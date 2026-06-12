Germany take on Curacao in Houston. Predicted lineups, team news, tactical analysis and a score prediction for the Group E match on June 14.

Germany vs Curacao Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Group E

Curacao at a World Cup is the best story of the group stage, and it is not close. An island of roughly 150,000 people, managed by 78-year-old Dick Advocaat, walking out against Germany in Houston. Whatever happens on the scoreboard, that is worth saying out loud first.

Now the football. Germany are overwhelming favorites and should win comfortably, but Julian Nagelsmann is using this opener to look at a few things, and the predicted XI has some experimental edges to it. Curacao, for their part, are not a collection of amateurs. This is a squad full of Eredivisie and Championship pros who know exactly how to sit in a low block. The question is whether they can do it for 90 minutes against this attack.

This preview covers predicted lineups, injury news, head-to-head history, the tactical matchup and a score prediction for Sunday's Group E opener.

When & Where to Watch (USA)

Sunday, June 14 at 1:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. CT / 10:00 a.m. PT

Venue: NRG Stadium, Houston

US Coverage (English):

TV: FOX

FOX Streaming: Tubi (free), FOX Sports app

US Coverage (Spanish):

TV: Telemundo / Universo

Telemundo / Universo Streaming: Peacock

Germany vs Curacao Lineups & Injury News

Predicted Lineups & Starting XIs

RotoWire Soccer Lineups Widget RotoWire World Cup Lineups Curacao vs Germany Lineups update automatically. View All Confirmed Predicted Refresh Preview mode. Live lineup feed not yet available — showing projected starters. This widget updates automatically when official lineups drop. Curacao CUW vs Germany GER Curacao Predicted Lineup not yet posted Check back closer to kickoff Germany Predicted Lineup not yet posted Check back closer to kickoff

The predicted starting XIs are listed below and update automatically in the widget above as confirmed lineups drop. Lineups via RotoWire.

Germany predicted starting XI (4-2-3-1): Manuel Neuer (GK); Nathaniel Brown, Nico Schlotterbeck, Jonathan Tah, Joshua Kimmich (DEF); Felix Nmecha, Aleksandar Pavlovic (DM); Florian Wirtz, Jamal Musiala, Leroy Sane (AM); Kai Havertz (FW).

Curacao predicted starting XI (4-3-3): Eloy Room (GK); Sherel Floranus, Jurien Gaari, Armando Obispo, Shurandy Sambo (DEF); Livano Comenencia, Leandro Bacuna, Juninho Bacuna (MID); Jeremy Antonisse, Kenji Gorre, Tahith Chong (FW).

Germany Lineup Notes

Manuel Neuer is the one name to monitor. He is listed as a game-time decision with a calf issue on the World Cup injury table, though he is currently projected to start. Check RotoWire's World Cup player news for confirmation closer to kickoff.

The rest of the predicted XI tells you Nagelsmann trusts this group enough to experiment. The back four is Nathaniel Brown, Nico Schlotterbeck, Jonathan Tah and Joshua Kimmich, with Felix Nmecha and Aleksandar Pavlovic as a fairly young double pivot. That is not the most experienced spine Germany could field, and against a low block it puts even more onus on the front four. Florian Wirtz, Jamal Musiala and Leroy Sane play off Kai Havertz, which is about as much attacking talent as you can reasonably cram into one team. The interesting wrinkle is Brown at left-back; if Curacao do get any joy in transition, it is most likely down that side.

Curacao Lineup Notes

No Curacao players appear on the World Cup injury table heading into the opener. Kenji Gorre, who had been managing a knee issue, came through the warmup matches and is fit. Check RotoWire's World Cup player news for any late changes.

Advocaat is expected to set up in a 4-3-3 that will look a lot more like a 4-5-1 once Germany have the ball, which will be most of the time. Eloy Room starts in goal behind a back four of Sherel Floranus, Jurien Gaari, Armando Obispo and Shurandy Sambo. The midfield trio of Livano Comenencia and the Bacuna brothers, Leandro and Juninho, is the part of this side I actually rate; Juninho in particular can pass and carry at a level that travels. Up top, Jeremy Antonisse and Tahith Chong flank Kenji Gorre. Realistically, Curacao's game plan is to stay compact, frustrate Germany into a slow start, and hope the Bacunas can spring something on the counter or off a set piece.

