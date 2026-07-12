Mbappe vs Yamal in the World Cup semifinal. Our France vs Spain preview has predicted XIs, team news, odds and a score prediction for Tuesday in Dallas.

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France vs Spain Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Semifinal

The two best teams left in the tournament meet in the semifinal, and it is a genuine heavyweight tie: France's pace and finishing against Spain's control and rhythm. Both arrived as pre-tournament favorites and both have looked the part, so this has the feel of a final a round early.

The story on the pitch is the midfield where Spain have their main advantage led by Rodri, while France's Aurelien Tchouameni remains a question after missing the last two games. France are built to sit a little deeper and punish teams in transition, but that plan leans on their double pivot holding firm against a Spain side that wants to pass you into submission. If Tchouameni is anything less than fully fit, that'll lead to another start for Manu Kone, who has done well in prior games against lesser competition.

This preview covers predicted lineups, injury news, head-to-head history, the tactical matchup and a score prediction for Tuesday's World Cup semifinal in Dallas.

When & Where to Watch (USA)

Tuesday, July 14 at 3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT

Venue: Dallas Stadium (AT&T Stadium), Arlington

US Coverage (English):

TV: FOX

FOX Streaming: FOX Sports app

US Coverage (Spanish):

TV: Telemundo / Universo

Telemundo / Universo Streaming: Peacock

France vs Spain Lineups & Injury News

Predicted Lineups & Starting XIs

RotoWire Soccer Lineups Widget RotoWire World Cup Lineups Spain vs France Lineups update automatically. View All Confirmed Predicted Refresh

The predicted starting XIs are listed below and update automatically in the widget above as confirmed lineups drop. Lineups via RotoWire.

Predicted lineups: France are projected in their familiar 4-2-3-1 under Didier Deschamps, with Kylian Mbappe leading the line, Ousmane Dembele, Michael Olise and Desire Doue behind him, and Aurelien Tchouameni alongside Adrien Rabiot in the pivot. The one real watch is Tchouameni, listed as a game-time decision with a thigh issue and a return date that lands on match day, and Marcus Thuram (calf) is also a game-time decision but is not in the projected XI. Spain set up in a 4-3-3 under Luis de la Fuente, with Rodri and Pedri anchoring behind Dani Olmo and a front line of Lamine Yamal, Mikel Oyarzabal and Alex Baena. No Spain starter is flagged on the injury feed after Nico Williams returned and played off the bench against Belgium.

France predicted starting XI (4-2-3-1): Mike Maignan (GK); Jules Kounde, William Saliba, Dayot Upamecano, Lucas Digne (DEF); Adrien Rabiot, Aurelien Tchouameni (DM); Ousmane Dembele, Michael Olise, Desire Doue (AM); Kylian Mbappe (FWD).

Spain predicted starting XI (4-3-3): Unai Simon (GK); Pedro Porro, Pau Cubarsi, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella (DEF); Rodri, Pedri, Dani Olmo (MID); Lamine Yamal, Mikel Oyarzabal, Alex Baena (FWD).

France Lineup Notes

The headline is Aurelien Tchouameni, listed as a game-time decision with a thigh issue on the World Cup injury table and a return date that falls on match day, though he is in the projected XI. He is France's defensive-midfield anchor, so his fitness matters enormously in this specific matchup despite Kone playing well in relief. Marcus Thuram is also a game-time decision with a calf issue but is not projected to start. Kylian Mbappe leads the attack, with Ousmane Dembele and Michael Olise providing the creativity. Check RotoWire's player news for the confirmed lineup.

Didier Deschamps has France set up to live with less of the ball and hurt teams the instant they win it, springing Mbappe, Dembele and Olise into space. The whole plan hinges on the Tchouameni and Adrien Rabiot screen holding, which is exactly why Tchouameni's status is the tactical pivot of the tie. If he cannot go or is limited, France lose their best ball-winner at the worst possible time.

Spain Lineup Notes

Spain come in with a clean bill of health, no starter flagged on the injury feed, and look set to field their strongest hand. Rodri sets the tempo from the base, Pedri floats between the lines, and Lamine Yamal provides the width and the moments, with Mikel Oyarzabal leading the line and Alex Baena rotating in off the left. Check RotoWire's player news for the confirmed lineup.

