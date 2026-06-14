Germany vs Curacao, Netherlands vs Japan, Ivory Coast vs Ecuador, Sweden vs Tunisia: Results, Scores & Recap | 2026 World Cup June 14

Sunday delivered the most action-packed day of the 2026 World Cup so far. Germany announced themselves with a seven-goal statement. Sweden produced a stunning second-half performance to rout Tunisia 5-1. The Netherlands and Japan served up a thrilling 2-2 draw. And Ivory Coast found a 90th-minute winner to edge Ecuador in the tightest game of the day. Four matches, 14 goals, and a Group E and Group F picture already taking clear shape.

Germany vs Curacao: 7-1 | Germany Net Seven, Comenencia Nets First Curacao World Cup Goal

The first match of Sunday went exactly as many predicted, as Germany thrashed Curacao 7-1 in a statement Group E performance. It started early, with Florian Wirtz finding Felix Nmecha for the opening goal after just six minutes. Germany were briefly rattled when Livano Comenencia ripped a strike into the net to give Curacao their first-ever World Cup goal, but the response was immediate and emphatic. Nico Schlotterbeck headed home from a Nathaniel Brown corner in the 38th minute, before Kai Havertz converted from the penalty spot before the break.

The second half was one-way traffic. Jamal Musiala struck just after halftime from a Joshua Kimmich assist, and the final three goals arrived at 10-minute intervals through the 68th, 78th and 88th minutes. Deniz Undav, introduced from the bench, contributed to all three, an assist for Brown's goal, a further assist for his own goal from Kimmich, before Havertz completed his brace with Undav again the provider.

Key Stats

Player of the match

Nathaniel Brown. The young left-back had an extraordinary impact on Germany's historic night, finishing with a goal and an assist in a performance that showcased exactly why he is one of the most exciting young defenders in the tournament. His driving run and cross set up Schlotterbeck's header for the second goal, before he got on the scoresheet himself with a nice volley in the 68th minute from an Undav assist. Brown covered every blade of grass and was Germany's most dynamic outlet down the left throughout.

What It Means

Germany showed one moment of vulnerability before turning this into an exhibition. Seven goals against any opposition is a statement, and coach Julian Nagelsmann's side now head into their matches against Ecuador and Ivory Coast with maximum points and maximum confidence. For Curacao, their history-making goal will be treasured, but the gap between them and the rest of Group E was stark. Those next two matches will be even harder.

Netherlands vs Japan: 2-2 | Kamada Header Denies Dutch in Group F Thriller

Japan and the Netherlands served up the match of the day in a fiercely contested Group F draw. Despite the Dutch holding 60 percent possession, both teams recorded 10 shots and 10 chances created each, with just 1.37 combined xG, clinical finishing and a slice of fortune decided the outcome.

Ryan Gravenberch opened the scoring with a pinpoint cross for Virgil van Dijk to head home. Japan levelled six minutes later in the 57th minute when Keito Nakamura curled a finish into the corner from a Takefusa Kubo assist, before Kubo was forced off injured (knee). The Dutch responded immediately, with Gravenberch earning his second assist as Crysencio Summerville finessed a shot into the net. Japan refused to be beaten, though, and Koki Ogawa flicked a cross onto the head of Daichi Kamada for a game-ending equalizer.

Key Stats

Player of the match

Ryan Gravenberch. The Liverpool midfielder was the best player on the pitch, finishing with two assists and complete control of the Dutch midfield. His 22 completed passes and two successful dribbles underlined how central he is to this Netherlands team, and this will not be his last major contribution of the tournament.

What It Means

The Netherlands controlled large portions of the match but were punished twice for defensive lapses, something to address before Sweden arrive. Japan were fortunate to get their goals against the run of play but showed exactly the resilience that makes them dangerous. The possible loss of Takefusa Kubo (knee) is a major concern and one to monitor closely before their next fixture.

Ivory Coast vs Ecuador: 1-0 | Diallo 90th-Minute Winner Earns Ivory Coast Three Points

The tightest game of the day produced the latest drama, as Ivory Coast edged Ecuador 1-0 with an Amad Diallo goal in the 90th minute. Neither side was able to break the deadlock despite creating chances throughout the game, with Ecuador recording 16 touches in the opposing box, 12 shots and 1.01 xG, while Ivory Coast registered 39 box touches, 15 shots and 1.52 xG. Possession was almost even, with Ecuador holding 52 percent. Then, with time almost up, Wilfried Singo found Diallo in the box and the Manchester United winger did the rest.

