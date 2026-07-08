France vs Morocco Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Quarterfinal

They met in the 2022 World Cup semifinal, France won 2-0, and Morocco went home having already done something no African nation had done before. Four years later, they are doing it again and this time the qualification is more complete. Morocco is not here as a romantic story. They are here as a team on a 34-match international unbeaten run, coming off a 3-0 win over Canada that was more comfortable than the scoreline from any neutral's distance suggested, and facing a France side that has scored 14 goals in six matches but needed a 70th-minute VAR penalty to beat Paraguay 1-0 in a game they controlled without ever looking clinical.

Kylian Mbappe has seven goals and leads the Golden Boot race alongside Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland. Azzedine Ounahi scored twice against Canada and is the most in-form player in Morocco's setup. Aurelien Tchouameni missed Saturday's Paraguay game with a thigh injury and will be a late call for Thursday, which matters enormously because the midfield question is the central tactical battle of this match. France with Tchouameni is a different defensive operation from France with Manu Kone. Morocco knows exactly which version it is playing against, and manager Didier Deschamps' answer to that question will shape how he lines up at Gillette Stadium.

This preview covers predicted lineups, injury news, head-to-head history, the tactical matchup and a score prediction for Thursday's quarterfinal clash at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough.

When & Where to Watch (USA)

Thursday, July 9 at 4:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM PT

Venue: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts

US Coverage (English):

TV: FOX

FOX Streaming: FOX Sports app

US Coverage (Spanish):

TV: Telemundo / Universo

Telemundo / Universo Streaming: Peacock

France vs Morocco Lineups & Injury News

Predicted Lineups & Starting XIs

RotoWire Soccer Lineups Widget RotoWire World Cup Lineups Morocco vs France Lineups update automatically. View All Confirmed Predicted Refresh

The predicted starting XIs are listed below and update automatically in the widget above as confirmed lineups drop. Lineups via RotoWire.

Predicted lineups: Manager Deschamps should be able to restore Tchouameni after his thigh injury kept him out of the Paraguay game. Multiple reports put his recovery window at four days, and with five days between the July 4 Paraguay match and Thursday's kickoff, he will be a late call for the game. The rest of France's lineup picks itself: Mike Maignan in goal behind Jules Kounde, Dayot Upamecano, William Saliba and Lucas Digne, Ousmane Dembele, Michael Olise and Bradley Barcola behind Kylian Mbappe. Confirm Tchouameni's availability via RotoWire's injury report and player news before kickoff, since his return is expected but not confirmed.

Morocco's biggest selection call is up front, where Ismael Saibari (hamstring) was forced off with an injury in the 22nd minute against Canada and is a doubt for the game. Soufiane Rahimi, who scored as a substitute against Canada, is the most likely starter in his place. Behind that, coach Mohamed Ouahbi should keep the same shape that has carried Morocco to a second straight World Cup quarterfinal: Bono in goal, a back four of Noussair Mazraoui, Chadi Riad, Issa Diop and Achraf Hakimi, Neil El Aynaoui and Ayyoub Bouaddi in double pivot, with Bilal El Khannouss, Azzedine Ounahi and Brahim Diaz supplying the front man. Confirm Saibari's status via RotoWire's injury report and player news.

France predicted starting XI (4-2-3-1): Mike Maignan (GK); Jules Kounde, Dayot Upamecano, William Saliba, Lucas Digne (DEF); Manu Kone, Adrien Rabiot (DM); Ousmane Dembele, Michael Olise, Bradley Barcola (AM); Kylian Mbappe (FWD).

Morocco predicted starting XI (4-2-3-1): Bono (GK); Noussair Mazraoui, Chadi Riad, Issa Diop, Achraf Hakimi (DEF); Neil El Aynaoui, Ayyoub Bouaddi (DM); Bilal El Khannouss, Azzedine Ounahi, Brahim Diaz (AM); Soufiane Rahimi (FWD).

France Lineup Notes

Tchouameni's return is the headline item. He has been one of France's most important players across the tournament, anchoring the defensive structure in front of a back four that has kept France to no more than one goal conceded per game this tournament. His absence against Paraguay exposed how much the system depends on his reading of the game between the lines, with Kone working hard but offering less of the positional control that manager Deschamps relies on to protect Upamecano and Saliba when France pushes forward. Confirm his availability via RotoWire's injury report before kickoff.

Olise has been the tournament's most prolific creator in terms of assists, and Dembele's movement through the central attacking zone has given France a genuine second threat beyond Mbappe's runs in behind. Desire Doue, who came on for Barcola in the second half against Paraguay and changed the rhythm of the game before Mbappe's penalty, and remains a high-quality impact option from the bench. France's depth from the bench in the attacking third is still the defining advantage over almost any opponent left in the tournament.

Morocco Lineup Notes

Saibari's injury is the most pressing fitness concern heading into Thursday. He came off in the 22nd minute against Canada after pulling his hamstring and was replaced, with Morocco absorbing the disruption and going on to win 3-0, but his absence at the start of a quarterfinal against France would be a different proposition. Rahimi scored from the bench against Canada and carries the most momentum of Morocco's available striker options, but his starting performances this tournament have been less consistent than Saibari's. Confirm the final striker call via RotoWire's injury report and player news before kickoff.

