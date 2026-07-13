Our France vs Spain picks, odds and best bets for the 2026 World Cup semifinal. We lean Spain to win the midfield battle in a 2-1 that could go to extra time.

France vs Spain Picks, Tips, Odds & Best Bets: 2026 World Cup Semifinal

Kickoff: Tuesday, July 14, 3:00 p.m. ET.

This one comes down to the midfield, and that is why I lean Spain. Rodri and Pedri dictating tempo against a France double pivot that may be missing a fully fit Aurelien Tchouameni is the battle that decides the tie, and it tilts Spain's way. France will always threaten on the counter through Kylian Mbappe, so I am not banking on a clean sheet, but I make it a 2-1 Spain win that could easily need extra time the way so many of these games have. The market has France as the slight favorite, which makes sense since they have the better attack behind the trio of Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele and Michael Olise.

Shop every line on the RotoWire soccer betting page, confirm the XIs with RotoWire's predicted lineups and injury report, and check the 2026 World Cup set-piece takers guide before you bet.

France vs Spain Odds

Market Odds France win (90 min) +141 Draw (90 min) +230 Spain win (90 min) +230 Spain to advance (incl. extra time) +141 France to advance (incl. extra time) -144 Spain team total over 1.5 +180 Over 2.5 goals -105 Mikel Oyarzabal anytime scorer +200 Lamine Yamal anytime scorer +275 Kylian Mbappe anytime scorer +110

France vs Spain Team News

Spain project their strongest hand in a 4-3-3: Rodri and Pedri behind Dani Olmo in midfield, Lamine Yamal and Alex Baena wide, and Mikel Oyarzabal through the middle. No Spain starter is flagged on RotoWire's injury feed after Nico Williams returned off the bench last game.

France counter with Kylian Mbappe leading a front line of Ousmane Dembele, Michael Olise and Desire Doue, screened by the Aurelien Tchouameni and Adrien Rabiot double pivot, and Tchouameni is the key watch: he is a game-time decision with a thigh issue. If he doesn't start like the last two games, Manu Kone will be in the XI next to Rabiot.

France vs Spain Best Bets

Spain to Advance (Includes Extra Time) +141

This is where I want my main position. I have Spain winning the tie, but a real chance it goes past 90 minutes, and the to-advance market covers extra time and penalties, so I am not sweating a late France equalizer the way I would on a straight regulation bet. I like the odds at +141 on the side I think runs the game, in a match the books have priced with France as the favorite. If you would rather bet the 90-minute result, Spain at +230 to win it. I would rather bank the safer route to the same outcome.

Spain Team Total Over 1.5 +180

A 2-1 means Spain score twice, and a team that should have more of the ball and carve out the better looks is well placed to get there. What sells it is the price. Getting +180 on Spain reaching two goals is generous for a scoreline I actually expect, and it does not care whether France pull one or two back at the other end.

Over 2.5 Goals -105

Neither of these sides is getting shut out. Spain have the edge in midfield and in the Yamal vs Lucas Digne matchup, and France carry too much on the break through Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele to be kept quiet, so a clean sheet either way is the long shot. It's close to even money on an open game producing a third goal is fine by me, and it stacks cleanly on top of Spain scoring twice.

Mikel Oyarzabal Anytime Goalscorer +200

If Spain get the two I am projecting, Mikel Oyarzabal is the man in the middle of it, and +200 on the focal point of their attack is worth a swing. Want a longer dart from the same front line? Lamine Yamal sits at +275. And if you fancy France landing the counter I have them getting, Kylian Mbappe at +110 is the obvious name.

France vs Spain Score Prediction

Spain's control through Rodri and Pedri is the biggest factor on the pitch, and it only grows if Aurelien Tchouameni is not right for France. I expect Spain to edge the game with Kylian Mbappe getting France on the board, in a tie that could need extra time to settle.

Score Prediction: France 1-2 Spain

France vs Spain Betting Picks

Bet Odds Confidence Spain to advance (incl. extra time) +141 Best bet Spain team total over 1.5 +180 Value Over 2.5 goals -105 Lean Mikel Oyarzabal anytime scorer +200 Value scorer

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