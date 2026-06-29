France vs Sweden Picks, Tips, Odds & Best Bets: 2026 World Cup Round of 32

Kickoff: Tuesday, June 30, 5:00 p.m. ET.

France are heavy favorites at -375, and this looks like it turns into a goals game. Sweden carry a genuine strike pairing in Viktor Gyokeres and Alexander Isak, so they will score, but their defense has been the problem all tournament and it is exactly the kind of back line a France attack at full tilt tears apart. This projects as a 4-1 France win: the Swedes get one, but France's front line does too much damage at the other end. The card is built around goals and the French margin rather than laying the short price.

Shop every line on the RotoWire soccer betting page, confirm the XIs with RotoWire's predicted lineups and injury report, and check the 2026 World Cup set-piece takers guide before you bet.

France vs Sweden Odds

Market Odds France win (90 min) -375 Draw (90 min) +550 Sweden win (90 min) +1050 Over 3.5 goals +136 Over 3 goals -125 France -1.5 -140 Kylian Mbappe anytime scorer -140 Both teams to score -105

France vs Sweden Team News

France project a first-choice, frightening attack, with Kylian Mbappe leading the line and Ousmane Dembele, Bradley Barcola and Michael Olise around him, the kind of front line that turns one defensive lapse into three. Sweden have the firepower to score through Viktor Gyokeres and Alexander Isak, with Anthony Elanga stretching the game, but the back line behind them has been overrun repeatedly and has no obvious answer for French pace in transition. Expect Sweden to land a punch and France to land several. William Saliba was rested in the last game and is expecte to start this one while Marcus Thuram (calf) is dealing with an issue and will likely not be an option for the clash. Isak Hien is ruled out for the competition on the Swede side and otherwise coach Graham Potter has a fully healthy squad to face Les Bleus.

France vs Sweden Best Bets

Over 3.5 Goals +136

This is the best bet, and it pays plus money on the most trusted read on this card. France have too much quality for a shaky Sweden defense, and Sweden have the strikers to score even in a loss, which is the recipe for a high total. This projects as a 4-1, which clears this number comfortably, and at +136 over 3.5 is plus money on a game both ends should produce in. Two good attacks and one bad defense is how five goals happen.

Over 3 Goals -125

For the safer version of the same read, over three goals at -125 gives a cushion: a 4-1, a 3-1 or a 3-2 all cash, and even a 4-0 gets there. It is the lower-variance way to back the goals without needing the full five, and it pairs naturally with the over 3.5.

Kylian Mbappe Anytime Scorer -140

Kylian Mbappe is the most reliable piece on this card. He leads a France attack that should dominate the ball against a Sweden defense picked apart all tournament, and his pace and movement make him the obvious source of goals if France win comfortably, as expected. The price is short, but in a projected blowout it is hard to see a scoreline where he is not involved.

France vs Sweden Score Prediction

France have the attack to punish a poor Sweden defense, and Sweden have enough up top to grab one, so a comfortable French win in a game with goals at both ends is the expectation.

Score Prediction: France 3-1 Sweden

France vs Sweden Betting Picks

Bet Odds Confidence Over 3.5 goals +136 Best bet Over 3 goals -125 Strong lean Kylian Mbappe anytime scorer -140 Value scorer

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