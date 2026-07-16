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France vs England Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Third-Place Playoff

The bronze final is the game neither side wanted to be in. France lost to Spain and England lost to Argentina in the semifinals, and now they meet in Miami to sort out third place. It's easy to be cynical about this fixture, but there is a medal, national pride and a Kylian Mbappe against Harry Kane sub-plot to make it worth watching.

The real variable is rotation. Both Didier Deschamps and Thomas Tuchel are expected to make changes with the title hopes gone, and the projected XIs reflect that, so how much each manager freshens up will shape the game. My read leans France: they have the sharper finishing, and against an England side that looked flat and heavy-legged in the semifinal (and prior), that edge should tell.

This preview covers predicted lineups, injury news, head-to-head history, the tactical matchup and a score prediction for Saturday's World Cup third-place playoff in Miami.

When & Where to Watch (USA)

Saturday, July 18 at 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami

US Coverage (English):

TV: FOX

FOX Streaming: FOX Sports app

US Coverage (Spanish):

TV: Telemundo / Universo

Telemundo / Universo Streaming: Peacock

France vs England Lineups & Injury News

Predicted Lineups & Starting XIs

RotoWire Soccer Lineups Widget RotoWire World Cup Lineups England vs France Lineups update automatically. View All Confirmed Predicted Refresh

The predicted starting XIs are listed below and update automatically in the widget above as confirmed lineups drop. Lineups via RotoWire.

Predicted lineups: France are projected to make several changes in a 4-2-3-1 under Didier Deschamps, with Kylian Mbappe still leading the line, Rayan Cherki, Michael Olise and Desire Doue behind him and N'Golo Kante alongside Adrien Rabiot. William Saliba is ruled out with a back injury, so Ibrahima Konate partners Dayot Upamecano. England are also projected to rotate in a 4-2-3-1 under Thomas Tuchel, keeping Harry Kane up top with Morgan Rogers, Noni Madueke and Marcus Rashford in support and Kobbie Mainoo alongside Eberechi Eze.

France predicted starting XI (4-2-3-1): Mike Maignan (GK); Malo Gusto, Ibrahima Konate, Dayot Upamecano, Theo Hernandez (DEF); N'Golo Kante, Adrien Rabiot (DM); Michael Olise, Rayan Cherki, Desire Doue (AM); Kylian Mbappe (FWD).

England predicted starting XI (4-2-3-1): Jordan Pickford (GK); Djed Spence, Marc Guehi, Ezri Konsa, Nico O'Reilly (DEF); Eberechi Eze, Kobbie Mainoo (DM); Noni Madueke, Morgan Rogers, Marcus Rashford (AM); Harry Kane (FWD).

France Lineup Notes

William Saliba is ruled out with a back issue and likely surgery on the World Cup injury table, so Ibrahima Konate steps in alongside Dayot Upamecano, though Maxence Lacroix is also in waiting. The projected XI shows several changes from the semifinal, but Kylian Mbappe still leads the line and remains the tournament's most dangerous finisher, with Rayan Cherki and Michael Olise providing the creativity. Check RotoWire's player news for the confirmed lineup.

Didier Deschamps has the depth to reshape his side and still field plenty of quality, and France's attacking talent is a level most teams cannot match even in a rotated lineup. The motivation question is real in a third-place game, but the finishing is not, and that is where France can win it.

England Lineup Notes

England are also projected to freshen up, with Kobbie Mainoo, Morgan Rogers and Noni Madueke coming into the side and Harry Kane leading the line. There are no fresh injury concerns in the projected XI, though this is a squad that looked physically and emotionally spent after a draining semifinal defeat. Check RotoWire's player news for the confirmed lineup.

Thomas Tuchel will want a response and a performance to end the tournament on, and Harry Kane gives England a focal point and a set-piece threat regardless of who else plays. The worry is a hangover from the semifinal, both in the legs and the mood, against opponents who can punish any drop in intensity.

France vs England Head-to-Head Record

These two met most recently in the 2022 World Cup quarterfinal, when France won 2-1 through Aurelien Tchouameni and Olivier Giroud, while Harry Kane missed a late penalty that would have forced extra time. That result still stings for England, and while a third-place game carries none of that weight, it adds a little edge to a fixture between two sides who know each other well.

Tactical Analysis & Formations

France will back their quality in the final third even in a changed side, getting Kylian Mbappe running in behind and using Rayan Cherki and Michael Olise to create. They are comfortable playing on the counter and have the finishers to make a handful of chances count, which is the profile that beats a tired opponent. With N'Golo Kante and Adrien Rabiot in midfield, they should have enough control to pick their moments.

England will lean on Harry Kane, assuming he starts, and Thomas Tuchel will want the freshened side to press and play with intensity. The danger is that a semifinal hangover saps the energy that makes England effective, and a rotated defense can be got at by France's runners. If England match France for sharpness, this is a coin flip. If they are flat, France pull away.

This is genuinely hard to call because so much depends on the team sheets, but I lean France. Their finishing edge is the difference in a game like this, and I expect an England side low on legs and morale to struggle to keep pace over 90 minutes.

France vs England Odds

The market sees this as close, as third-place games with rotated lineups tend to be, with France a slight favorite on their attacking quality. Check current prices before kickoff, as the lines will move with team news.

Sportsbook France Draw England BetMGM -115 +275 +275 DraftKings -110 +285 +270 FanDuel -110 +280 +280 bet365 -111 +280 +280 Kalshi -112 +265 +279

Odds via OddsJam (BetMGM, DraftKings, FanDuel, bet365, Kalshi) and likely to move. Shop the best lines at RotoWire's soccer betting odds page and claim bonuses using the best sportsbook promos.

Key Matchups

Kylian Mbappe vs the England Defense

The marquee duel is Kylian Mbappe running at a rotated England back line. If England are heavy-legged and sit a fraction too deep, Mbappe will find the space in behind, and he finishes those chances more reliably than anyone in the tournament. Keeping him quiet is England's biggest task.

Harry Kane vs the France Center-Backs

England's route to goals runs through Harry Kane, both in open play and from set pieces against Ibrahima Konate and Dayot Upamecano. Kane remains an elite finisher and dead-ball target, and if England can get him service, he is the man to drag them to the bronze medal.

Set-Piece Takers

For a full breakdown of corner, free kick and penalty takers for all 48 teams, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup Set-Piece Takers guide.

France

England

France vs England Prediction

This one is genuinely dependent on the team sheets, and a third-place game can go either way once the changes are in. But I lean France. They have the better finishers even in a rotated side, Kylian Mbappe is a level above, and an England team that looked spent after the semifinal is exactly the kind of opponent France's attack punishes. I expect France to take their chances and edge a game England may not have the legs for.

Score Prediction: France 3-1 England

Upcoming Fixtures

This is the final match of the tournament for both sides, with the bronze medal on the line. The 2026 World Cup final between Spain and Argentina follows on Sunday, July 19.

For the full tournament picture, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup group previews.

For more coverage, visit RotoWire's World Cup hub for predicted lineups, fantasy rankings, set pieces, betting picks, odds and daily recaps throughout the tournament.