Fulham face Wolves, who really struggled to defend crosses last weekend. Robinson could return to last season's levels and turn up in the attack plenty, making him a brilliant differential as he's not even in one percent of teams.

Midfielders

Iliman Ndiaye was a popular pick at the start of the season due to the safety of minutes and multiple routes to points, including penalties. Everton are one of the teams still with a lot to play for as they try to secure European football for next season.

They won't be taking their foot off the gas, unlike their opponents this weekend, Sunderland.

The Black Cats are safe from relegation and now have very little chance of qualifying for Europe, making this a potentially easier game for Everton. Sunderland have coasted a bit to end the season, taking four points from their last two games. If Ndiaye were to have another goal involvement, GW37 would be a good time for it.

Similar to Myles Lewis-Skelly, Leandro Trossard appears to have regained the trust of Mikel Arteta on Arsenal's left wing over the last couple of weeks.

The Belgian has a goal and an assist in two Premier League games during that time, so you'd expect Arteta to continue to give him plenty of minutes as the season winds down.

Arsenal play Burnley this weekend, so if you're looking for a differential route into the Arsenal attack, then Trossard is your best bet.

Forwards

Beto has shown once again that he can help Everton with some important goals late in the season. He has five goals in his last five starts in the Premier League, and Everton are still fighting for European qualification, so they will want to regain some momentum having no wins in their last five.

There aren't many differential forward options, but with Sunderland and Tottenham as his last two fixtures, Beto is as good an option as any.

Igor Jesus has been mentioned plenty of times in this article this season, with varying levels of success. The Brazilian will be looking to do everything he can over the last two weeks of the season to impress the Brazilian national team coach, Carlo Ancelotti, ahead of the World Cup this summer.

Nottingham Forest don't have the easiest fixture this week as they face Man United away. However, the Red Devils looked shaky in defence against Sunderland, and they could once again rotate across the pitch with little to play for. An in-form Nottingham Forest will believe that they have the firepower to beat them.

Final Thoughts: FPL Gameweek 37 Differentials

With template teams becoming increasingly similar at this stage of the season, Gameweek 37 is an ideal spot to take calculated risks on low-owned players. Targeting starters with strong fixtures and clear roles can provide immediate rank gains, especially if popular picks underperform.

Defensive options like Lewis-Skelly and Robinson offer budget-friendly upside, while Ndiaye, Beto and Trossard bring attacking potential with favorable matchups. Just be sure to monitor team news and predicted lineups before the deadline to confirm minutes.

Ultimately, these differentials should be viewed as high-upside plays — not safe picks — but they can be decisive if you're chasing in your mini-leagues or overall rank.

More FPL Gameweek 37 Tips, Picks and Predictions

FPL GW37 Differentials