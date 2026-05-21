Best FPL GW38 differentials for the final Gameweek 38. Low-owned picks under 5% with secure minutes and attacking upside for your last rank push.

FPL GW38 Differentials: Best Low-Owned Picks for Gameweek 38

Gameweek 38 is the final opportunity to gain rank in Fantasy Premier League, with rotation and motivation at both ends of the table playing major roles in decision making.

That makes it an ideal week to target differentials. This FPL GW38 shortlist focuses on low-owned players (under 5%) with secure minutes, attacking upside and favorable final-day fixtures who can provide a major edge late in the season.

For more GW38 planning, check out RotoWire's FPL rankings and full Gameweek 38 tips.

Our FPL GW38 cheat sheets include predicted lineups, team odds, goalscorer odds, set-piece stats, player stats and more.

Best FPL GW38 Differentials (Under 5% Ownership)

These low-owned FPL GW38 differentials offer strong upside based on form, fixtures and expected minutes.

Defenders

The relegation battle between Tottenham and West Ham has gone down to the final day, and Spurs need just a draw to stay up. They've been better defensively since Roberto De Zerbi joined and a home finale against Everton is a good spot for a clean sheet.

After a run of poor results, Everton have played themselves out of a European spot and won't have any extra motivation Sunday.

Pedro Porro is a good option, but if you want a more differential pick, then Kevin Danso stands out as a strong alternative because of his defensive contribution upside and secure minutes.

Bournemouth have been mightily impressive this season and sit sixth in the Premier League table. The chances of them leapfrogging Liverpool, who are three points and six goals ahead in the table, is nearly impossible.

Still, Bournemouth are on one of the best undefeated runs in Europe and are unlikely to fully rotate in the finale.

Against Man City on Tuesday, Adrien Truffert was also a massive attacking threat down the left, which ultimately led to an assist. The Frenchman has routes to points at both ends of the pitch.

Midfielders

West Ham are one of the few teams that have everything to play for on the final day of the season. The Hammers need to win, and they need Everton to beat Spurs.

Nuno Espirito Santo will, no doubt, set up his team to attack first, meaning that players like Jarrod Bowen and Crysencio Summerville will be given the license to attack freely.

If you are behind in your mini-league, then picking differentials that still have something to play for is the route to go, and Summerville is the perfect example of this. While he hasn't had a recent goal involvement, he has 10 shots and six chances created in his last six starts.

Leandro Trossard keeps his place in this article from last week despite blanking against Burnley in Gameweek 37. Arsenal have been crowned Premier League Champions, so there is a high chance that we will see a rotated team from Mikel Arteta against Crystal Palace.

Trossard is definitely a risky pick, but Crystal Palace will also rotate given they have a Europa Conference League final on Wednesday.

The benefit for Arsenal is that they still have almost a full week before the Champions League final. At that point, Arteta completely rotating his team in the finale while not giving the expected starters in the final another run together, seems unlikely.

Forwards

Newcastle have looked much better in recent weeks, and that is in no small part due to the performances of Osula. Eddie Howe has placed his trust in the young Danish striker over the likes of Anthony Gordon, Yoane Wissa and even Nick Woltemade in the No. 9 role.

The striker has scored five goals in his last six games and should start again Sunday against a struggling Fulham. He could be the perfect differential for the final gameweek if you haven't deployed him yet.

For safer captaincy and core squad options, check out our FPL GW38 rankings.

West Ham are one of a few teams with plenty to play for Sunday as they aim to stay in the Premier League. Taty Castellanos was benched by Nuno Espirito Santo on Sunday against Newcastle but was brought on in the 26th minute after the Hammers went 2-0 down.

This was a sign of Nuno realizing that he made a mistake by benching Taty, who went on to score in the second half.

The Argentinian will almost certainly start Sunday against Leeds and is a great differential at just £5.5m.

Final Thoughts: FPL Gameweek 38 Differentials

With template teams becoming increasingly similar at this stage of the season, Gameweek 38 is an ideal spot to take calculated risks on low-owned players. Targeting starters with strong fixtures and clear roles can provide immediate rank gains, especially if popular picks underperform on Championship Sunday.

Defensive options like Truffert and Danso offer budget-friendly upside, while Summerville, Osula and Trossard bring attacking potential with favorable matchups. Just be sure to monitor team news and predicted lineups before the deadline to confirm minutes.

Ultimately, these differentials should be viewed as high-upside plays, not safe picks, but they can be decisive if you're chasing in your mini-leagues or overall rank.

More FPL Gameweek 38 Tips, Picks and Predictions