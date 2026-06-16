Ghana vs Panama Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Group L

Two sides who both know this is their best chance of points in Group L meet at BMO Field in Toronto in what is effectively the defining fixture for both Ghana and Panama at the 2026 World Cup. England and Croatia await later in the group, and neither side can realistically expect to take points off both European heavyweights. Lose here and the path to the knockout round becomes almost impossible. Win and everything opens up.

Ghana are the favorites, with Antoine Semenyo and Inaki Williams giving them an attacking edge that Panama cannot match. Manager Carlos Queiroz arrived just two months before the tournament, which is an unusual situation, but the players are there. Panama under coach Thomas Christiansen are organized, experienced and unbeaten through CONCACAF qualifying, they are not here just to make up the numbers. This is a winnable game for both sides, which is what makes it worth watching.

This preview covers predicted lineups, injury news, head-to-head history, the tactical matchup and a score prediction for Tuesday night's Group J opener.

When & Where to Watch (USA)

Wednesday, June 17 at 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT

Venue: BMO Field, Toronto (Canada)

US Coverage (English):

TV: FOX

FOX Streaming: Tubi (free), FOX Sports app

US Coverage (Spanish):

TV: Telemundo / Universo

Telemundo / Universo Streaming: Peacock

Ghana vs Panama Lineups & Injury News

Predicted Lineups & Starting XIs

RotoWire Soccer Lineups Widget RotoWire World Cup Lineups Panama vs Ghana Lineups update automatically. View All Confirmed Predicted Refresh

The predicted starting XIs are listed below and update automatically in the widget above as confirmed lineups drop. Lineups via RotoWire.

Ghana predicted starting XI (3-4-2-1): Benjamin Asare (GK); Jerome Opoku, Jonas Adjetey, Kojo Peprah Oppong (DEF); Caleb Yirenkyi, Elisha Owusu, Kwasi Sibo, Gideon Mensah (MID); Antoine Semenyo, Inaki Williams, Jordan Ayew (FW).

Panama predicted starting XI (3-4-2-1): Orlando Mosquera (GK); Andres Andrade Cedeno, Jiovany Ramos, Carlos Harvey (DEF); Amir Murillo, Anibal Godoy, Cristian Martinez, Eric Davis (MID); Jose Luis Rodriguez, Cecilio Waterman, Ismael Diaz (FW).

Ghana Lineup Notes

Two players are worth monitoring for this game, per RotoWire's player news. Thomas Partey is expected to miss the game as he wasn't allowed to enter the country due to extrasportive reasons. Jerome Opoku was substituted as a precaution in the last friendly but should be good to go and start in the back line for the Black Stars.

Manager Carlos Queiroz, who took the job in April just two months before the tournament, is expected to set up in a 3-4-2-1 rather than a traditional back four. Benjamin Asare starts in goal behind a back three of Jerome Opoku, Jonas Adjetey and Kojo Peprah Oppong. Caleb Yirenkyi and Gideon Mensah provide width as wing-backs, with Elisha Owusu and Kwasi Sibo forming the midfield double pivot in front of the defense. Note that Thomas Partey is not in the projected XI, his absence from the starting lineup is worth monitoring on RotoWire's player news closer to kickoff. The front three of Antoine Semenyo, Inaki Williams and captain Jordan Ayew carries Ghana's attacking threat. Semenyo arrives at this World Cup in outstanding form after a remarkable end of the season at Manchester City, and the combination of his pace, Williams' physicality and Ayew's experience gives Ghana a forward line Panama will struggle to contain.

Panama Lineup Notes

Three fitness concerns to monitor ahead of kickoff. Goalkeeper Luis Mejia Cajar, and midfielders Adalberto Carrasquilla and Anibal Godoy are all listed as doubts, though per RotoWire's player news all three were spotted in training this week, which is an encouraging sign. Check the injury table and player news feed closer to kickoff for confirmation on their availability.

