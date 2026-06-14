France vs Senegal clash at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey for their 2026 World Cup Group I opener. Predicted lineups, team news, tactical breakdown and score prediction.

France vs Senegal Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Group I

The last time these two opened a World Cup against each other, Senegal pulled off one of the biggest upsets in the tournament's history. That 2002 result still hangs over this fixture at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, and while France are clear favorites this time, Senegal are not the kind of opponent you want in your opening 2026 World Cup game.

This is the best matchday-one fixture of the entire tournament. France are co-favorites to win the whole thing, but Senegal have genuine quality across the pitch, Sadio Mane, a Champions League-winning goalkeeper, and a midfield that can go toe to toe with anyone. France should win. They are also walking into the one opener with real upset history attached to it.

This preview covers predicted lineups, injury news, head-to-head history, the tactical matchup and a score prediction for Tuesday's Group I opener.

When & Where to Watch (USA)

Tuesday, June 16 at 3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT

Venue: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford (New Jersey)

US Coverage (English):

TV: FOX

FOX Streaming: Tubi (free), FOX Sports app

US Coverage (Spanish):

TV: Telemundo / Universo

Telemundo / Universo Streaming: Peacock

France vs Senegal Lineups & Injury News

Predicted Lineups & Starting XIs

RotoWire Soccer Lineups Widget RotoWire World Cup Lineups Senegal vs France Lineups update automatically. View All Confirmed Predicted Refresh Preview mode. Live lineup feed not yet available — showing projected starters. This widget updates automatically when official lineups drop. Senegal SEN vs France FRA Senegal Predicted Lineup not yet posted Check back closer to kickoff France Predicted Lineup not yet posted Check back closer to kickoff

The predicted starting XIs are listed below and update automatically in the widget above as confirmed lineups drop. Lineups via RotoWire.

France predicted starting XI (4-2-3-1): Mike Maignan (GK); Theo Hernandez, William Saliba, Dayot Upamecano, Jules Kounde (DEF); Adrien Rabiot, Aurelien Tchouameni (DM); Desire Doue, Ousmane Dembele, Michael Olise (AM); Kylian Mbappe (FW).

Senegal predicted starting XI (4-3-3): Edouard Mendy (GK); El Hadji Malick Diouf, Kalidou Koulibaly, Moussa Niakhate, Krepin Diatta (DEF); Lamine Camara, Pape Gueye, Habib Diarra (MID); Sadio Mane, Nicolas Jackson, Iliman Ndiaye (FW).

France Lineup Notes

Jules Kounde is dealing with a muscular issue and is listed on the World Cup injury table, but he is projected to start, so monitor RotoWire's player news closer to kickoff. Otherwise France are at full strength, which is a frightening thought.

Manager Didier Deschamps looks set for a 4-2-3-1 with Mike Maignan in goal behind Theo Hernandez, William Saliba, Dayot Upamecano and Jules Kounde. Adrien Rabiot and Aurelien Tchouameni provide the double-pivot platform that lets the attack go to work, and what an attack it is: Ousmane Dembele centrally with Desire Doue and Michael Olise either side, all feeding Kylian Mbappe. France can rotate that front four into countless combinations, and the sheer pace and quality there is what makes them title favorites.

Senegal Lineup Notes

Kalidou Koulibaly has been managing a quadriceps issue, and per RotoWire's player news he played just eight minutes in a friendly on Tuesday as he eases back. He is projected to start, but it is worth watching. Veteran midfielder Idrissa Gueye is fit but not in the projected XI, with the younger Pape Gueye getting the nod alongside Lamine Camara and Habib Diarra.

Coach Pape Thiaw's side sets up in a 4-3-3 with Edouard Mendy in goal, a back four marshaled by Koulibaly, and a front three built around Sadio Mane. Mane remains the star and the player Senegal lean on in the big moments, with Nicolas Jackson through the middle and Iliman Ndiaye on the right. This is a strong, athletic team that will not be intimidated by France's names. If Senegal can stay compact and hit on the break, they have the quality to make this uncomfortable.

