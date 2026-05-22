FPL GW38 Buy, Hold or Sell: Best Transfer Decisions for Gameweek 38

As the season reaches its conclusion, Gameweek 38 becomes increasingly unpredictable for FPL managers. Rotation, motivation and late team news are all expected to play major roles on the final day, making transfer decisions more aggressive and short-term focused than usual.

This guide breaks down the biggest FPL GW38 buy, hold and sell decisions ahead of the deadline, focusing on players with secure minutes, strong roles and high-upside fixtures.

For lineups, check our FPL GW38 predicted lineups before the deadline.

For more GW38 planning, check out RotoWire's FPL rankings and full Gameweek 38 tips.

FPL GW38 Buy, Hold or Sell (Quick View)

BUY

HOLD (Team News Dependent)

SELL / AVOID

STRATEGY

Avoid buying defenders

Jarrod Bowen is one of the rare players who offers almost everything you could want from an FPL attacker heading into the final day. West Ham still have plenty to play for, the fixture is at home and Bowen remains completely nailed for minutes. Add penalties, a share of set pieces, and his role as the talisman of the side, and he quickly emerges as one of the standout attackers to own this week. For managers chasing rank, he also makes for a viable differential captaincy option.

FITNESS AND LEAKS DEPENDENT: Joao Pedro

Joao Pedro is carrying a fitness concern after missing Monday's match, although the expectation is that he should be available. That said, this close to the end of the season, there is little room for unnecessary risk. If there are any serious doubts regarding his start, he becomes an easy sell. Monitor press conferences and especially late team leaks close to the deadline.

LEAKS DEPENDENT: Bukayo Saka

Bukayo Saka is another player whose appeal is heavily dependent on team news. If he starts, he is an easy hold because the upside is obvious. However, Arsenal have already wrapped up the league title and with the Champions League final against PSG around the corner, there is every reason for Arteta to manage his minutes carefully. If leaks suggest a benching, moving on from him would make complete sense.

Dominik Szoboszlai has quietly been Liverpool's standout attacker for much of the season. He continues to offer security of minutes, is heavily involved from set pieces and has consistently ticked along with returns. There is also a chance he handles penalties whenever Salah is not on the field. Given the uncertainty surrounding many premiums this week, Szoboszlai looks like one of the safest and smartest midfield buys available.

LEAKS DEPENDENT: Rayan Cherki

Rayan Cherki has lost his place recently, but I would not rule him out this week. Manchester City are expected to rotate and the home fixture against Aston Villa could easily turn into one of the highest-scoring fixtures on the final day. Villa have little motivation after celebrating their Europa League win, and City still have strong incentive to finish the season positively given that this is Pep Guardiola's last home game. If leaks indicate Cherki starts, he immediately becomes a strong hold and even a viable differential.

KEEP, DON'T BUY: Defenders

Personally, I would avoid using transfers on defenders this week. No team currently has a clean sheet probability above 35 percent and historically Gameweek 38 tends to produce more goals than the league average. This is usually a week to chase upside through attackers rather than investing in defensive transfers with limited ceilings.

Harry Wilson being benched last week was a clear concern and I would not be confident about his minutes again this week. With his Fulham future looking uncertain, it would not be surprising if Marco Silva prioritises other players in the final matches of the season. He looks like a clear sell.

As tempting as it is to own Mohamed Salah for what could be his final home game in a Liverpool shirt, the fitness concerns are difficult to ignore. Even if he starts, there is a strong possibility that his minutes are managed, which naturally caps his upside. There are simply safer and better alternatives available this week.

Final Thoughts

Gameweek 38 is all about maximizing immediate upside while navigating rotation and late team news.

Prioritising players with secure minutes, strong motivation and defined attacking roles is key, especially on a final day that historically produces goals and unpredictable fantasy outcomes. Staying flexible and reacting quickly to leaks could make the difference in mini-leagues and overall rank.

More FPL Gameweek 38 Tips, Picks and Predictions