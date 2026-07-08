France vs Morocco Picks, Tips, Odds & Best Bets: 2026 World Cup Quarterfinal

France and Morocco meet for the second consecutive World Cup at the quarterfinal stage, and this time France arrive with more clarity about what Morocco can and cannot do against them. The projection here is a France win in regulation, controlled enough to keep Morocco off the board, with Kylian Mbappe the man most likely to provide the decisive moments. The card is built around France's defensive record, the low total and the player who has been the best in this tournament rather than the short moneyline.

Shop every line on the RotoWire soccer betting page, confirm the XIs with RotoWire's predicted lineups and injury report, and check the 2026 World Cup set-piece takers guide before you bet.

France vs Morocco Picks & Odds

Market Odds France win (90 min) -170 Draw (90 min) +300 Morocco win (90 min) +550 France to win to nil +150 Under 2.5 goals -114 France to win in 90 minutes -175 Kylian Mbappe anytime goalscorer +100

France vs Morocco Team News

France expect Aurelien Tchouameni back from his thigh injury after missing the Paraguay win, which restores the defensive pivot that makes their structure so difficult to play through. Kylian Mbappe leads the attack with Ousmane Dembele, Michael Olise and Bradley Barcola behind him, the same front four that has produced 14 goals in six games. Morocco face a striker question with Ismael Saibari (hamstring) injured and Soufiane Rahimi expected to start in his place, while Azzedine Ounahi, who scored twice against Canada, is the player France's midfield will need to track most carefully. Confirm all fitness updates via RotoWire's injury report and player news before kickoff.

France vs Morocco Best Bets

France to win to nil +150

This is the best bet, and it pays plus money on the most consistent trend in this tournament. France have not conceded more than once in any game at this World Cup, and with Tchouameni expected back to anchor the defensive structure, the clean sheet is more attainable than Morocco's attacking record might suggest. Morocco are likely without Saibari and will rely on Rahimi, a less consistent starter, to lead the line against a center-back pairing in Saliba and Upamecano that has been the best in the tournament. At +150, backing France to win and keep a clean sheet is plus money on the outcome that best reflects how this game is set up to play.

Under 2.5 Goals -114

France are projected to win this comfortably, and a controlled, professional performance is more consistent with how coach Deschamps manages quarterfinals than an open, end-to-end game. Morocco will defend deep and look to spring Ounahi and Brahim Diaz in transition, which limits the total chances created rather than inflating them. A 2-0 or 1-0 France win, which is well within the projected range, lands under this number, and at close to even money the under is the safer expression of the same read as the clean sheet without requiring France to keep Morocco off the board entirely.

France to Win in 90 Minutes -175

Morocco's 34-match unbeaten run is real, but France ended it once already in 2022 and arrive with a stronger, deeper squad this time. Tchouameni's expected return closes the one defensive gap that Morocco might have exploited, and France's quality in the attacking third should be enough to settle this in regulation without needing extra time. The -175 is short, but it is the most trusted read on the card and the foundation everything else is built around. Morocco are not the kind of side that chases games, which reduces the risk of a late equalizer that sends this to extra time.

Kylian Mbappe Anytime Goalscorer +100

Mbappe leads the Golden Boot race with seven goals and has scored in every knockout game at this tournament. He is France's penalty taker, their primary set-piece threat and the player Morocco's entire defensive structure is built around containing, which paradoxically means he gets the most dangerous positions because opponents are always adjusting to account for him. At close to even money, backing the best player in the tournament to score in a game France are expected to control is one of the cleaner plays on the slate.

France vs Morocco Score Prediction

France have the depth and the defensive structure to control this and win it in regulation, with Mbappe the most likely source of the goals that settle it. Morocco will make them work and carry a threat through Ounahi, but France should have enough to win without needing extra time.

Score Prediction: France 2-0 Morocco

France vs Morocco Betting Picks

Bet Odds Confidence France to win to nil +150 Best bet Under 2.5 goals -114 Strong lean France to win in 90 minutes -175 Lean Kylian Mbappe anytime scorer +100 Value scorer

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