Germany vs Paraguay Picks, Tips, Odds & Best Bets: 2026 World Cup Round of 32

Kickoff: Monday, June 29, 4:30 p.m. ET.

Germany face Paraguay in the 2026 World Cup Round of 32 on Monday, June 29 at 4:30 p.m. ET, and the Germans are heavy favorites at -278. Paraguay are a disciplined, defend and counter side that has frustrated teams by sitting deep, but a full strength Germany attack is a different level of problem, and sides who pack the box against this German front line have been carved open once the overloads start. I read this as a comfortable Germany win, around a 3-1, with the Germans piling up territory and set pieces while Paraguay struggle to create anything of their own. So the card is built around Germany's goals and corners rather than the moneyline that pays nothing.

Shop every line on the RotoWire soccer betting page, confirm the XIs with RotoWire's predicted lineups and injury report, and check the 2026 World Cup set-piece takers guide before you bet.

Germany vs Paraguay Odds

Market Odds Germany win (90 min) -278 Draw (90 min) +440 Paraguay win (90 min) +1000 Over 2.5 goals -133 Germany over 2.5 team goals +150 Germany -1.5 +100 Jamal Musiala anytime goalscorer +200

Germany vs Paraguay Team News

Germany project a first-choice, high-ceiling attack, with Kai Havertz leading the line and Jamal Musiala, Florian Wirtz and Leroy Sane around him, the kind of front line that turns possession into a steady stream of chances and corners. Paraguay counter with Gabriel Avalos and Julio Enciso up top but have built their tournament on a deep, organized block and the counter, which means long spells without the ball and very little in the way of clear chances created. That is the dynamic to bet: Germany camped in the Paraguay half, racking up territory and set pieces, against a side set up to survive rather than threaten. No major injury is flagged for either side, but confirm the lineups before kickoff.

Germany vs Paraguay Best Bets

Germany Over 2.5 Team Goals +150

This is the heart of the read. I have Germany scoring around three, and backing their goal count is cleaner than laying -278 on a moneyline that returns almost nothing. A full-strength German attack against a side that defends deep and offers no outlet tends to wear the block down and pile on once the first goal lands, which is exactly the 3-1 shape I expect. Confirm the price on the board, but this is the leg I trust most.

Over 2.5 Goals -133

The same 3-1 sails over this total, and even a 3-0 clears it. Germany have too much quality not to score multiple times, and Paraguay will likely nick one on the counter or a set piece to push the goal count up. At -134 it is short, but it is a high-confidence read on a game I expect Germany to win comfortably with goals.

Germany Over Team Corners -110

This is the angle that fits the matchup best. Paraguay are going to sit in a low block and concede territory, and Germany will spend the night camped in their half winning corner after corner, which is the most reliable byproduct of a favorite breaking down a packed defense. Once the board is back up, Germany's team corners over is the play; confirm the line and price and build it in your slip.

Germany -1.5 and a Jamal Musiala anytime goalscorer +300

For the margin, Germany -1.5 prices the 3-1 or 2-0 cleanly and pays better than the moneyline. For the scorer, Kai Havertz leads the line with Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala arriving around him, and all three are live in a game Germany should control. Confirm the handicap and scorer prices on the board and build them in your slip. If you would rather back the shutout version of the read, Paraguay under 0.5 team goals is the bet that turns a 3-1 into a 3-0.

Germany vs Paraguay Score Prediction

Germany have the quality and the firepower to break down a deep Paraguay block, and once they do I expect them to add to it, while Paraguay manage little going forward beyond the odd counter.

Score Prediction: Germany 3-1 Paraguay

Germany vs Paraguay Betting Picks

Bet Odds Confidence Germany over 2.5 team goals +150 Best bet Over 2.5 goals -133 Strong lean Germany over team corners -110 Value Germany -1.5 +100 Lean Jamal Musiala anytime goalscorer +200 Value scorer

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