France vs Iraq Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Group I

France got their campaign up and running with a 3-1 win over Senegal, Kylian Mbappe scoring twice, and a victory at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia would all but book their place in the round of 32. Iraq, back at a World Cup for the first time in 40 years, had a rude welcome, beaten 4-1 by Norway, and now face the toughest assignment in 2026 World Cup Group I needing a result to keep their hopes alive.

The gap is enormous on paper, and France are heavy favorites. The interest is whether Iraq can be more competitive than they were against Norway's front line, and whether a France side that can rotate and rest legs keeps its foot down or eases off with qualification in sight.

This preview covers predicted lineups, injury news, head-to-head history, the tactical matchup and a score prediction for Monday's Group I clash in Philadelphia.

When & Where to Watch (USA)

Monday, June 22 at 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT

Venue: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

US Coverage (English):

TV: FOX

FOX Streaming: Tubi (free), FOX Sports app

US Coverage (Spanish):

TV: Telemundo / Universo

Telemundo / Universo Streaming: Peacock

France vs Iraq Lineups & Injury News

Predicted Lineups & Starting XIs

RotoWire Soccer Lineups Widget RotoWire World Cup Lineups Iraq vs France Lineups update automatically. View All Confirmed Predicted Refresh

The predicted starting XIs are listed below and update automatically in the widget above as confirmed lineups drop. Lineups via RotoWire.

Predicted lineups: France line up in a 4-2-3-1 with Kylian Mbappe leading the line and Ousmane Dembele, Michael Olise and Desire Doue behind him, with Aurelien Tchouameni and Adrien Rabiot screening the defense. Malo Gusto suffered a knock to his ankle in training this week but confirmed in a presser that he will be fine for the game. The Chelsea right-back is not in the projected XI, with Jules Kounde at right-back. Iraq set up in a deep 4-4-2 around Aymen Hussein and Ali Al Hamadi; Ali Jasim is a game-time decision but should be fine and come off the bench at best.

France predicted starting XI (4-2-3-1): Mike Maignan (GK); Jules Kounde, William Saliba, Dayot Upamecano, Theo Hernandez (DEF); Aurelien Tchouameni, Adrien Rabiot (DM); Ousmane Dembele, Michael Olise, Desire Doue (AM); Kylian Mbappe (FW).

Iraq predicted starting XI (4-4-2): Jalal Hassan (GK); Hussein Ali, Zaid Tahseen, Akam Hashem, Merchas Doski (DEF); Ibrahim Bayesh, Amir Al-Ammari, Zaid Ismael, Ahmed Qasem (MID); Ali Al Hamadi, Aymen Hussein (FW).

France Lineup Notes

No France players appear ont the World Cup injury table after that Malo Gusto confirmed his ankle issue was very minor and that he will be fine for this game. Check RotoWire's player news for any late changes.

Manager Didier Deschamps is expected to roll out the 4-2-3-1 that beat Senegal, with Mbappe leading the line and the dribbling of Dembele, Olise and Doue around him. Tchouameni and Rabiot give France control and protection, and the back line of Kounde, Saliba, Upamecano and Hernandez is as strong as any at the tournament. With qualification close, manager Deschamps may rotate, but the spine should remain formidable.

Iraq Lineup Notes

Ali Jasim is a game-time decision on the World Cup injury table with a neck issue, and he is not in the projected XI, so it is a depth question rather than a starting one. Mohanad Ali Kadhim Al Shammari got injured in training and is a doubt for the clash, while Jalal Hassan didn't train with the team due to not injury related reasons. Check RotoWire's player news for the confirmed lineup.

Coach Graham Arnold will set Iraq up to defend deep, stay compact, and frustrate, with Amir Al-Ammari the key man in midfield and Aymen Hussein and Ali Al Hamadi leading the line. The 4-1 loss to Norway exposed how punishing this level can be when the structure breaks, so the priority is discipline and keeping the game tight for as long as possible, then hoping to nick something on the counter or from a set piece.

France vs Iraq Head-to-Head Record

The two nations have never met before, so there is no history to draw on. It is a meeting of a tournament favorite and a side simply happy to be back on the World Cup stage after four decades away, and the contrast in expectation could hardly be wider.

Tactical Analysis & Formations

France will dominate possession and look to break Iraq down through the movement of Mbappe and the one-on-one quality of Dembele, Olise and Doue. Manager Deschamps' side has so many ways to hurt a deep block, pace in behind, dribblers in wide areas, and runners from midfield, that patience is rarely a problem for long. France also defend with comfort, which makes it hard for an opponent like Iraq to build any sustained pressure.

Iraq's plan is survival and opportunism: sit in, keep men behind the ball, and try to spring Aymen Hussein and Ali Al Hamadi on the rare counter. Coach Arnold will demand discipline and organization, and a clean sheet for an hour would at least keep belief alive. The danger is that chasing the game, which their group situation demands, leaves the kind of space that France's forwards feast on.

This should be comfortable for France. Iraq will work hard and may keep it respectable if they defend well, but the quality gap is vast, and once France score the game tends to open up. The only real question is the margin and whether manager Deschamps empties the bench with bigger games ahead.

France vs Iraq Odds

France are heavy favorites and the line reflects it, with Iraq a long shot and the total the more interesting market given how one-sided the matchup looks. Worth watching whether France rotate with qualification in sight.

Sportsbook France Draw Iraq BetMGM -1100 +950 +2500 DraftKings -1200 +1100 +2800 FanDuel -1100 +1000 +2700 bet365 -1200 +900 +3300 Kalshi -968 +1070 +2232

Odds as of June 19 and likely to move. Shop the best lines at RotoWire's soccer betting odds page and claim bonuses using the best sportsbook promos.

Key Matchups

Kylian Mbappe vs Iraq's Back Line

France's most direct threat is Kylian Mbappe attacking the space behind a defense that has to push up at some point if Iraq want to compete. Zaid Tahseen, Akam Hashem and the Iraqi back four cannot afford to give him a runway, because his pace and finishing punish the smallest lapse. Containing him for ninety minutes is close to impossible, and the question is how often he gets in.

Amir Al-Ammari vs France's Midfield

If Iraq are to stay in it, Amir Al-Ammari has to give them control and an outlet in the rare moments they have the ball. Up against Tchouameni and Rabiot, he will be under constant pressure, and whether he can help Iraq string passes together and relieve the pressure on their defense will shape how long they can frustrate the favorites.

Set-Piece Takers

For a full breakdown of corner, free kick and penalty takers for all 48 teams, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup Set-Piece Takers guide.

France

Iraq

France vs Iraq Prediction

France are a class apart and, even with one eye on the knockouts, should have far too much for an Iraq side that was overrun by Norway. Iraq will try to dig in and stay compact, and they may keep it down for a while, but France should find the breakthrough and then add to it. A comfortable France win, with the margin depending on how long Iraq can hold and whether manager Deschamps keeps his stars on.

Score Prediction: France 3-0 Iraq

Upcoming Fixtures

France: June 26 vs Norway, Boston Stadium

Iraq: June 26 vs Senegal, Toronto Stadium

For the full Group I tactical breakdown and odds, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup group previews.

For more coverage, visit RotoWire's World Cup hub for predicted lineups, fantasy rankings, set pieces, betting picks, odds and daily recaps throughout the tournament.