France vs Senegal Head-to-Head Record

The history here is short but unforgettable: Senegal beat France 1-0 in the opening match of the 2002 World Cup, with Papa Bouba Diop scoring one of the most famous goals in the tournament's history against the reigning champions. That remains the only competitive meeting between the nations, which means Senegal have literally never lost to France. It is a small sample, but it is the kind of psychological footnote that makes an opener like this even more interesting.

Tactical Analysis & Formations

France's plan is simple in concept and terrifying in execution: control midfield through Rabiot and Tchouameni, then let Mbappe, Dembele, Doue and Olise tear at Senegal in transition and in the half-spaces. France are at their most dangerous in the seconds after they win the ball, when their forwards' pace turns a settled defense into a scramble. Senegal's back line will spend the night trying not to get caught in those moments.

Senegal's route to a result is the one that has troubled France before: stay organized, keep the game compact, and use their own athleticism to break quickly through Mane and Jackson. Coach Pape Thiaw's side has the physical tools to match France runner for runner, which is rare, and a goalkeeper in Mendy capable of keeping them in it. The danger for Senegal is that if they get stretched, France have too many weapons to keep contained for 90 minutes.

France are clear favorites because the attacking depth is simply on another level, and manager Didier Deschamps' teams rarely lose openers. But Senegal are good enough, and motivated enough by the history, to make France earn it rather than cruise.

France vs Senegal Odds

France are strong favorites, as you would expect from a tournament co-favorite, but Senegal's price reflects a team the market respects far more than a typical underdog. The draw is fairly short for a game Senegal will be happy to keep tight.

Sportsbook France Draw Senegal BetMGM -220 +333 +600 DraftKings -210 +340 +600 FanDuel -220 +340 +600 bet365 -209 +333 +600 Kalshi -218 +330 +622

Total goals are set at 2.5, priced close to a coin flip, with the over around -105 and the under around -110 at the best available numbers.

Odds as of June 12 and likely to move. Shop the best lines at RotoWire's soccer betting odds page and claim bonuses using the best sportsbook promos.

Key Matchups

Kylian Mbappe vs Senegal's Back Line

Mbappe against Koulibaly and a Senegal defense that may not be fully sharp is the matchup that could decide the game early. Mbappe's pace in behind is the single hardest thing to defend in world football, and if Koulibaly is short of full fitness, Senegal's margin for error against those runs shrinks. How deep Senegal choose to defend, and whether they can resist the temptation to step up, will go a long way toward keeping Mbappe in front of them.

Sadio Mane vs France's Full-Backs

On the other end, Senegal's best hope runs through Mane finding joy against France's attacking full-backs. When Kounde and Theo Hernandez push forward, they leave space, and Mane still has the quality to punish it on the counter. If Senegal can get him isolated in transition, they have their chances. France's ability to defend those moments without sacrificing their own attack is the balance manager Deschamps has to strike.

Set-Piece Takers

For a full breakdown of corner, free kick and penalty takers for all 48 teams, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup Set-Piece Takers guide.

France

Senegal

France vs Senegal Prediction

France are the better team with the deeper, more dangerous attack, and that should tell over 90 minutes. But Senegal are organized, athletic and carry just enough quality and history to make this a real contest rather than a procession. France find a way through, probably late, but Senegal land a blow of their own. A narrow France win is the call.

Score Prediction: France 2-1 Senegal

Upcoming Fixtures

France: June 22 vs Iraq, Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia)

Senegal: June 22 vs Norway, MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford)

For the full Group I tactical breakdown and odds, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup group previews.

For more coverage, visit RotoWire's World Cup hub for predicted lineups, fantasy rankings, set pieces, betting picks, odds and daily recaps throughout the tournament.