Coach Thomas Christiansen is expected to set up in a 3-4-2-1 with Orlando Mosquera in goal behind a back three of Andres Andrade Cedno, Jiovany Ramos and Carlos Harvey. Amir Murillo and Eric Davis provide width as wing-backs, and the midfield double pivot of captain Anibal Godoy and likely Cristian Martinez if Adalberto Carrasquilla isn't fit is the backbone of everything Panama do. Godoy, Panama's record appearance holder, brings defensive discipline while either Martinez or Carrasquilla provide the creativity. Panama went unbeaten through CONCACAF qualifying, recording six clean sheets across 10 matches, and coach Christiansen's side knows exactly how to stay compact and make life difficult for more talented opponents.

Ghana vs Panama Head-to-Head Record

These sides have never met at senior competitive level, so this is a first meeting between the two nations. With both making relatively recent World Cup debuts, Ghana in 2006, Panama in 2018, there is no meaningful history to draw on. This is a clean slate, and the result will be shaped entirely by what happens on the pitch rather than any psychological advantage from previous meetings.

Tactical Analysis & Formations

Ghana will look to use their pace up front to get in behind Panama's back three and create chances in transition. Manager Queiroz's setup is built on defensive organization first, but with Semenyo, Williams and Ayew in the forward line, Ghana have the individual quality to unlock a compact block through moments of individual brilliance. Owusu's ability to distribute from deep and drive forward gives Ghana a midfield engine that Panama will need to stop.

Panama's plan is the one that got them through CONCACAF qualifying unbeaten: sit deep, keep the shape compact, and spring the counter through Godoy finding Waterman and Luis Rodriguez in transition. Coach Christiansen's 3-4-2-1 becomes a back five out of possession, which gives Panama extra cover and makes them genuinely hard to break down. Their threat from set pieces is also real, and Ghana's defensive record coming into this tournament has not been convincing.

Ghana are the favorites because the attacking quality is simply higher. But manager Queiroz has had limited time to prepare this squad, and Panama are a disciplined, experienced team who do not give up goals cheaply. If Ghana are patient and clinical, they win. If they are sloppy in front of goal, Panama can nick something on the counter.

Ghana vs Panama Odds

Ghana are modest favorites, which reflects their superior attacking personnel without ignoring Panama's defensive solidity and tournament experience. The draw is priced fairly short for a game that could easily stay tight.

Sportsbook Ghana Draw Panama BetMGM +110 +225 +250 DraftKings +120 +245 +240 FanDuel +115 +230 +250 bet365 +115 +250 +230

Odds as of June 15 and likely to move. Shop the best lines at RotoWire's soccer betting odds page and claim bonuses using the best sportsbook promos.

Key Matchups

Antoine Semenyo vs Panama's Back Three

Semenyo is Ghana's most dangerous player and the one the whole tournament will be watching. His pace, directness and clinical finishing give him the tools to exploit any space Panama leave in behind their back three. If Andrade and Harvey are forced to step out and engage him, the space opens up for Williams and Ayew. Keeping Semenyo quiet is Panama's most important defensive task of the night.

Anibal Godoy vs Owusu/Sibo

The midfield battle runs through whether Godoy can find the pockets between Ghana's lines before Owusu and Kwasi Sibo can shut him down. Godoy is the main anchor in the midfield, he picks the passes, changes the tempo and releases the forwards on the counter. If the Black Stars duo can sit on him and deny him time on the ball, Panama's attack becomes predictable. If Godoy gets space to operate, Panama have their moments.

Set-Piece Takers

For a full breakdown of corner, free kick and penalty takers for all 48 teams, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup Set-Piece Takers guide.

Ghana

Panama

Ghana vs Panama Prediction

Ghana have the better squad and should win this, but Panama are organized enough to make it uncomfortable. Manager Queiroz will set up to be hard to beat first and dangerous on the counter second, and the match may stay tight for long periods. Semenyo is the most likely player to produce the moment of quality that decides it. A narrow Ghana win is the call.

Score Prediction: Ghana 2-1 Panama

Upcoming Fixtures

Ghana: June 23 vs England, Gillette Stadium (Foxborough)

Panama: June 23 vs Croatia, BMO Field (Toronto)

For the full Group L tactical breakdown and odds, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup group previews.

For more coverage, visit RotoWire's World Cup hub for predicted lineups, fantasy rankings, set pieces, betting picks, odds and daily recaps throughout the tournament.