France vs Sweden Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Round of 32

France are among the favorites to win the whole thing, and they draw a Sweden side that snuck into the knockouts as one of the best third-placed teams. On paper it is a mismatch. France have arguably the deepest attack in the tournament, and they topped Group I with a 4-1 dismantling of Norway that underlined the firepower.

Sweden's route to anything here runs through their strikers. Viktor Gyokeres and Alexander Isak are a Premier League-caliber pair who can hurt anyone, but the platform behind them has been shaky, and their defense, already missing Isak Hien, is exactly where France can do damage. The question is not really whether France are better. It is whether Sweden can turn this into the kind of open game where their forwards get enough chances.

This preview covers predicted lineups, injury news, head-to-head history, the tactical matchup and a score prediction for Tuesday's Round of 32 clash near New York.

When & Where to Watch (USA)

Tuesday, June 30 at 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT

Venue: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

US Coverage (English):

TV: FOX

FOX Streaming: Tubi (free), FOX Sports app

US Coverage (Spanish):

TV: Telemundo / Universo

Telemundo / Universo Streaming: Peacock

France vs Sweden Lineups & Injury News

Predicted Lineups & Starting XIs

RotoWire Soccer Lineups Widget RotoWire World Cup Lineups Sweden vs France Lineups update automatically. View All Confirmed Predicted Refresh

The predicted starting XIs are listed below and update automatically in the widget above as confirmed lineups drop. Lineups via RotoWire.

Predicted lineups: France are projected in a 4-2-3-1 under manager Didier Deschamps, with Kylian Mbappe leading the line, Ousmane Dembele, Michael Olise and Desire Doue behind him, and Manu Kone alongside Aurelien Tchouameni in midfield. William Saliba is listed as questionable, tagged for rest, but is in the projected XI. Marcus Thuram is dealing with a calf issue and unlikely to make the squad, so monitor their status. Sweden set up with a back three under coach Graham Potter, pairing Viktor Gyokeres and Alexander Isak up top with Anthony Elanga, though they are without Isak Hien and have Victor Lindelof listed as questionable while projected to start.

France predicted starting XI (4-2-3-1): Mike Maignan (GK); Jules Kounde, William Saliba, Dayot Upamecano, Lucas Digne (DEF); Manu Kone, Aurelien Tchouameni (DM); Ousmane Dembele, Michael Olise, Desire Doue (AM); Kylian Mbappe (FWD).

Sweden predicted starting XI (3-4-3): Kristoffer Nordfeldt (GK); Gabriel Gudmundsson, Gustaf Lagerbielke, Victor Lindelof (DEF); Alexander Bernhardsson, Yasin Ayari, Jesper Karlstrom, Elliot Stroud (MID); Anthony Elanga, Viktor Gyokeres, Alexander Isak (FWD).

France Lineup Notes

William Saliba and Marcus Thuram are listed as questionable on the World Cup injury table, the first one tagged for rest, but is in the projected XI alongside Dayot Upamecano and the second one unlikely for this clash due to a calf issue, so monitor them closer to kickoff. France are otherwise loaded, with Kylian Mbappe scoring at a remarkable clip, Ousmane Dembele and Michael Olise providing the creativity, and Desire Doue in form after his goal against Norway. Check RotoWire's player news for the confirmed lineup.

Manager Didier Deschamps can rotate without losing much, and France look most dangerous when the game opens into a track meet, where Kylian Mbappe and the runners thrive. They have at times been quieter in slow, settled play, which is the one sliver of hope for an opponent.

Sweden Lineup Notes

Sweden are without Isak Hien, who is ruled out, and list Victor Lindelof as questionable though projected to start, which thins an already shaky defense. The strength is up front, where Viktor Gyokeres and Alexander Isak form a genuine top-level strike pair, with Anthony Elanga's pace alongside them. Check RotoWire's player news for the confirmed lineup.

Coach Graham Potter, in charge since late 2025, will likely set Sweden in a deep block and try to stay compact, then lean on their strikers in transition. The risk is that pressing or chasing the game against France leaves space, and France are lethal in exactly those moments.

France vs Sweden Head-to-Head Record

These teams know each other well. They have met seven times since 2005, with France winning four, Sweden two and one draw. Sweden have shown they can beat France, including in World Cup qualifying, so this is not a matchup France will take lightly despite being clear favorites. Recent meetings have generally favored France, but the history is a useful reminder that Sweden can spring a result.

Tactical Analysis & Formations

France will dominate the ball and attack the spaces Sweden leave. With Kylian Mbappe stretching the back line, Ousmane Dembele and Michael Olise combining and the full-backs joining, they create overloads all over the pitch. The double pivot of Manu Kone and Aurelien Tchouameni guards against counters. If there is a knock on France, it is a slow first half, but the quality eventually tells.

Sweden's plan has to be discipline first. Stay compact, deny France the spaces in behind, and hope Viktor Gyokeres and Alexander Isak can make the few chances count. The problem is that the defense has looked vulnerable, they are missing Isak Hien, and their shot volume late in lost games has flattered them. Against this France, mistakes get punished.

There is not much reason to overthink this one. France are better in every area except maybe the two center forwards, and even there it is close. Sweden can score, which is why a clean sheet is not a lock, but France should have far too much. The pattern worth noting is that France can start slow before pulling away.

France vs Sweden Odds

France are strong favorites, as you would expect, and the questions are about the margin and whether Sweden's strikers can find a goal rather than the result itself. Check current prices before kickoff, as the lines will move with team news.

Sportsbook France Draw Sweden BetMGM -375 +475 +900 DraftKings -370 +550 +950 FanDuel -400 +500 +1000 bet365 -371 +500 +1000 Kalshi -404 +488 +1070

Odds as of June 29 and likely to move. Shop the best lines at RotoWire's soccer betting odds page and claim bonuses using the best sportsbook promos.

Key Matchups

Sweden's Strikers vs the France Center-Backs

The one matchup that gives Sweden a chance is Viktor Gyokeres and Alexander Isak against William Saliba and Dayot Upamecano. It is a terrific test, two in-form strikers against arguably the best young center-back pairing in the tournament. If Saliba is rested or limited, that battle tilts, which is why his status matters.

Kylian Mbappe vs Sweden's Back Three

France's quickest route to control is Kylian Mbappe running at a Sweden defense that has looked shaky and is missing Isak Hien. If Sweden push up to support their strikers, the space in behind is exactly where Mbappe does his damage. Keep him quiet for 90 minutes and Sweden stay alive, but that is easier said than done.

Set-Piece Takers

For a full breakdown of corner, free kick and penalty takers for all 48 teams, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup Set-Piece Takers guide.

France

Sweden

France vs Sweden Prediction

Sweden have the strikers to make this interesting, and a France clean sheet is not a safe assumption with Viktor Gyokeres and Alexander Isak about. But France are a class above across the rest of the pitch, and they tend to wear teams down before pulling clear. A France win with a Sweden goal in it is the expectation.

Score Prediction: France 3-1 Sweden

Upcoming Fixtures

The winner advances to the Round of 16 to face the winner of another Round of 32 tie in the same half of the bracket. The loser is eliminated.

For the full tournament picture, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup group previews.

For more coverage, visit RotoWire's World Cup hub for predicted lineups, fantasy rankings, set pieces, betting picks, odds and daily recaps throughout the tournament.