Luis de la Fuente's side is built to control games through the middle and pull an opponent's block around until a gap appears. If Spain get on top in the middle third, they can suffocate the match and dictate its rhythm, which is the version of this game they badly want.

France vs Spain Head-to-Head Record

These two have made a habit of meeting at the business end of tournaments, and the recent history is split. Spain knocked France out at the semifinal stage of Euro 2024, winning 2-1 after Lamine Yamal announced himself with a goal for the ages. Before that, France edged Spain 2-1 in the 2021 Nations League final. The pattern is familiar: tight, high-quality, and decided by a single goal. There is rarely much between them.

Tactical Analysis & Formations

This is a classic contrast of styles. Spain want the ball and want to use it to drag France's block around until it cracks. Rodri sets the tempo, Pedri floats between the lines, Dani Olmo gives them a runner in behind, and Lamine Yamal stretches the width while Alex Baena and Mikel Oyarzabal rotate around him. If Spain win the middle third, they can choke the life out of the game.

France are built to live with less of the ball and punish you the moment they win it. The Aurelien Tchouameni and Adrien Rabiot double pivot exists to protect the back four and spring Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele and Michael Olise into transition, where they are as dangerous as anyone left in the draw. The whole French plan leans on that screen holding, which is why Tchouameni's fitness is the hinge. If he is limited, France lose their best ball-winner exactly when they need to slow Spain's midfield down.

That is the crux: Spain's control against France's ability to punish them on the break. Win the middle and Spain likely win the game. Give France room to run and this turns in a hurry.

France vs Spain Odds

The market sees this as close to a coin flip, with France a slight favorite and the draw priced right alongside Spain, which tells you how tight the sportsbooks read it. Check current prices before kickoff, as the lines will move with team news.

Sportsbook France Draw Spain BetMGM +125 +220 +220 DraftKings +135 +220 +220 FanDuel +135 +220 +220 bet365 +130 +225 +225 Kalshi +124 +217 +217

Odds via OddsJam (BetMGM, DraftKings, FanDuel, bet365, Kalshi) and likely to move. Shop the best lines at RotoWire's soccer betting odds page and claim bonuses using the best sportsbook promos.

Key Matchups

Spain's Midfield vs France's Double Pivot

Rodri and Pedri against Aurelien Tchouameni and Adrien Rabiot is the game within the game. If Spain's pair dictate the tempo, France get pinned back; if Tchouameni is fit and the French screen holds, they can break Spain's rhythm and counter. This zone probably decides the tie.

Spain's right-sided threat against France's left back is where much of the danger will come from. Lamine Yamal drifting inside onto his left foot is a matchup Lucas Digne and France have to manage for the full 90 and beyond.

Kylian Mbappe vs the Spain Center-Backs

In behind is where France are lethal. Pau Cubarsi and Aymeric Laporte holding a high line against Kylian Mbappe's runs is the moment-to-moment battle that could settle this on the counter, and unlike some, Mbappe tends to finish the one chance he gets.

Set-Piece Takers

For a full breakdown of corner, free kick and penalty takers for all 48 teams, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup Set-Piece Takers guide.

France

Spain

France vs Spain Prediction

I lean Spain, and it comes down to the midfield. Rodri and Pedri controlling the tempo is the single biggest factor on the pitch, and if Aurelien Tchouameni is anything less than fully fit, France's ability to slow that down falls away. France will get their moments in transition and I expect Kylian Mbappe to find one, but I think Spain's control tells over 90-plus minutes. This has the feel of another one-goal tie between these two, the kind that could need extra time to settle.

Score Prediction: France 1-2 Spain

Upcoming Fixtures

The winner advances to the 2026 World Cup final on Sunday, July 19, where they will meet the winner of the other semifinal, Argentina vs England, played Wednesday, July 15.

For the full tournament picture, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup group previews.

For more coverage, visit RotoWire's World Cup hub for predicted lineups, fantasy rankings, set pieces, betting picks, odds and daily recaps throughout the tournament.