Germany vs Curacao Head-to-Head Record

There is no head-to-head record to speak of. These nations have never met at senior level, which is no surprise given this is Curacao's first ever World Cup and only their second appearance at a major tournament of any kind. Everything about this fixture is new for one of the two teams, and that is part of what makes it compelling.

Tactical Analysis & Formations

This is a pure attack-versus-defense exercise, and both coaches know it. Germany will see 70-plus percent of the ball and spend the match probing for the gap in Curacao's block. Nagelsmann's front four are all comfortable drifting and combining in tight spaces, which is precisely the skill set you want against a side that is going to give you no room. Expect Wirtz and Musiala to rotate inside, Kimmich to push high from right-back, and Germany to load the half-spaces.

Curacao's job is discipline. Advocaat has built a career on getting organized teams to defend their box, and the blueprint here is obvious: keep the back four tight, let the midfield three screen in front of it, and accept that you will be chasing the ball. The danger for Curacao is not really the first goal, it is the second. If Germany score early, the block has to come out, and that is when a team with this much movement starts carving through. If Curacao can keep it scoreless into the second half, the Houston crowd gets nervous and the upset noise starts.

I don't think it gets there. But the structure of the game, elite attack against a stubborn block, is one where the favorite occasionally stubs its toe early, and Germany's experimental midfield is exactly the kind of thing that can make a fast start harder to come by.

Germany vs Curacao Odds

Germany are about as short as you will ever see a team priced in a World Cup group game. Curacao's outright win is a four-figure number, and even the draw is deep into plus territory. The more interesting market here is total goals, with the over/under set high at 4.5.

Sportsbook Germany Draw Curacao BetMGM -2000 +1400 +4000 DraftKings -3000 +1500 +2800 FanDuel -2000 +1700 +4000 bet365 -2500 +1600 +2800 Kalshi -1685 +1767 +3007

Odds as of June 9. Shop the best lines at RotoWire's soccer betting odds page and claim bonuses using the best sportsbook promos.

Key Matchups

Germany's Front Four vs Curacao's Back Line

Everything flows from this. Obispo is the most technically capable defender Curacao have, and he is going to be busy all afternoon trying to organize a line against Havertz's movement and the runs of Wirtz, Musiala and Sane. The individual battles will be lopsided, but the collective one is the point: can Curacao's four hold their shape and spacing for 90 minutes, or does the block start to stretch once Germany move the ball quickly from side to side? My money is on the gaps appearing eventually.

The Bacuna Brothers vs Germany's Young Pivot

If Curacao are going to do anything in this game, it comes through Leandro and Juninho Bacuna in transition. Germany's double pivot of Nmecha and Pavlovic is talented but not the most experienced screen, and there will be moments after a Germany turnover where Curacao can break with numbers. Juninho's range of passing is good enough to find Antonisse or Chong in behind if Germany over-commit. It is a long shot, but it is Curacao's only realistic route to a goal, and it is worth watching whether Nagelsmann's midfield protects against it or gets caught upfield.

Set-Piece Takers

For a full breakdown of corner, free kick and penalty takers for all 48 teams, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup Set-Piece Takers guide.

Germany

Curacao

Germany vs Curacao Prediction

Germany win, and win comfortably, but I would not be shocked if the first goal takes a little longer than the price implies. Curacao will defend deep and make Germany earn it, and Nagelsmann's experimental midfield could mean a slightly disjointed opening. Once the breakthrough comes, though, the gap in quality is enormous, and Germany have too many ways to score. I will say Germany pull clear in the second half.

Score Prediction: Germany 3-0 Curacao

Upcoming Fixtures

Germany: June 20 vs Ivory Coast, BMO Field (Toronto)

Curacao: June 20 vs Ecuador, Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City)

For the full Group E tactical breakdown and odds, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup group previews.

For more coverage, visit RotoWire's World Cup hub for predicted lineups, fantasy rankings, set pieces, betting picks, odds and daily recaps throughout the tournament.