Key Stats

Ivory Coast 1, Ecuador 0 Goals 90' Ivory Coast: Amad Diallo (assist: Wilfried Singo) Cards 28' YC Ivory Coast: Seko Fofana

Seko Fofana 38' YC Ivory Coast: Franck Kessie

Franck Kessie 40' YC Ivory Coast: Guela Doue

Guela Doue 73' YC Ecuador:Jackson Porozo Team Stats Stat Ivory Coast Ecuador Possession 48% 52% Goals 1 0 Shots 15 12 Shots on Target 4 1 Corners 3 5

Player of the match

Yan Diomande. The youngster did not score or assist but was the driving force behind everything Ivory Coast created. He registered two shots, 12 touches in the opposing box to lead all players, 41 completed passes, five chances created and four completed dribbles. It is already clear that Diomande will be central to Ivory Coast's push for the knockout rounds.

What It Means

Ivory Coast showed the resilience and attacking quality that could take them deep in this tournament. A late winner, even without Diomande finding the net himself, is exactly the kind of result that builds momentum. Ecuador were the better side for stretches but could not find the finish, and they now face a must-win situation against Curacao with Germany still to come. Their clinical issues could cost them.

Sweden vs Tunisia: 5-1 | Ayari Brace and Gyokeres Power Sweden to Group F Statement

Sweden opened their 2026 World Cup campaign with a stunning 5-1 win over Tunisia as two superb Yasin Ayari long-rangers sandwiched goals from Alexander Isak, Viktor Gyokeres and Mattias Svanberg. Few sides could have predicted the margin after a competitive first half, but manager Graham Potter's team produced a second-half display of the highest quality.

Ayari opened the scoring in the seventh minute with a stunning long-range effort, notably muting his celebration out of respect for Tunisia, the country of his father. Isak doubled the lead in the 30th minute after being released by Gyokeres on a swift counterattack, before Omar Rekik pulled one back for Tunisia in the 43th minute, finishing from a Hannibal assist to trim the deficit to 2-1 at the break.

The second half was all Sweden. Gyokeres restored the two-goal cushion in the 59th minute from an Isak assist, before a double substitution changed the game further. Mattias Svanberg entered the field in the 84th minute and scored within 13 seconds of his introduction with his first touch, the fastest ever goal scored by a substitute in World Cup history. Ayari then completed his brace in stoppage time, blasting home from the edge of the box to seal a 5-1 result.

Key Stats

Player of the match

Alexander Isak. The Liverpool striker was the fulcrum of everything Sweden did on the night, finishing with a goal and two assists in a performance that underlined why he is one of the most complete forwards at this tournament. His movement created the space for Ayari's opener, his individual finish made it 2-0, and his perfectly weighted pass released Gyokeres for the third. Isak was involved in three of Sweden's five goals and was a constant problem for Tunisia's defense from the first minute to the last.

What It Means

Sweden arrive at this World Cup with questions about their squad depth and form after a difficult qualifying campaign. This result answers most of them. The Isak-Gyokeres partnership delivered, Ayari provided the moments of magic, and Svanberg wrote his name into World Cup history from the bench. Coach Potter's side now lead Group F and are a genuine contender to advance from it. For Tunisia, this is a heavy defeat to absorb, and their remaining matches against Japan and the Netherlands leave little margin for error.

Group E Standings After Matchday 1

Group E Standings — Matchday 1 Team GP W D L GF GA GD Pts Germany 1 1 0 0 7 1 +6 3 Ivory Coast 1 1 0 0 1 0 +1 3 Ecuador 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0 Curacao 1 0 0 1 1 7 -6 0

Group F Standings After Matchday 1

Group F Standings — Matchday 1 Team GP W D L GF GA GD Pts Sweden 1 1 0 0 5 1 +4 3 Japan 1 0 1 0 2 2 0 1 Netherlands 1 0 1 0 2 2 0 1 Tunisia 1 0 0 1 1 5 -4 0

What Day 1 Means for the Group E Race

Germany have served notice that Group E is theirs to lose. Seven goals in a single game sets the tone, and the race for second place is already taking shape after Ivory Coast edged Ecuador 1-0. That result leaves Ecuador in a difficult position, they need a result against Curacao on matchday 2 while Ivory Coast face Germany. Curacao, meanwhile, need a dramatic turnaround to feature in the qualification conversation. Germany aside, nothing is decided yet, but Ecuador cannot afford another slip.

For the full Group E tactical breakdown, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup Group E Preview.

What Day 1 Means for the Group F Race

Sweden sit top of Group F after matchday 1, with the Netherlands and Japan sharing a point apiece and Tunisia rooted to the bottom. The 2-2 draw between the Dutch and Japan means both sides must win their next fixtures to stay in control of their own destiny. Sweden, meanwhile, can consolidate their position against Japan, while the Netherlands face a must-win against Tunisia. The group is more open than the Sweden result suggests, and the Kubo injury could reshape the entire picture.

For the full Group F tactical breakdown, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup Group F Preview.

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