France vs Paraguay Picks, Tips, Odds & Best Bets: 2026 World Cup Round of 16

Kickoff: Saturday, July 4, 5:00 p.m. ET.

France should not have problems here. Germany carved out chances against Paraguay and could not finish them, and France are a far better finishing team with far more of it: Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele, Michael Olise and Bradley Barcola is a different tier of attack. Paraguay will get their one, two, maybe three moments on the counter, but the question is whether they can take any of them, or even get the opener, against a side this clinical. This projects as a comfortable 3-0, so the card is built around a France margin and Paraguay struggling to score rather than laying the short moneyline.

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France vs Paraguay Odds

Market Odds France win (90 min) -525 Draw (90 min) +650 Paraguay win (90 min) +1800 France -2 (Asian handicap) +150 France -1.5 (Asian handicap) -175 France team total over 2.5 -102 Paraguay under 0.5 team goals (France clean sheet) -175 Over 2.5 goals -160 Kylian Mbappe anytime scorer -160

France vs Paraguay Team News

France project their first-choice attack of Kylian Mbappe leading the line with Ousmane Dembele, Michael Olise and Bradley Barcola behind, the kind of front four that turns half-chances into goals, which is exactly where Germany fell short against this Paraguay side. Marcus Thuram (calf) is a doubt for the game, but with this cast it hardly registers. Paraguay counter with Julio Enciso, Gabriel Avalos and Miguel Almiron, a functional rather than fearsome attack, and both Enciso and Avalos are game-time decisions on the injury feed even though they are projected to start, so their limited threat may be more limited still. The read is France with near-total control and Paraguay reduced to hopeful counters they are not well equipped to finish.

France vs Paraguay Best Bets

France -2 (Asian Handicap) +150

This is the best bet, and it pays plus money to back the projected blowout. At +150, France -2 cashes on any three-goal margin, so a 3-0, 4-1 or 5-2 all land, and it does not get sunk if Paraguay nick a consolation the way a clean-sheet bet would. Germany got looks against this Paraguay block and could not punish them. France will punish them. Laying the -525 moneyline gets nothing, and even the -1.5 handicap sits at -175, so taking the three-goal margin at even money is where the value is on a comfortable France win.

France Team Total Over 2.5 -102

This is the same read from the other side, and it is also plus money. A 3-0 has France scoring three, and an attack with Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele and Michael Olise against a defense that will be camped in its own half for 90 minutes should get there. At -102, France to score three or more is even-money value on exactly the projected performance, and it cashes regardless of whether Paraguay find a late goal.

Paraguay Under 0.5 Team Goals (France Clean Sheet) -175

This is the leg that captures the real question of the match: can Paraguay actually score? Their attack is blunt, both of their projected front men are carrying knocks, and France's defense is not going to hand them much. The -175 is laid, so it is the lower-variance piece rather than the value play, but a Paraguay blank is central to the 3-0 projection, and it pairs cleanly with the France margin.

Kylian Mbappe Anytime Goalscorer -160

If France score the three projected here, Kylian Mbappe is getting one of them. He is the focal point of everything they do in the final third, and at -160 he is the safest scorer on the board in a game France should dominate. It is a cleaner way to get paid on the French attack than reaching for a longer-priced name.

France vs Paraguay Score Prediction

France have the finishing quality Germany lacked against this Paraguay side, and taking the chances Paraguay could not stop the last time out while keeping a limited attack quiet at the other end is the expectation.

Score Prediction: Paraguay 0-3 France

France vs Paraguay Betting Picks

Bet Odds Confidence France -2 (Asian handicap) +150 Best bet France team total over 2.5 -102 Value Paraguay under 0.5 team goals (France clean sheet) -175 Lean Kylian Mbappe anytime scorer -160 Scorer lean

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