Germany vs Ivory Coast Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Group E

Two teams with maximum points meet at BMO Field in Toronto to decide who takes control of 2026 World Cup Group E. Germany announced themselves with a 7-1 demolition of Curacao, while Ivory Coast ground out a 1-0 win over Ecuador on a late Amad Diallo winner. Both sit on three points, and the winner here is all but through with a game to spare.

Germany are clear favorites and look every bit the contender after that opening rout, with Florian Wirtz, Jamal Musiala and Kai Havertz tearing Curacao apart. Ivory Coast are a tougher, more athletic test than Curacao, and coach Emerse Fae has freshened his attack. But this is a step up in class for the Ivorians, and Germany at full flow are a frightening proposition.

This preview covers predicted lineups, injury news, head-to-head history, the tactical matchup and a score prediction for Saturday's Group E clash in Toronto.

When & Where to Watch (USA)

Saturday, June 20 at 4:00 p.m. ET / 1:00 p.m. PT

Venue: BMO Field, Toronto

US Coverage (English):

TV: FOX

FOX Streaming: Tubi (free), FOX Sports app

US Coverage (Spanish):

TV: Telemundo / Universo

Telemundo / Universo Streaming: Peacock

Germany vs Ivory Coast Lineups & Injury News

Predicted Lineups & Starting XIs

RotoWire Soccer Lineups Widget RotoWire World Cup Lineups Cote D'ivoire vs Germany Lineups update automatically. View All Confirmed Predicted Refresh

The predicted starting XIs are listed below and update automatically in the widget above as confirmed lineups drop. Lineups via RotoWire.

Germany predicted starting XI (4-2-3-1): Manuel Neuer (GK); Nathaniel Brown, Nico Schlotterbeck, Jonathan Tah, Joshua Kimmich (DEF); Felix Nmecha, Aleksandar Pavlovic (DM); Florian Wirtz, Jamal Musiala, Leroy Sane (AM); Kai Havertz (FW).

Ivory Coast predicted starting XI (4-4-2): Yahia Fofana (GK); Ghislain Konan, Emmanuel Agbadou, Wilfried Singo, Guela Doue (DEF); Yan Diomande, Seko Fofana, Franck Kessie, Amad Diallo (MID); Evann Guessand, Nicolas Pepe (FW).

Germany Lineup Notes

No Germany players appear on the World Cup injury table, and Manuel Neuer, who carried a calf knock into the tournament, came through the opener fine and is projected to start. Check RotoWire's player news for any late updates.

Manager Julian Nagelsmann is expected to keep the side that ran riot against Curacao, with Neuer behind a back four of Nathaniel Brown, Nico Schlotterbeck, Jonathan Tah and Joshua Kimmich. The young double pivot of Felix Nmecha and Aleksandar Pavlovic sits behind the dangerous front four of Wirtz, Musiala, Sane and Havertz. Germany were electric in the final third in the opener, the test now is whether that fluency holds against a more organized, physical opponent.

Ivory Coast Lineup Notes

Evan N'Dicka (thigh) isn't expected to be fit for this game and Elye Wahi will miss it as well due to not injury related reasons. No other Ivory Coast players appear on the World Cup injury table after the 1-0 win over Ecuador. Coach Emerse Fae will have to decide who replaces Wahi in the front line, with Evann Guessand and Ange-Yoan Bonny as the most likely options. Check RotoWire's player news for the confirmed XI.

Ivory Coast's strength is the athleticism and physicality of their midfield, with Franck Kessie and Seko Fofana, and the pace of Amad Diallo and Yan Diomande out wide. They defended well to keep a clean sheet against Ecuador, and the plan against Germany will be to stay compact, frustrate the rhythm, and hit on the counter through their quick forwards. It is a difficult balance against a side this good in possession.

Germany vs Ivory Coast Head-to-Head Record

There is no meaningful head-to-head record between these nations, who have not met at senior competitive level. With both arriving on three points, the history is irrelevant. This is about whether Ivory Coast's physicality can disrupt a Germany side brimming with confidence.

Tactical Analysis & Formations

Germany will dominate the ball and use the movement and interplay of their front four to pull Ivory Coast's defense apart, just as they did to Curacao. Wirtz and Musiala drifting into pockets, Sane stretching the width, and Havertz occupying the center-backs is a nightmare to defend collectively. The difference from the opener is that Ivory Coast will be far more organized and physical than Curacao were, and Germany will have to be patient.

Ivory Coast's plan is to make the game a battle. Kessie and Fofana will try to win the midfield fight and break up Germany's rhythm, while the pace of Amad, Diomande and the recalled Pepe gives them a genuine counter-attacking threat if they can win the ball. Singo's introduction adds physicality at the back. The risk is the same one Curacao faced: leave space for Germany's attackers, and the goals come in waves.

Germany are the clear favorites because the attacking quality is on another level and they are flying after the opener. Ivory Coast are good enough to make it more competitive than Curacao did and could nick a goal on the break, but Germany's quality should ultimately tell.

Germany vs Ivory Coast Odds

Germany are clear favorites, with Ivory Coast a sizable underdog despite their own opening win. The draw is priced for a game Germany are expected to control, with Ivory Coast's threat coming on the counter.

Sportsbook Germany Draw Ivory Coast BetMGM -175 +340 +425 DraftKings -185 +360 +475 FanDuel -195 +360 +490 bet365 -188 +333 +475 Kalshi -200 +350 +488

Odds as of June 18 and likely to move. Shop the best lines at RotoWire's soccer betting odds page and claim bonuses using the best sportsbook promos.

Key Matchups

Germany's Front Four vs Ivory Coast's Defense

Everything flows from whether Ivory Coast can contain Wirtz, Musiala, Sane and Havertz. The Germans pulled Curacao's defense all over the pitch, and Ivory Coast's back line, even with Singo's physicality added, will have to defend with discipline and spacing for 90 minutes. The individual battles favor Germany. The question is whether Ivory Coast's collective organization can hold up where Curacao's did not.

Amad Diallo vs Germany's High Line

Ivory Coast's clearest route to a goal is the pace of Amad and Diomande attacking the space behind Germany's advancing full-backs. Amad scored the winner against Ecuador and is the kind of player who can punish a turnover. If Ivory Coast can win the ball and break quickly, they have their moments. If Germany's midfield screen snuffs out those transitions, the Ivorians will struggle to create.

Set-Piece Takers

For a full breakdown of corner, free kick and penalty takers for all 48 teams, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup Set-Piece Takers guide.

Germany

Ivory Coast

Germany vs Ivory Coast Prediction

Germany look like genuine contenders after the Curacao rout, and their attacking quality should be too much for Ivory Coast over 90 minutes. The Ivorians are organized and athletic enough to make it tougher than Curacao did, and they carry a real counter-attacking threat, so another blowout is unlikely. Germany should find the goals and take control of Group E, with Ivory Coast landing a blow of their own.

Score Prediction: Germany 2-1 Ivory Coast

Upcoming Fixtures

Germany: June 25 vs Ecuador, MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford)

Ivory Coast: June 25 vs Curacao, Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia)

For the full Group E tactical breakdown and odds, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup group previews.

For more coverage, visit RotoWire's World Cup hub for predicted lineups, fantasy rankings, set pieces, betting picks, odds and daily recaps throughout the tournament.