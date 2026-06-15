France vs Senegal Picks, Tips, Odds & Best Bets: 2026 World Cup Group I

Kickoff: Tuesday, June 16, 3:00 p.m. ET.

France vs Senegal odds install France as a clear favorite at -209, and that number looks about right, but this is still the most competitive game on Tuesday's board. France have the deeper, more talented squad, so they should win. Senegal carry enough quality to make them sweat and to nick a goal of their own before the night is out. The whole card is built around a 2-1 France win, the result, the goals, and Kylian Mbappe on the scoresheet.

Shop every line on the RotoWire soccer betting page, confirm the XIs with RotoWire's predicted lineups and injury report, and check the 2026 World Cup set-piece takers guide before betting anything tied to dead balls.

France vs Senegal Odds

Market Odds France win -209 Draw +340 Senegal win +650 Over 2.5 goals -105 Under 2.5 goals -110 France over 1.5 team goals -145 Senegal over 0.5 team goals -118 Kylian Mbappe anytime scorer +130

France vs Senegal Team News

France arrive with a frightening forward line led by Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele, and there are no real concerns in their attack heading into the opener. Senegal are the more physical, better-organized side. Their danger runs through Sadio Mane and Nicolas Jackson, while Idrissa Gueye and Kalidou Koulibaly anchor the spine after both shook off minor knocks earlier in the window. Confirm the lineups when they drop, but neither team is expected to go in short of a key piece.

France vs Senegal Best Bets

France to Win -209

France are the better team in almost every area of the pitch, and in a tournament opener they have the individual quality to settle a tight game with one moment of class. Senegal will make this physical and awkward, and a blowout is not the expectation, but talent tends to decide matches like this once they open up. Laying -209 is not cheap, but it is still the bet that best matches how this night is likely to go, with France controlling the decisive moments and Senegal unable to keep pace across the full 90.

Over 2.5 Goals -105

This is where the competitive angle works in favor of the bet. If Senegal are good enough to score, and they are, then France will have to answer, and a France side this potent rarely settles for one. Anything in the 2-1 range gets this home comfortably, and at even money two quality attacks combining for three is a reasonable expectation. The under at -110 asks for a belief that Senegal can frustrate France for 90 minutes, and that is hard to back.

Kylian Mbappe Anytime Goalscorer +130

Mbappe is the focal point of everything France do in the final third, he takes the penalties, and he is the likeliest player on the pitch to conjure a goal from nothing. Plus money on him to score in a game his team is favored to win is the kind of price to take every time on a forward this good. Senegal's defense is sturdy, but Mbappe will find his looks over 90 minutes, and +130 is too generous to leave alone.

Senegal Over 0.5 Team Goals -118

Backing France to win and score does not mean expecting a clean sheet at the other end, and this leg covers the Senegal goal that completes the 2-1 read. Mane and Jackson give Senegal real teeth on the counter, and France have a habit of switching off defensively once they feel in control. At -118 for Senegal to find the net, this stays competitive enough for them to register.

France vs Senegal Score Prediction

France have the better players and should win their opener, but Senegal are organized and dangerous enough to make it a contest and to score along the way. France control the key moments, Mbappe gets on the board, and Senegal grab one of their own in a game that produces goals at both ends.

Score Prediction: France 2-1 Senegal

France vs Senegal Betting Picks

Bet Odds Confidence France to win -209 Best bet Over 2.5 goals -105 Strong lean Kylian Mbappe anytime scorer +130 Value scorer Senegal over 0.5 team goals -118 Lean

Visit RotoWire's World Cup hub for exclusive betting picks and our daily betting articles, including the full Tuesday best bets roundup. Betting apps vary on their lines, so use our odds page to shop the best number at DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM and others. Claim over a thousand dollars in bonuses at the best sports betting sites.