Ounahi has been the most important Moroccan player since the Round of 32, with his two goals against Canada and the consistency of his movement between the lines giving coach Ouahbi a central creative outlet who can function both as a creator and a goal threat. Hakimi's forward runs from right back remain Morocco's most dangerous source of individual threat going forward, and El Khannouss on the left has been sharp in flashes when given space to run at defenders. The 34-match unbeaten run is the number that defines Morocco's collective identity, and they have not simply been grinding results out either.

France vs Morocco Head-to-Head Record

These nations last met at the 2022 World Cup semifinal in Al Bayt, where France won 2-0 through goals from Theo Hernandez and Randal Kolo Muani to reach the final. That Morocco side, coached by Walid Regragui, became the first African team to reach a World Cup semifinal. The 2026 Morocco squad faces France under a different manager in Ouahbi, with a different striker picture and a more established defensive structure, but the same unbeaten mentality that has defined Moroccan football since Qatar. France have not won the World Cup since 2018, losing the 2022 final to Argentina on penalties.

Tactical Analysis & Formations

Manager Deschamps has built France to press high in the first and second third, recover the ball through Tchouameni and Rabiot's interceptions, and then release the front three in transition before the opposing defense can set. Against Morocco, that high press needs to be precise, because coach Ouahbi's double pivot of El Aynaoui and Bouaddi are very good at playing through pressure and finding Ounahi or Hakimi in wide channels. If Morocco can play out from the press and reach Hakimi in one-on-one situations against Digne's side, they create exactly the threat that caused their opponents the most problems in 2022.

Coach Ouahbi's Morocco defends in a compact 4-2-3-1 that sits behind the ball and relies on winning the second ball and launching quickly through Ounahi and Diaz into the gaps behind the opposition's full-backs. Against a France side that pushes Kounde and Digne high, those gaps are real. The tactical key for Morocco is not matching France in possession, which they will not do, but making France pay in transition the way they made the Netherlands and Canada pay, and trusting their own defensive structure to limit Mbappe's opportunities in the box.

France's individual quality and the Mbappe factor make them the favorites, but Morocco in this kind of match, with a functioning defensive shape and a creative midfield running off Ounahi's form, is not a team to dismiss. This is the best Morocco side in history. They are not here to lose again.

France vs Morocco Odds

France are the clear favorites given Mbappe's individual ceiling and the depth across their attacking third, but Morocco's 34-match unbeaten run and the form of Ounahi make this far from a formality. The projection here is a comfortable enough France win, earned rather than gifted. The draw stays live if Ounahi finds his rhythm early, but France's quality should tell after the break. Check current prices before kickoff, as the lines will move with team news.

Sportsbook France Draw Morocco BetMGM -175 +290 +475 DraftKings -170 +285 +500 FanDuel -175 +290 +550 bet365 -175 +280 +550 Kalshi -175 +279 +527

Odds as of July 8 and likely to move. Shop the best lines at RotoWire's soccer betting odds page and claim bonuses using the best sportsbook promos.

Key Matchups

Kylian Mbappe vs Morocco's Center-Back Pairing

Riad and Diop have been the most consistent defensive partnership in this tournament across any team still standing. Mbappe's diagonal runs behind the full-back line are France's primary offensive mechanism, and how Morocco's center-backs manage the space in behind without stepping out and leaving gaps is the central defensive challenge of the match.

Ounahi's movement between the lines and his ability to receive and turn under pressure is Morocco's most dangerous individual attacking quality. Tchouameni and Kone at their best eliminate exactly this kind of shadow striker from the game by stepping to intercept before the ball reaches him. If Tchouameni or Kone are not at their best, Ounahi will find the space he exploited against Canada and the Netherlands and that changes Morocco's threat level considerably.

Set-Piece Takers

For a full breakdown of corner, free kick and penalty takers for all 48 teams, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup Set-Piece Takers guide.

France

Morocco

France vs Morocco Prediction

France's depth in the attacking third and Mbappe's individual ceiling give manager Deschamps the edge, and with Tchouameni expected back the defensive structure should hold firm for long enough to pull clear. Morocco have not lost in 34 matches, are coming off their best performance of the tournament, and know exactly how to hurt France in wide transition areas from four years of analysis. Ounahi is in the form of his life, but France have too much quality across the pitch to be dragged into the kind of grinding extra-time battle that suits coach Ouahbi's side. France should find the goals to win it in regulation.

Score Prediction: France 2-0 Morocco

Upcoming Fixtures

The winner advances to the semifinals and will play against the winner of Spain vs Belgium. The loser is eliminated.

For the full tournament picture, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup group previews.

For more coverage, visit RotoWire's World Cup hub for predicted lineups, fantasy rankings, set pieces, betting picks, odds and daily recaps throughout the tournament.