FPL GW37 Free Hit Team: Best Draft & Strategy for Gameweek 37

As we approach the final stages of the season, Free Hit strategy becomes increasingly aggressive. With only two Gameweeks remaining, Gameweek 37 is a major opportunity to target strong fixtures, secure minutes and high-upside differentials without worrying about long-term planning.

This FPL GW37 Free Hit draft focuses on players with the best projected returns, combining clean sheet potential, attacking upside and set-piece involvement across the strongest fixtures on the slate.

How This FPL GW37 Free Hit Team Was Built

This Free Hit squad prioritises:

• Teams with the best GW37 fixtures

• Players with secure minutes and defined roles

• Penalty and set-piece takers

• Defenders with strong clean sheet odds

• High-upside attackers capable of double-digit hauls

Below is a position-by-position breakdown of the optimal FPL GW37 Free Hit team.

FPL GW37 Free Hit Team (Quick View)

GK: Caoimhin Kelleher

DEF: Gabriel

DEF: James Tarkowski

DEF: Michael Keane

MID: Bruno Fernandes

MID: Bukayo Saka

MID: Iliman Ndiaye

MID: Harry Wilson

FWD: Viktor Gyokeres

FWD: Igor Thiago

FWD: Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Best FPL GW37 Free Hit Team (Draft)

Goalkeeper

Caoimhin Kelleher looks like a strong goalkeeper pick this week. Brentford have been excellent at home for large parts of the season and now face a Crystal Palace side whose focus is clearly on their upcoming European final. That should naturally reduce Palace's intensity levels in the league alongside the possibility of heavier rotation than usual. Kelleher can benefit from both clean sheet points and save accumulation, giving him multiple routes to returns.

Defenders

Gabriel is one of the easiest selections in the entire squad. Arsenal remain comfortably the best defence in the league and are now facing a Burnley side that has conceded the highest expected goals in the league this season. The bookmakers give Arsenal close to a 60 percent chance of keeping a clean sheet, which are among the strongest clean sheet odds on the slate this week.

James Tarkowski is another standout option. Everton's final home game of the season should bring extra motivation and intensity, especially against a Sunderland side with little left to play for. Tarkowski remains one of the best defenders in the game for defensive contributions and always carries danger from set pieces.

Michael Keane completes the Everton double up. Everton are second only to Arsenal for clean sheet probability this week, so investing heavily in their defence makes a lot of sense. Like Tarkowski, Keane has strong aerial threat and could easily produce points at both ends of the pitch.

Midfielders

Bruno Fernandes feels close to essential right now. Under Michael Carrick, he has been ridiculously consistent and continues to deliver through multiple routes to points. With strong underlying numbers, penalties and bonus potential, he remains one of the safest premium picks available.

Bukayo Saka is back to full fitness and now faces a Burnley defence that has struggled defensively throughout the campaign. Arsenal are still pushing aggressively in the league and the upside is massive in this fixture.

Iliman Ndiaye stands out as one of the best differentials of the week. He is nailed for minutes, likely on penalties, and comes into the final home game of the season with less than five percent ownership.

Harry Wilson also appeals in a strong fixture against a Wolves side that has already been relegated. He remains dangerous from set pieces and could also take penalties whenever Raul Jimenez is off the pitch.

Forwards

Viktor Gyokeres leads the Arsenal attack and should be on penalties over Saka. Against Burnley, the upside is obvious given Arsenal's attacking potential in this fixture.

Igor Thiago remains one of the standout forward picks in the game. Brentford's home fixture against Palace is appealing and Thiago continues to combine nailed minutes with penalties and consistent attacking output.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is affordable, secure for starts and likely on penalties. Leeds' final home game of the season against Brighton should be open and attacking, which suits Calvert-Lewin perfectly as the talisman of the side.

Final Thoughts for GW37 Free Hit

The key to a successful Free Hit in Gameweek 37 is maximizing short-term upside while targeting players with secure minutes and strong fixture quality.

With only two Gameweeks remaining, aggressive decisions become more valuable, especially for managers chasing rank. Prioritising reliable starters, penalty takers and players with multiple routes to points can create a major edge this late in the season.

As always, monitor injury news and predicted lineups before the deadline, as rotation and late team updates can quickly change the optimal setup.

More FPL Gameweek 37 Tips, Picks and Predictions